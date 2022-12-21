TikTok star Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell was shot and killed by a stray bullet Friday while Christmas shopping with his grandmother, his heartbroken mom revealed — as she railed against the leaders of the Democrat-run city. Montrell’s mother confirmed Saturday that the 43-year-old social media personality and comedian was the man killed while sitting in a car parked in the Rouses grocery store in the Warehouse District around 4:07 p.m. the afternoon before. The devastated mom blasted crime in Louisiana’s most populated city — and the leaders who need to “do their jobs.” “My son was not just the victim of a stray...

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 51 MINUTES AGO