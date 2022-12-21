ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naperville, IL

thevillagereporter.com

NORTH CENTRAL BOARD OF EDUCATION: Athletic Director Shares Update Regarding Grandstands

ATHLETICS … North Central Schools Athletic Director Michael Babin, reported to the board with good news of multiple high school students receiving All-County Teams selection for their individual sports. (PHOTO BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF) North Central School Board of Education began their regular meeting on December 20 at 5:30...
westernherald.com

WMU sophomore dies following car accident

Western Michigan University sophomore Cassandra (Cassie) Marino of Minooka, IL, died in a car accident on Monday, Dec. 19. The accident allegedly occurred in Minooka and involved a second car as well as a Minooka ambulance. Marino was studying business and marketing at WMU. She was also involved in Delta...
KALAMAZOO, MI
travel2next.com

5 National Parks in Illinois

Illinois is home to five national park service sites, all of which are worth stopping at during your next trip to Illinois. Whether you are doing a road trip around the state or visiting Chicago, make it a point to head to some of these amazing national park sites. Illinois has three national historic trails, a national historic site and a national monument.
ILLINOIS STATE
centraltimes.org

Science teacher to retire at end of semester

Naperville Central science teacher Katherine Seguino is retiring at the end of Central’s first semester. At Central, Seguino has taught Chemistry, Physics, and AP Physics 1. She’s been a teacher for 33 years, of which she has spent 17 at Central. Seguino was also Central’s science department chair...
NAPERVILLE, IL
CBS Chicago

Naperville shoppers rush to beat the worst of the winter storm

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- A blanket of snow didn't keep holiday shoppers from heading out in Naperville on Thursday ahead of the worst of the pre-Christmas winter storm.Naperville officials said road crews were out from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. to treat the roads and make sure streets were clear.  CBS 2's Sara Machi talked to people about their plans to get in the stores before strong winds and bitter cold make for even more treacherous conditions.People weren't exactly happy to be shopping in this weather, but wanted to plan ahead for what's still to come.Shoppers were keeping their heads...
NAPERVILLE, IL
NBC Chicago

This Chicago Pizza Is Among the Best in the World, Ranking Says

A Chicago pizzeria has been dished a slice of global acclaim, landing on a list that gave a shout out to the best pizzas in the world. Global travel site Big 7 Travel released a 50-spot ranking that analyzed pizzas of all shapes and sizes, weighing factors like crust, sauce, cheese, value for money, location and more to determine the ones that take the grub to a "whole new level."
CHICAGO, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

Year in Review 2022: July through December

ROCHELLE — After a referendum passed on Tuesday, the Creston-Dement Library District is now able to issue $2.2 million in bonds to build a new library building. A total of 163 votes were seen on the issue in the Dement precinct with 117 voting in favor of the new library and 46 against it.
CRESTON, IL
NBC Chicago

Here Are the Worst Times to Drive During Upcoming Winter Storm

Officials are urging drivers to stay off the roads in Illinois as a winter system makes its way through, but when will be the worst times for travel?. While timing of the storm's intensity has fluctuated over the last few days, as of Wednesday afternoon, NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Paul Deanno said the worst of the storm is expected to hit between 8 p.m. Thursday and 12 p.m. Friday, though some locations could see "rapidly deteriorating" travel conditions much earlier in the afternoon.
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Speed cameras installed on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO - Speed cameras have been installed on three of the Northwest Side's most dangerous intersections. They've been placed at the corner of Austin and Foster in Jefferson Park, Addison and Sayre in Dunning and along Milwaukee avenue in front of Schurz High School in Old Irving, which is a location where two cyclists were hit and killed.
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Closings and cancellations

The Plano Public Library will close at noon Thursday and will be closed all day on Friday. The Oswego Public Library District is closing at noon Thursday and will be closed on Friday. Secretary of State offices and Driver Services Facilities will close at one Thursday and reopen on Tuesday.
PLANO, IL
wgnradio.com

WGN meteorologist Mike Janssen with a winter storm update

WGN meteorologist Mike Janssen joins Wendy Snyder, filling in for Bob Sirott, to give more updates about what to expect for the incoming winter storm. The storm is expected to begin around noon in Chicago and end around 6 a.m. on Saturday, December 24th.
CHICAGO, IL

