Salt Lake County, UT

Endangered, missing South Salt Lake 18-year-old found safe

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — UPDATE: Danielle Croyle with SSLPD advised Cruz was located safely Thursday night. ORIGINAL STORY: Representatives of the South Salt Lake Police Department have requested community assistance in locating a missing, endangered teen. Officers reported that Luis Cruz, 18, was last seen at 6 a.m....
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
Millcreek robbery suspect threatens spread of 'viral viruses'

MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — Officers with the Unified Police Department took a man into custody after he reportedly robbed two different banks by threatening that he "worked in a lab" and had "vials with viral viruses." Murphy James Hollie, 38, was arrested on Wednesday after police said he attempted...
MILLCREEK, UT
1 critical, another stable after double shooting in Payson home

PAYSON, Utah (KUTV) — Two women were hospitalized after a double shooting in Utah County Thursday afternoon. According to Sgt. Noemi Sandoval of the Payson Police Department, the incident took place around 500 West Saddlebrook in Payson a short time before 2 p.m. Two women, described as being in...
PAYSON, UT
Jared Lloyd Wraps Up BYU's Final Season Of Independence On Talkin' Sports

12/23/2022 — (KUTV) - The BYU football team wrapped up the 2022 season with a win against Southern Methodist at the New Mexico Bowl. The win gave BYU an 8-5 season, its eighth season in 12 years as an Independent with at least 8 wins. It also cleared the way for BYU to play its next season in the Big 12. A move that's been anticipated since the beginning of the season, but well before that if you're a fan of the Cougar program.
PROVO, UT

