Greeley, CO

Colorado in the 1950s: Photos of Central City, Estes Park, and Grand Lake

We're traveling back in time to the 1950s thanks to a Persicope Film that shows some pretty cool photos of Colorado's popular Front Range destinations back in the day. Scroll on to see what the historic Central City Opera House looked like then, and how it looks now. We'll also stop at Estes Park, Rocky Mountain National Park, and Grand Lake, Colorado.
ESTES PARK, CO
Check Out Light Up NoCo 2022 Winner and Highlights

And thanks to Visit Loveland, Winter Wonderlights at Chapungu Sculpture Park, Foundry Wonderlights and Loveland Light Trail, and Townsquare Media, one family has some extra cold hard cash to warm their stocking. Each year, Townsquare Media Northern Colorado and its family of radio stations seek to celebrate the lights of...
LOVELAND, CO
Colorado’s Mount Vernon Cemetery Has Two Graves + Tons of History

Colorado’s Mount Vernon Cemetery has only two marked graves, and while small and off the beaten path, is a significant part of the state’s history. Colorado's Mt. Vernon Cemetery is located on the state's front range just south of I-70 west of Denver. The cemetery is located just north of Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater and if you're planning on taking a visit, you'll want to take the Morrison Exit (the "Red Rocks exit") off of the interstate.
COLORADO STATE
Southwest Airlines Has Meltdown In Denver, Declares Emergency

It’s a really rough travel period in the United States at the moment. Not only are we seeing record numbers of travelers around the holidays, but we’re also witnessing some of the worst winter storms we’ve seen in a long time. While thousands of flights have been canceled, nothing seems to be going quite as bad as Southwest Airlines’ situation in Denver.
DENVER, CO
2 found dead in Aurora home Christmas Eve morning

AURORA, Colo. — Two people were found dead inside a home Saturday morning on Boston Street near East Colfax Avenue. That's about three blocks east of the city line with Denver. Aurora Police (APD) said they were called at around 10:30 a.m. The circumstances around the incident and the...
AURORA, CO
Here's when the next 'heavy snow' might hit Colorado

Following a last round of snow that favored the Boulder County area this week, Colorado is at about 95 percent of the to-date median snowpack. While that's lagging behind a little bit, slopesport enthusiasts should have no fear – the National Weather Service thinks another round of big snow might be on the way.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Mills | Shopping mall in Lakewood, Colorado

There is everything, more than a hundred clothing and shoe stores as well as several restaurants, entertainment options and also the Target supermarket. Among the fashion brands present in the outlet are Express, Banana Republic, H&M, as well as Polo Ralph Lauren, the sports brand Under Armor and the Off Broadway shoe store. There are movie theaters in this outlet and also the Slick City slide park so in addition to shopping you can have a fun afternoon with the family.
LAKEWOOD, CO
Stay off the roads on Thursday if you can: CDOT

Drivers are urged to stay off the roads as much as possible as extreme cold is set to hit the state Wednesday night through Friday. Matt Mauro reports. Drivers are urged to stay off the roads as much as possible as extreme cold is set to hit the state Wednesday night through Friday. Matt Mauro reports.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado’s ‘Motel of Tomorrow’ Has Been Demolished – Now What?

When the Cameron Motel first opened in 1956, it was a convenient and budget-friendly option for tourists in the Denver area to stop and stay the night at. Located just feet from the off-ramp of I-25, the vibrant arrowhead sign caught the eye of many motorists passing by, especially those looking for somewhere to rent a room.
DENVER, CO
Man nearly loses feet from frostbite

Evan Kruegel spoke with a man who nearly lost his toes and feet from frostbite. Evan Kruegel spoke with a man who nearly lost his toes and feet from frostbite. The arctic cold front brought the negative temperatures dropping DIA down to 24 degrees below zero. Travis Michels forecasts. Some...
COLORADO STATE
In-N-Out Burger Is Finally Coming To This Colorado City. Where?

With the In-N-Out craze continuing around Colorado, this major Colorado city is finally getting its own location. Honestly, we're surprised it doesn't already have one. Can you believe it's been over two years since the first two locations in Colorado for In-N-Out Burger opened? After years and years of people practically begging for the extremely popular California-based chain to come to Colorado, those dreams became a reality in 2019 as the company announced its plans for a distribution center to be built in Colorado Springs, to supply the always-fresh never frozen meat and other products to local Colorado restaurant locations.
COLORADO STATE

