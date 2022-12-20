Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Frontline (FRO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Frontline (FRO) closed at $12.49 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.73% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.53%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.45%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the shipping company had lost...
NASDAQ
Wingstop (WING) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Wingstop (WING) closed at $145.67 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.22% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.53%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.45%. Coming into today, shares of the restaurant chain had...
NASDAQ
The Trade Desk (TTD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
The Trade Desk (TTD) closed the most recent trading day at $44.88, moving -0.04% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.53%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.45%. Heading into today, shares of the digital-advertising platform...
NASDAQ
Air FranceKLM SA (AFLYY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Air FranceKLM SA (AFLYY) closed at $1.37 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.36% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.53%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.45%. Heading into today, shares of the company...
NASDAQ
Delta Air Lines (DAL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed the most recent trading day at $33.16, moving +0.73% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.53%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.45%. Coming into today, shares of the airline had...
NASDAQ
Richardson Electronics (RELL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Richardson Electronics (RELL) closed at $21.50, marking a -0.56% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.53%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.45%. Coming into today, shares of the electronic...
NASDAQ
Coca-Cola (KO) Stock Moves -0.72%: What You Should Know
Coca-Cola (KO) closed at $63.34 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.72% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.45%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.88%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV (GBOOY) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's Why
Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV (GBOOY) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. The sole...
NASDAQ
2 Outstanding Growth Stocks to Buy Ahead of the Next Bull Market
For investors with a focus on growth stocks, 2022 began full of promise, but inflation and rising interest rates let the air out of that balloon. Shares of the Vanguard Growth ETF have collapsed 34% from their peak in January. We don't know when the situation will improve, but there...
NASDAQ
You Can Boost Your Passive Income With These 3 Dividend Raises
Just in time for the dividend-stock lover on your holiday list, numerous companies have declared payout raises in recent days. All three are regular dividend payers, strong cash generators, and book a profit far more often than not. So there are surely more raises to come from this trio in the near future.
NASDAQ
Should Value Investors Buy Citi Trends (CTRN) Stock?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
NASDAQ
Here's Why You Should Retain Inari Medical (NARI) Stock Now
Inari Medical, Inc. NARI is well-poised for growth, backed by its commitment to understanding the venous system and a huge market opportunity for products. However, dependency on the broad adoption of products is a concern. Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock have lost 25% compared with the industry’s...
NASDAQ
Should Value Investors Buy AMark Precious Metals (AMRK) Stock?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Considering these trends, value investing...
NASDAQ
Should Value Investors Consider Ichor Holdings (ICHR) Stock?
Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way...
NASDAQ
What This Dividend Stock Could Learn From Devon Energy
Oil and gas prices can be volatile. Because of that, energy companies have had a difficult time maintaining their dividend payments over the years. Many have had to cut their payouts during pricing downturns to conserve cash, upsetting investors who relied on those fixed payments. Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) has...
NASDAQ
1 Beaten-Down Dow Stock to Buy Before It Pops
From a big-picture perspective, Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) is pretty easy to understand. It is a pharmacy. But there's a lot more to this story than meets the eye. Investors have soured on the stock in a big way given that it is down nearly 60% from its 2015 high-water mark. Here's a look at what's going on and why Walgreens might end up a long-term winner.
NASDAQ
This Safe Stock Has Raised Its Dividend for 13 Years. Will It Continue in 2023?
The stock market has been unpredictable in 2022, and it doesn't look like 2023 will be any better. Investors are still worried about how prevalent inflation will be in the new year. That's not to mention the fears about a recession impacting the U.S. economy. This unpredictability often translates into...
NASDAQ
The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now
Investing in the stock market can be a great way to grow your wealth over the long term, but the past year has presented challenges for investors. Major indices, such as the S&P 500, posted double-digit losses in 2022 due to macroeconomic challenges like rising interest rates and surging inflation.
NASDAQ
Why Veon Stock Popped Today
Shares of once-Russian-and-still-kind-of-Russian telecom giant Veon (NASDAQ: VEON) -- owner of the VimpelCom brand in Russia -- jumped as much as 32% in early trading on Friday after the company reported better-than-expected results for fiscal Q3 2022. The gains didn't hold, but Veon stock is still up a modest 1.8% as of 12:05 p.m. ET.
NASDAQ
Why Blucora Stock Surged 10.6% Higher This Week
Blucora Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR) saw its stock price surge higher this week, up 10.6% from last Friday's close through 11:15 a.m. EST on Friday, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. The financial stock has been one of the best performers in the sector this year, up about 44% year-to-date (YTD), trading at around $25 per share.
Comments / 0