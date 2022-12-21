Read full article on original website
Are You Legally Required To Shovel Your Sidewalks in Grand Junction, Colorado?
That was fairly decent snow we had last week in Grand Junction, Colorado. The National Weather Service says we can expect more on Wednesday night, December 21, 2022. When we get our next snowfall, what do Grand Junction, Colorado's city ordinances say about the clearing of snow from public sidewalks?
Who’s Moving In At Teller Arms In Grand Junction, Colorado?
A new business is moving in at 2401 North Avenue in Grand Junction, Colorado. Who's the new kid?. This will be one of a couple of stores opening in the Grand Valley. They're part of a popular national chain with 148 locations across 28 states. Two Locations Coming to Western...
Grand Junction woman uses dog to conceal theft
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Crime Stoppers of Mesa County needs your help identifying and locating a local theft suspect. In the afternoon on Friday, December 16, a female stole over $400 of products while carrying a dog wrapped inside a blanket. The suspect reportedly used her dog in the theft by concealing products […]
These Are the Restaurants That Just Opened In Grand Junction
Have you seen all the restaurants that have opened recently in Grand Junction?. We are still anxiously awaiting the arrival of Cracker Barrel in Grand Junction out by Mesa Mall. That seems to be the restaurant that has everyone's attention and the anticipation is growing. Perhaps, in 2023 we'll see some physical developments on that front at the old Sutherland's location. The Cracker Barrel website indicates the company expects to open 3-4 new restaurants in 2023 but does specify locations. We are hoping 2023 is Grand Junction's year.
Before and After: Two-Ton Clean Up of Illegal Mesa County Camps
There has been a remarkable transformation down by the Colorado River in Mesa County. A few weeks ago we passed along some photos of illegal camps near the Colorado River between 32 ½ Road and C ½ Road. The pictures looked like a homeless camp, though we don't know how many people were camped there.
Raised Rent Worries Grand Junction Seniors
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX)— Some Grand Junction seniors are pinching pennies and stretching their fixed incomes as landlords raise rents higher and higher. A local manufactured home community inflicted one painful increase this last year and announced a new one for January. The owner held a packed community meeting where residents protested the increases on […]
Own Beautiful, Private Colorado Mountain Views in Montrose
I know I harp on this a lot, but we really are lucky to live in a place with such gorgeous scenery. Colorado is the home of some of the most spectacular, breathtaking views on the planet, and I don't think there's anything wrong with shouting that from the rooftops. In all honesty, with all the running around that constitutes most of our waking lives, I don't think any of us get enough time to truly appreciate where we live.
Report: Cost of Living In Grand Junction Is Below National Average
A new report indicates Grand Junction's monthly household expenses are below the national average - and significantly below much of Colorado. You always hear people talking about the high cost of living in Grand Junction - but, in reality, it could be a lot worse. There are plenty of places in Colorado and across the country that cost a lot more.
moabsunnews.com
Moab resident surprised by spike strip
On Dec. 13, Moab resident Saxon Sharpe was on her way home from a shopping trip in Grand Junction when she noticed an unmarked police car behaving oddly. As she recalls, the driver activated the red and blue dashboard lights and passed her, only to pull over behind her again—then repeated the maneuver. Sharpe wasn’t aware of breaking any traffic rules.
When & Where To See This Awesome Grand Junction Waterfall
Have you ever laid eyes on this awesome little waterfall? It can be easily found in Grand Junction, Colorado. Chances are you've gone right past it hundreds of times. Depending on what's going on with the Redlands Canal, this can be a tiny waterfall, or it can be an awesome feature on the Audubon Trail. This is how the waterfall looked on Tuesday, December 20, 2022.
Grand Junction’s Redlands Parkway Boat Ramp Parking Lot Closed
Construction is underway at Grand Junction, Colorado's Blue Heron boat ramp. Contrary to previous statements from the City of Grand Junction, the parking area will be temporarily closed. Don't let this discourage you from using the trail that passes the parking lot. The bike path will remain open. Original Statement...
Mesa County, forensic genealogy company identify John Doe case from 2019
Human remains found in 2019 in Gateway have been identified as a 48-year-old man who went missing in 1997.
KJCT8
An unseasonable warm Christmas Day
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Across the country, many are staying dry. Still, off to the Northeast, states like New York, Vermont, and Delaware are getting heavy snowfall and precipitation along with gusty winds that keep wind chill values below zero. For most of us across the Western Slope, temperatures stayed seasonably warm, with Grand Junction and Montrose in the lower 40s to upper 30s. In Delta and Cortez, temperatures stayed warmer, reaching the mid to upper 40s. However, dry conditions persisted throughout the day, and many sat under partly cloudy skies. Tonight, temperatures will fall into the teens for most locations, and sky conditions will remain unchanged.
nbc11news.com
KKCO 1221 ORCHARD MESA POOL
ELIGIBLE USE OF FUNDING INCLUDES MENTAL AND BEHAVIORAL HEALTH SERVICES, FACULTY DEVELOPMENT OPPORTUNITIES, AND SCHOOL IMPROVEMENTS. Mesa County passes ordinance to fine homeless people on county land. Updated: 12 hours ago. Mesa County signed off on a new measure to fine homeless people who camp on county property. Demand for...
Is It Illegal To Have Junk Cars In Your Yard In Grand Junction?
Is it really okay to store junk cars in your Grand Junction yard?. If you live in a neighborhood where people generally don't have yards that look like a junkyard, you should consider yourself to be fortunate. That is not the case in several Grand Junction neighborhoods where it is not uncommon to have houses with a collection of cars that appear to be nothing but junk.
This Montrose Mansion Looks Like a Colorado Movie Set
Believe it or not, there are quite a few mansions for sale out here on the Western Slope. Perhaps all of the tech professionals moving our way from California, with all that money I can only assume (with no evidence) they bring with them, are making unloading large homes a wise financial investment? I don't know, personally. That's the kind of thing that's above my pay grade.
9News
Lawsuit: Nurse at St. Mary's recorded assault
This week we learned a class action lawsuit has been filed against St. Mary's Hospital in Grand Junction. Whitney Traylor talks more about the case.
94kix.com
Colorado RVer’s Quick Guide to Surviving Sub Zero Temps
Hey Montrose, get ready for a blast of strong winds and snow, we're talking subzero temps that will grip our state in a deep freeze just as holiday travel begins. According to 9news, this current system is likely to bring the coldest air Colorado has experienced since 1990, with windchill that could see 60 degrees below zero. YIKES.
KJCT8
Fire crews respond to mid-morning RV fire
CLIFTON, Colo. (KJCT) - Fire crews in raced to respond to an RV fire in Clifton mid-morning Wednesday near the crossroads of 32 and E Road. Fire crews report that the RV was completely destroyed and at least one other car was damaged. Emergency personnel say that there were no...
Nurse accused of photographing unconscious patients
A class action lawsuit against a western slope nurse and health care system has been filed after a criminal investigation.In November, Christopher Lambros, 61, was arrested after investigators found lewd images on his phone. Attorneys from Denver civil rights law firm Rathod Mohamedbhai LLC filed the class action lawsuit because of the mountain of evidence uncovered in the criminal investigation and believe there are significantly more victims. The law firm says 4 terabytes of data have allegedly been discovered connected to Lambro's alleged assaults."Four terabytes of data amounts to approximately 700,000 cellphone photos or 65,000 hours of cellphone videos," the...
99.9 KEKB
