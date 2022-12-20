Read full article on original website
Q2 Billings Area Weather: The cold is going away but the winter woes are not
Temperatures turn warmer. But winds increase this weekend along the foothills Saturday night and Sunday, and produce some blowing snow in southeast Montana on Christmas Day.
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cold but getting warmer
Cold with deadly winds chills this morning. Much warmer weather on the way as we head into the long Christmas holiday
Q2 Billings Area Weather: The coldest of the cold days are upon us
The coldest air so far this season has settled over the region. This frigid air will stay through Friday producing dangerously cold wind chill values.
Cold weather causes delays at Billings Logan International Airport
“The wind blowing causes us to have to be out there to make sure the runways clear. Coldness causes mechanical things to kind of fall apart."
Christmas Eve flood closes Crystal Lounge in Billings
The extremely cold freeze and thaw in Billings have frozen the sprinkler system at the Crystal Lounge. The subzero temperatures froze and pipes burst during the extreme cold weather. When the weather warmed, the pipes thawed and caused extensive internal flooding, plus damage to the electrical system. There is a...
Billings emergency shelter opens during cold streak
BILLINGS, Mont. - It's no secret it was chilly in Montana this week, but three organizations in Billings are working together to make sure those who don't currently have a home, still have a bed to sleep in. Inside the walls of Billings First Congregational Church, is a haven for...
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Deadly wind chills as it gets colder
Today aims to be the coldest day of the week with tomorrow morning eyeballing record low temperatures.
Billings schools to decide on cold-weather closure by Wednesday
With temperatures expected to possibly reach record lows this week, Billings schools are keeping a close eye on the forecast.
Does it help to leave the faucet on with freezing temps?
With Billings experiencing frigid temperatures, the last thing anyone wants to worry about is having a frozen pipe burst. Fortunately, there are a few ways to try and avoid this when temperatures are so low. American Red Cross lists a few ways to avoid a frozen pipe and how to...
30 years of Not In Our Town: Fighting anti-Semitism in Montana
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — It took a moment for it all to sink in with Dr. Brian Schnitzer. While working in his home office in early December 1993, he heard a loud noise upstairs. It was only when he felt the brisk, winter breeze at his desk that he knew something wasn’t right. Once he […]
Most Depressed City In America Is In Montana. Not Surprised
If you've never been to Eastern Montana it really is night and day. It's flat, windy, and just has an all around "bleh" feel to it. It came as no surprise to me to read that Billings had a high rate of depression among it's residents, but I had no idea it was this bad. The largest "city" in Montana has the highest rate of depression in all of America according to CEUfast.com.
City on Slick streets policy; SLICK & ICY roads
If you’ve tried to maneuver around on the snow covered, icy Billings roads, you know its exceptionally slick. The city of Billings has sand and snow trucks working around the clock and the BPD wants to remind everyone that the city is under a slick street policy. The policy...
Shelter opening in downtown Billings Wednesday night
BILLINGS, Mont. - ShelterFirst in downtown Billings is opening Wednesday night and will be open nightly until April 30, 2023. The low barrier shelter can sleep up to 31 people nightly and is located at the First Congregational Church, 310 N 27th St. in Billings. Seven nights a week, guests...
New Billings airport director set to take over Jan. 16
There was a $60 million remodeling project brought a new terminal and a more modern look to the airport. And now a new face will be overseeing its future.
AMC Theater filled with emergency agencies Christmas Eve
There was definitely a Christmas miracle at the AMC Theater in Billings near the Rimrock Mall when a child began choking and became unable to breath for a short time. Billings Fire and Ambulance as well as the BPD rushed to help save the child and he did begin breathing again.
Extra garbage collections in Billings after Christmas
With the holiday cheer comes the extra trash that piles up after the festivities. Luckily, the city of Billings Solid Waste Division is lending a helping hand. Following the day after Christmas, there will be extra year-end garbage collections to pick up residents’ trash that does not fit in the black dumpster containers.
Lee Enterprises, owner of five Montana daily newspapers, accused of online privacy violations
The Iowa-based newspaper chain Lee Enterprises is facing a potential class-action lawsuit alleging it has shared readers’ personal information with Facebook in violation of federal law. Lee publishes newspapers and other media content in 77 markets across 26 states. The company’s five Montana newspapers include The Billings Gazette, Missoulian, Helena Independent-Record, the Montana Standard and […] The post Lee Enterprises, owner of five Montana daily newspapers, accused of online privacy violations appeared first on Daily Montanan.
U.S. Highway 212 in SE Montana closed
The storm system that moved through the region on Tuesday has forced the closure of U.S. Highway 212 in southeast Montana.
Billings Man Shot on King Arthur Drive, Suspect in Custody
Tonight at 5 PM, Billings Police responded to King Arthur Drive for a report of a male who had been shot. The male was transported to the hospital, and BPD took the suspect into custody. As more information is released, this article will be updated. Top 10 Stories in 2022...
As Billings violent crimes climb, one family waits for answers
As the community looks back and reflects on crime in 2022, Duran's friends and family are looking forward in 2023 hoping they get answers and action.
