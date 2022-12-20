From a big-picture perspective, Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) is pretty easy to understand. It is a pharmacy. But there's a lot more to this story than meets the eye. Investors have soured on the stock in a big way given that it is down nearly 60% from its 2015 high-water mark. Here's a look at what's going on and why Walgreens might end up a long-term winner.

