msn.com
7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023
While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
NASDAQ
Air FranceKLM SA (AFLYY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Air FranceKLM SA (AFLYY) closed at $1.37 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.36% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.53%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.45%. Heading into today, shares of the company...
NASDAQ
The Trade Desk (TTD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
The Trade Desk (TTD) closed the most recent trading day at $44.88, moving -0.04% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.53%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.45%. Heading into today, shares of the digital-advertising platform...
NASDAQ
Frontline (FRO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Frontline (FRO) closed at $12.49 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.73% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.53%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.45%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the shipping company had lost...
NASDAQ
Coca-Cola (KO) Stock Moves -0.72%: What You Should Know
Coca-Cola (KO) closed at $63.34 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.72% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.45%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.88%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Stocks have entered a new bull market and the S&P 500 could soar 26% in the next 12 months, Leuthold Group's Jim Paulsen says
"We're starting a new bull market," Leuthold's chief strategist told Bloomberg as he sees a 60% probability of the US economy sidestepping recession.
NASDAQ
2 Outstanding Growth Stocks to Buy Ahead of the Next Bull Market
For investors with a focus on growth stocks, 2022 began full of promise, but inflation and rising interest rates let the air out of that balloon. Shares of the Vanguard Growth ETF have collapsed 34% from their peak in January. We don't know when the situation will improve, but there...
NASDAQ
Best Value Stock to Buy for December 9th
Here is the stock with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 9th:. Sanmina SANM: This San Jose, California-based company which is engaged in providing electronics contract manufacturing services, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ
2 Wildly Undervalued Ultra-High-Yield Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist
When a company's dividend yield approaches the double digits, it means one of two things. Either the market believes the payout is at risk of a reduction, or the company trades at a wildly low valuation. Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) and Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE: CEQP) fall into that latter...
NASDAQ
Delta Air Lines (DAL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed the most recent trading day at $33.16, moving +0.73% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.53%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.45%. Coming into today, shares of the airline had...
NASDAQ
Is Enphase Energy (ENPH) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Enphase Energy (ENPH) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.
NASDAQ
The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now
Investing in the stock market can be a great way to grow your wealth over the long term, but the past year has presented challenges for investors. Major indices, such as the S&P 500, posted double-digit losses in 2022 due to macroeconomic challenges like rising interest rates and surging inflation.
NASDAQ
Is Belden (BDC) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Belden (BDC) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.
A Good Reason To Buy Apple Stock in December
Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Free Report is still trying to shake off the most recent wave of bearishness triggered by the supply issues in China. Share price remained stable around $150 for a couple of weeks before sinking to the low $140s in the past couple of trading days.
NASDAQ
What This Dividend Stock Could Learn From Devon Energy
Oil and gas prices can be volatile. Because of that, energy companies have had a difficult time maintaining their dividend payments over the years. Many have had to cut their payouts during pricing downturns to conserve cash, upsetting investors who relied on those fixed payments. Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) has...
NASDAQ
Best Stocks To Invest In 2023? 2 Consumer Staples Stocks For Your List
Consumer staples stocks continue to be some of the most reliable investments around. As we get ready to move into 2023, these companies could offer solid returns on investment yet also remain resilient during challenging economic times. Consumer staples refer to items such as food, beverage, hygiene, and household items remain in demand no matter what the current state of the economy may be.
NASDAQ
You Can Boost Your Passive Income With These 3 Dividend Raises
Just in time for the dividend-stock lover on your holiday list, numerous companies have declared payout raises in recent days. All three are regular dividend payers, strong cash generators, and book a profit far more often than not. So there are surely more raises to come from this trio in the near future.
NASDAQ
Why Veon Stock Popped Today
Shares of once-Russian-and-still-kind-of-Russian telecom giant Veon (NASDAQ: VEON) -- owner of the VimpelCom brand in Russia -- jumped as much as 32% in early trading on Friday after the company reported better-than-expected results for fiscal Q3 2022. The gains didn't hold, but Veon stock is still up a modest 1.8% as of 12:05 p.m. ET.
msn.com
Stock market news live updates: Stocks slide to cap worst week since September
Stocks slid into the close Friday, capping a challenging week for investors that saw the S&P 500 decline in four of five trading sessions. When the closing bell rang on Wall Street, all three major indexes were lower, with the S&P 500 off 0.7%, the Dow off 0.9%, and the Nasdaq down 0.7%.
NASDAQ
This Safe Stock Has Raised Its Dividend for 13 Years. Will It Continue in 2023?
The stock market has been unpredictable in 2022, and it doesn't look like 2023 will be any better. Investors are still worried about how prevalent inflation will be in the new year. That's not to mention the fears about a recession impacting the U.S. economy. This unpredictability often translates into...
