Read full article on original website
Related
This Colorado Lake Has Water As Clear And Blue As The Tropics
Ok, so Colorado is a LOT of things but I don't think I would use tropical at any point as an adjective to describe our awesome state. However, in this case it kind of applies, because just looking at this place makes me want to check it out and dive in.
3 Colorado Cities Listed As Best Places for a Canna-Cation
While Colorado isn't the only state where recreational cannabis use is legalized, it certainly is one of the most popular ones. According to a report from travel information industry leader, Upgraded Points, there are 3 cities in Colorado that have been named on the top 10 list for a canna-cation.
Check Out $28 Million Colorado Home with Zen Garden
Tour James Hetfield of Metallica’s Vail Colorado Mansion. Take a virtual tour of Metallica frontman James Hetfield’s mansion in Vail, Colorado. $49 Million Aspen Home is Paradise in the Mountains. Take a virtual tour of a spectacular home for sale in Aspen that carries a $49 million price...
Colorado Ranks No. 2 in Best Places for Dog Owners
Colorado residents love their dogs — so much so, in fact, that our canine affinity shocks out-of-staters. Science backs our obsession up too. Although Colorado may not have the best dog parks, studies have consistently ranked cities like Fort Collins and Colorado Springs as "pet-friendly." So, it's not surprising...
Bull Elk Gets Rescued From a Mud Pit in Southwestern Colorado
Here's something you don't see or hear about every day. A young bull elk had to be rescued from a mud pit in southwestern Colorado as it was stuck up to its neck and wasn't able to get out. The incident occurred in La Garita which is located north of Pagosa Springs, Colorado.
This Colorado Town Has Been Named Most Magical Winter Wonderland
It's the most wonderful time of year to be walking in a winter wonderland, ok so maybe not quite yet but it's going to be here before you know it. The holiday season is a time for memories both from the past and creating new ones with family, friends and loved ones and here in Colorado, there is no shortage of places to do just that but there's one place in particular that is the more memorable and "christmasy" (yeah we're going to make that a word today) than any other place in the state.
Get a Flavor-Filled Experience at These Colorado Hookah Bars
Hookahs are water pipes that are used to smoke specially-made, sweetened tobacco. At hookah bars and lounges, there's usually a pretty wide variety of flavors to pick from, ranging from fruity to decadent, and even some exotic choices. Oftentimes, the tobacco is paired with flavored tea, which adds to the overall experience.
Is It Legal to Decorate Your Car with Holiday Lights in Colorado?
Tis the season to go crazy with holiday lights and decorations in Colorado. Just make sure that you are keeping those decorations at home and not out on the road. It may seem like a great way to bring in the holiday season, but unless you are part of a community parade or celebration, Colorado says you can't necessarily put them on your car. While there is not a specific state law against decorations, if police determine that your decorations are distracting to other drivers then you could be looking at a fine.
If Batman Lived in Colorado, He Would Totally Live in This Home
As a kid, one of my favorite superheroes was Batman. I loved the car he drove and I personally thought the Bat Cave was the most excellent hideout ever. To this day, I still think Batman is super awesome and the Bat Cave. You could probably imagine my excitement when I saw this Glenwood Canyon home that is built into the side of the cliffs.
Plan a Romantic Glamping Experience at Colorado’s Runaway Ranch
There are countless places to camp throughout Colorado, but for those who don't want to totally rough it, there are plenty of glamping options as well. Glamping sites offer extra amenities and lavish accommodations that are far beyond the traditional tent in the woods. From frontier tents and yurts to...
Is This Really The Top City For Christmas In Colorado?
Christmas in Colorado is a special time of year. One Colorado city, in particular, stands out above the rest as it was just ranked the best city for Christmas in the whole state. Do you agree?. This Is The Best City For Christmas In Colorado. Maybe it's the lights, the...
Wait, Mountain Goats And Bighorn Sheep Aren’t The Same Thing?
Here in the great state of Colorado, we live with wildlife. It's just a simple fact that we all accept and deal with and when I say "deal with" it's more like the animals are "dealing with" us humans because we are the ones that keep infringing on their territory.
Colorado Is Home To This Amazing Can’t Miss Holiday ICE Tradition
If you're looking around Colorado for something fun to do with your family or out-of-town guests, you've got to take them to this truly one-of-a-kind holiday ICE tradition!. Don't Miss This Amazing Colorado Holiday ICE Tradition. It's one of the coolest holiday traditions across Colorado. Literally. It may even be...
This Montrose Mansion Looks Like a Colorado Movie Set
Believe it or not, there are quite a few mansions for sale out here on the Western Slope. Perhaps all of the tech professionals moving our way from California, with all that money I can only assume (with no evidence) they bring with them, are making unloading large homes a wise financial investment? I don't know, personally. That's the kind of thing that's above my pay grade.
12 Secretive, Mythical and Just Plain Out-There Colorado Things
You may not realize it, but there are quite a lot of things in Colorado that would fit just fine inside an issue of the National Inquirer. There are secretive places, urban legends, conspiracies, and weird history surrounding our great state from every corner. Keep scrolling to learn about and...
How to Protect Your Pets in the Colorado Cold
Cold weather in Colorado never seems to stick around for long. One day, snow will cover the ground, and the next, it will have melted away. But this week, the Centennial State is forecasted to enter a deep freeze, with wind chills bringing temperatures to -50°. We know how to stay warm — but how do we keep our pets safe?
Do You Know Colorado’s Favorite Superhero?
Superheroes are big business these days. With the ridiculous success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well as DC Comics' failed attempts at replicating said success, you can't go anywhere in the world without seeing large people in masks staring at you. Quite frankly, it's a little bit much, but as long as Disney keeps making money off the ghost of Iron Man, superheroes look like they're here to stay.
Ultimate Guide to Colorado Celebrities + Where Some of Them Live
When you think of celebrities, you typically picture them living in big cities like Los Angeles or New York, and many of them originate from places like these as well. However, you may be surprised to learn that an incredible amount of celebrities have ties to Colorado. Some of these...
Is It Legal to Keep Roadkill in Colorado?
Striking an animal that runs out in front of you on the highway can be a pretty scary occurrence, especially if it's a larger animal, or the accident happens at night. Have you ever noticed someone collecting roadkill along the side of a Colorado highway? Did you know that for the most part, it is perfectly legal to do this?
20 Things You Should Never Do When Driving in Colorado
Winter driving in Colorado can get pretty crazy at times. Snow, ice, and a state of more than 50% transplants can make for some pretty interesting driving conditions. There will always be drivers who struggle in winter conditions. Heck, there will always be drivers who seem to have no idea what they are doing no matter what season it is. We asked you about some of the things motorists do in Colorado that simply drive you nuts.
KOOL 107.9 KBKL
Grand Junction, CO
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
KOOL 107.9 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0