Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
1037theriver.com
Colorado in the 1950s: Photos of Central City, Estes Park, and Grand Lake
We're traveling back in time to the 1950s thanks to a Persicope Film that shows some pretty cool photos of Colorado's popular Front Range destinations back in the day. Scroll on to see what the historic Central City Opera House looked like then, and how it looks now. We'll also stop at Estes Park, Rocky Mountain National Park, and Grand Lake, Colorado.
1037theriver.com
Check Out Light Up NoCo 2022 Winner and Highlights
And thanks to Visit Loveland, Winter Wonderlights at Chapungu Sculpture Park, Foundry Wonderlights and Loveland Light Trail, and Townsquare Media, one family has some extra cold hard cash to warm their stocking. Each year, Townsquare Media Northern Colorado and its family of radio stations seek to celebrate the lights of...
1037theriver.com
Colorado’s Mount Vernon Cemetery Has Two Graves + Tons of History
Colorado’s Mount Vernon Cemetery has only two marked graves, and while small and off the beaten path, is a significant part of the state’s history. Colorado's Mt. Vernon Cemetery is located on the state's front range just south of I-70 west of Denver. The cemetery is located just north of Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater and if you're planning on taking a visit, you'll want to take the Morrison Exit (the "Red Rocks exit") off of the interstate.
Wind chill falls to minus 54 degrees in Colorado
The arctic blast with record-breaking cold temperatures and snowfall in Colorado also brought dangerously cold wind chill temperatures.
Is It Illegal to Drive in Colorado Without a Front Plate?
If you have ever lived in a "one-plate state" it can be really hard to get used to putting that front plate back on your vehicle when you move to a state that required both front and rear plates. Is Colorado a "two-plate state"? What happens if you are driving...
Southwest Airlines Has Meltdown In Denver, Declares Emergency
It’s a really rough travel period in the United States at the moment. Not only are we seeing record numbers of travelers around the holidays, but we’re also witnessing some of the worst winter storms we’ve seen in a long time. While thousands of flights have been canceled, nothing seems to be going quite as bad as Southwest Airlines’ situation in Denver.
2 found dead in Aurora home Christmas Eve morning
AURORA, Colo. — Two people were found dead inside a home Saturday morning on Boston Street near East Colfax Avenue. That's about three blocks east of the city line with Denver. Aurora Police (APD) said they were called at around 10:30 a.m. The circumstances around the incident and the...
Here's when the next 'heavy snow' might hit Colorado
Following a last round of snow that favored the Boulder County area this week, Colorado is at about 95 percent of the to-date median snowpack. While that's lagging behind a little bit, slopesport enthusiasts should have no fear – the National Weather Service thinks another round of big snow might be on the way.
tourcounsel.com
Colorado Mills | Shopping mall in Lakewood, Colorado
There is everything, more than a hundred clothing and shoe stores as well as several restaurants, entertainment options and also the Target supermarket. Among the fashion brands present in the outlet are Express, Banana Republic, H&M, as well as Polo Ralph Lauren, the sports brand Under Armor and the Off Broadway shoe store. There are movie theaters in this outlet and also the Slick City slide park so in addition to shopping you can have a fun afternoon with the family.
Colorado Wildfire Quickly Spreads in Boulder County, Causes Hundreds of Evacuations
Hundreds of residents in Boulder County, Colorado, were forced to leave their homes earlier this week after a late-season wildfire broke out. The Sunshine Wildland Fire erupted on the northwest side of Boulder on Monday, December 19, as a house fire. But due to dry and windy conditions, it spread to trees and brush within a matter of hours.
KDVR.com
Stay off the roads on Thursday if you can: CDOT
Drivers are urged to stay off the roads as much as possible as extreme cold is set to hit the state Wednesday night through Friday. Matt Mauro reports. Drivers are urged to stay off the roads as much as possible as extreme cold is set to hit the state Wednesday night through Friday. Matt Mauro reports.
94kix.com
Colorado’s ‘Motel of Tomorrow’ Has Been Demolished – Now What?
When the Cameron Motel first opened in 1956, it was a convenient and budget-friendly option for tourists in the Denver area to stop and stay the night at. Located just feet from the off-ramp of I-25, the vibrant arrowhead sign caught the eye of many motorists passing by, especially those looking for somewhere to rent a room.
KDVR.com
Man nearly loses feet from frostbite
Evan Kruegel spoke with a man who nearly lost his toes and feet from frostbite. Evan Kruegel spoke with a man who nearly lost his toes and feet from frostbite. The arctic cold front brought the negative temperatures dropping DIA down to 24 degrees below zero. Travis Michels forecasts. Some...
[VIDEO] Vandals open 5 fire hydrants in Colorado, letting out millions of gallons of water
Five fire hydrants around Aurora have been opened up over the last two months by unidentified vandals, according to officials from Aurora Water. In each incident, approximately half a million gallons of water spilled onto the street. One of the crimes was captured by a security camera. The video can be found below:
It’s So Cold in Colorado, It Caused a Fork to Freeze in Mid-Air
On Thursday, Coloradans across the state awoke to frigid temperatures and several inches of freshly fallen snow. The arctic blast led to many delays and closures, but it also provided some beautiful winter sights and scenery. Residents have been sharing pictures of the polar vortex all day, including images of...
In-N-Out Burger Is Finally Coming To This Colorado City. Where?
With the In-N-Out craze continuing around Colorado, this major Colorado city is finally getting its own location. Honestly, we're surprised it doesn't already have one. Can you believe it's been over two years since the first two locations in Colorado for In-N-Out Burger opened? After years and years of people practically begging for the extremely popular California-based chain to come to Colorado, those dreams became a reality in 2019 as the company announced its plans for a distribution center to be built in Colorado Springs, to supply the always-fresh never frozen meat and other products to local Colorado restaurant locations.
Take These Items Out Of Your Car Before Colorado Freezes
'Dangerously cold' weather is making its way to Colorado this week.
Denver, Aurora will not enforce snow shoveling rules Thursday
Property owners in Denver are required to clear sidewalks after snow stops falling and risk fines if they do not comply. However, will this requirement be enforced during dangerously low temperatures?
Aurora hospital makes national top 10 list for concerning metric
Researchers over at NiceRx tabulated just how many visits the most heavily trafficked emergency rooms in the country garnered since 2021.
Comments / 1