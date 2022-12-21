Read full article on original website
Utah Woman Posts Her Five Guys Receipt on TikTok, Upset She Spent $74 on 'Four Hamburgers, Two Fries and Drinks'
Crews rescue woman injured while sledding on Horsetail Falls in Utah County
ALPINE, Utah (KUTV) — Crews rescued a 48-year-old woman who was injured while sledding near Alpine. Spencer Cannon of the Utah County Sheriff's Office said search and rescue crews were called to Horsetail Falls in Utah County shortly before 2:30 p.m. on reports of an injured woman. Related stories...
Weber Fire personnel save home from nearby vehicle fire
EDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Fire crews successfully extinguished a vehicle fire that was threatening a home in Weber County Thursday afternoon. Representatives of the Weber Fire District reported that crews were dispatched to Eden on reports of a Chevy pickup that had caught fire and was threatening a nearby structure.
Family desperate for return of remains of Utah veteran killed after assault in Philippines
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Family members and friends of a Utah veteran who was murdered during an attack in the Philippines are desperately awaiting for the return of his remains. Ronnie Hovis joined the Army when he was just 19 years old. His family and friends said he served...
UTA bus driver suffers significant injuries in 'unprovoked attack' in South Salt Lake
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — A Utah Transit Authority driver was transported to a local hospital with significant injuries after he was allegedly assaulted in what police are calling an unprovoked attack. UTA officials said the incident occurred shortly after 11 p.m. at the UTA Millcreek station in...
Two arrested in Salt Lake City on weapons possession, drug-related charges
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Two men were arrested in Salt Lake City on charges on possession of a firearm by a restricted person and possession of drug paraphernalia. 24-year-old Chase Nelson and 22-year-old Marqus Cyrus were both booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on Wednesday. This...
Hundreds of delays, dozens of canceled flights at Salt Lake International
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Holiday travelers across the country have faced rough skies as thousands of flights have been delayed and canceled, including at the Salt Lake International Airport. According to tracking website FlightAware, there were more than 230 delayed flights and more than 50 canceled flights in...
Investigators seeking potential victims in Weber County fraud scheme
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — The Weber County Sheriff's Office is looking for potential victims of a man who is accused of taking people's money but doesn't do the work he promised. Officials said Tony Aguilar, 55, was arrested in late November and is accused of defrauding several people. They...
Nationwide winter storm leaves travelers stranded, including those at SLC International
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A frigid, snowy, and massive winter storm has led to thousands of flight cancellations and delays across the United States. The travel interruption comes at one of the busiest times of the year for air travel. Though the Wasatch Front was spared the worst...
Jared Lloyd Wraps Up BYU's Final Season Of Independence On Talkin' Sports
12/23/2022 — (KUTV) - The BYU football team wrapped up the 2022 season with a win against Southern Methodist at the New Mexico Bowl. The win gave BYU an 8-5 season, its eighth season in 12 years as an Independent with at least 8 wins. It also cleared the way for BYU to play its next season in the Big 12. A move that's been anticipated since the beginning of the season, but well before that if you're a fan of the Cougar program.
