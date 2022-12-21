ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US News and World Report

Russia Explores Buying Stranded Jets From Western Leasing Firms

DUBLIN/LONDON (Reuters) - Russian airlines have held exploratory talks with at least one major Western leasing firm about using state funds to buy some of the more than 400 aircraft stranded in Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, according to documents and sources. The proposal, which would need EU approval...
Hungary Imposes Windfall Tax on Drug Producers to Plug Budget Gap

BUDAPEST (Reuters) -Hungary's government has imposed a windfall tax on drug producers based on net revenues generated in 2022 and 2023, as it tries to plug holes in the state budget. According to a government decree late on Friday, the rate increases progressively, and will be 8% on net revenues...
Economic Indicators Fall Sharply in November, Signaling a 2023 Recession

An index of future economic activity declined in November by 1%, a sharp drop that sees it down 3.7% over the past six months, the Conference Board reported on Thursday. The organization’s Leading Economic Index® now stands at 113.5, following a decline of 0.9 percent in October. The...
Japan to Hike Annual Defence Budget by a Quarter to Buy Tomahawks and Other Weapons

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan on Friday said it will hike defence spending by more than a quarter next year including $1.6 billion to buy U.S.-made Tomahawk cruise missiles that will be part of its biggest military build-up since World War Two. The 26.3% increase to a record 6.82 trillion yen...

