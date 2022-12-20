ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Comments / 0

Related
yourbigsky.com

Christmas Eve flood closes Crystal Lounge in Billings

The extremely cold freeze and thaw in Billings have frozen the sprinkler system at the Crystal Lounge. The subzero temperatures froze and pipes burst during the extreme cold weather. When the weather warmed, the pipes thawed and caused extensive internal flooding, plus damage to the electrical system. There is a...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Billings emergency shelter opens during cold streak

BILLINGS, Mont. - It's no secret it was chilly in Montana this week, but three organizations in Billings are working together to make sure those who don't currently have a home, still have a bed to sleep in. Inside the walls of Billings First Congregational Church, is a haven for...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Does it help to leave the faucet on with freezing temps?

With Billings experiencing frigid temperatures, the last thing anyone wants to worry about is having a frozen pipe burst. Fortunately, there are a few ways to try and avoid this when temperatures are so low. American Red Cross lists a few ways to avoid a frozen pipe and how to...
BILLINGS, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Most Depressed City In America Is In Montana. Not Surprised

If you've never been to Eastern Montana it really is night and day. It's flat, windy, and just has an all around "bleh" feel to it. It came as no surprise to me to read that Billings had a high rate of depression among it's residents, but I had no idea it was this bad. The largest "city" in Montana has the highest rate of depression in all of America according to CEUfast.com.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

City on Slick streets policy; SLICK & ICY roads

If you’ve tried to maneuver around on the snow covered, icy Billings roads, you know its exceptionally slick. The city of Billings has sand and snow trucks working around the clock and the BPD wants to remind everyone that the city is under a slick street policy. The policy...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Shelter opening in downtown Billings Wednesday night

BILLINGS, Mont. - ShelterFirst in downtown Billings is opening Wednesday night and will be open nightly until April 30, 2023. The low barrier shelter can sleep up to 31 people nightly and is located at the First Congregational Church, 310 N 27th St. in Billings. Seven nights a week, guests...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

AMC Theater filled with emergency agencies Christmas Eve

There was definitely a Christmas miracle at the AMC Theater in Billings near the Rimrock Mall when a child began choking and became unable to breath for a short time. Billings Fire and Ambulance as well as the BPD rushed to help save the child and he did begin breathing again.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Extra garbage collections in Billings after Christmas

With the holiday cheer comes the extra trash that piles up after the festivities. Luckily, the city of Billings Solid Waste Division is lending a helping hand. Following the day after Christmas, there will be extra year-end garbage collections to pick up residents’ trash that does not fit in the black dumpster containers.
BILLINGS, MT
Daily Montanan

Lee Enterprises, owner of five Montana daily newspapers, accused of online privacy violations

The Iowa-based newspaper chain Lee Enterprises is facing a potential class-action lawsuit alleging it has shared readers’ personal information with Facebook in violation of federal law. Lee publishes newspapers and other media content in 77 markets across 26 states. The company’s five Montana newspapers include The Billings Gazette, Missoulian, Helena Independent-Record, the Montana Standard and […] The post Lee Enterprises, owner of five Montana daily newspapers, accused of online privacy violations appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy