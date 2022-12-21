Read full article on original website
Man Found Dead Along Highway 299 Yesterday Believed to Be Victim of Hit-And-Run, CHP Says; Evidence Currently Points to Unknown Semi Truck as the Suspect Vehicle
On December 21, 2022, at approximately 11:53 a.m., the California Highway Patrol Humboldt Area received a call of a possibly deceased male, located on the south shoulder of eastbound SR-299, west of SR-200. Officers responded to the scene and located an adult male with fatal injuries. Officers began a suspicious death investigation and requested the Humboldt County Coroner respond to the scene. An autopsy will be conducted to assist in determining the cause and time of death.
Fortuna City Manager Merritt Perry tells the
Outpost this morning that all boil water notices for residents of “the Friendly City” have been lifted. Repeat: Fortuna residents are now free to consume tap water.
18-Year-Old Man Arrested For Attempted Murder This Morning After Allegedly Shooting Firearm at Fellow Motorist on 101 Near the 299 Intersection, CHP Says
On December 23, 2022, at approximately 8:25 am, the subject, later identified as Daniel Robert Logan Fernandez Ralls, was traveling on US-101 northbound, south of SR-299, in his 2014 Mercedes C350 when he was involved in a freeway violence incident with another motorist. Mr. Fernandez Ralls brandished a semi-automatic handgun...
OBITUARY: Rey David Dominick, 1961-2022
Rey David Dominick — beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend — passed away surrounded by family at home on November 18, 2022. Rey was born to Angelo and Rebecca Dominick in Los Angeles on October 5, 1961. He graduated from Fortuna Union High School in 1979, where he also met his wife, Kimberly. Rey and Kimberly married on July 15, 1980 and had two children, David and Jennifer. He worked for Pacific Lumber Company nine years before attending College of the Redwoods. In 1995 he joined the IBEW Local 551 and worked as an industrial electrician for 27 years. The last 10 years of his career he worked decommissioning the old nuclear power plant at the Humboldt Bay Power Plant.
OBITUARY: Connie Eitzen, 1951-2022
On December 7, 2022, Connie Eitzen died unexpectedly at home. She was seventy-one. Constance Jean Brooks was born in Pomona, CA on Mar 9, 1951 to Ruth D and Donald W Brooks. Connie was a loving, caring, devoted mother and wife to her family; and a ray of sunshine to all who were privileged to know her. We will miss her always.
THE HUMBOLDT HUSTLE: Meet the Boxing Instructor Who Found Her Groove by Clarifying Butter for the Masses
We often assign trends to a particular moment in time. Take the 1980s, for example. We often identify that decade with leg warmers, big hair and synth-pop. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve seen trends rush in and out of our collective hive-mind at the speed of light. We all made sourdough bread boules and sang the same sea shanty. But it’s rare for most of us to take one of those trends and start making a living out of it.
Alan Bongio, Embattled Humboldt County Planning Commissioner, Resigns
Longtime Humboldt County Planning Commissioner Alan Bongio has stepped down, relinquishing the position he’s held for nearly a decade, according to a statement issued this morning by First District Supervisor Rex Bohn, who appointed him to the commission in January 2013. In his place, Bohn has appointed Ferndale resident...
Jury Convicts Arcata Man of Assault With a Firearm for Valley West Shooting Incident in June
PREVIOUSLY: Arcata Police Arrest 31-Year-Old Man in Connection With Valley West Shooting Incident. District Attorney Maggie Fleming announced that today a Humboldt County jury found Joshua Lee Harris (31) of Arcata guilty of assault with a firearm, including the special allegation that he personally used a firearm in the commission of the crime.
Suspect in 2019 Fatal Old Town Beating Pleads Guilty, Faces 15 to Life
A 25-year-old Tennessee man pleaded guilty this morning to the second-degree murder of a mentally ill man who died 12 days after he was found brutally beaten in an Old Town alley. Connor Oneal Whited, charged with fatally beating 55-year-old Brett Alan Keiling on Sept. 26, 2019, faces 15 years...
OBITUARY: Susan Lynn Sanchez-Morgan, 1960-2022
Sue passed away at St. Joseph Hospital from heart and kidney complications on November 15, 2022. She was 62. She was born to Maryann and Concepsion Sanchez Jr in Encino, Calif. on March 2, 1960. She moved with her family to Eureka in 1969 on her ninth birthday and remained for 53 years.
Former Employee Found Guilty of Robbing $27K at Gunpoint From Cher-Ae Heights Casino in 2018
PREVIOUSLY: Search Warrant Leads to Arrest of Cher-Ae Heights Casino Armed-Robbery Suspect. Press release from the Humboldt County District Attorney’s Office:. Yesterday, a Humboldt County jury found 29-year-old Aubrey Ross guilty of second-degree robbery of Cher-Ae Heights Casino on November 17, 2016. Surveillance video showed a masked, hooded person...
