Quick recap: Led by Drew Timme's 32 points, Gonzaga holds off pesky Montana 85-75 for record-breaking home win

Ray Giacoletti sat in the first row behind Gonzaga’s bench for the Alabama game last Saturday at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. He was roughly 6 feet behind seats he’d occupied for 34 years at arenas around the country during a coaching career that included stops at Eastern Washington as head coach from 2001-04 and Gonzaga as an assistant from 2008-13.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO