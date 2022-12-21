Read full article on original website
TikTok star Boogie B killed in New Orleans grocery store shooting
TikTok star Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell was shot and killed by a stray bullet Friday while Christmas shopping with his grandmother, his heartbroken mom revealed — as she railed against the leaders of the Democrat-run city. Montrell’s mother confirmed Saturday that the 43-year-old social media personality and comedian was the man killed while sitting in a car parked in the Rouses grocery store in the Warehouse District around 4:07 p.m. the afternoon before. The devastated mom blasted crime in Louisiana’s most populated city — and the leaders who need to “do their jobs.” “My son was not just the victim of a stray...
Chase involving Sacramento County sheriff's deputies ends in a crash, suspect at large
SACRAMENTO — A chase involving Sacramento County sheriff's deputies ended in a crash.According to sheriff's, deputies were pursuing a stolen vehicle in the area of Antelope Road and Elverta Road when the suspect's car crashed into another vehicle.The driver of the vehicle that was struck was taken to the hospital. No word has been given on their condition.No description of the suspect was given, and they remain at large.
