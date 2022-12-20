Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Frontline (FRO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Frontline (FRO) closed at $12.49 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.73% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.53%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.45%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the shipping company had lost...
NASDAQ
Delta Air Lines (DAL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed the most recent trading day at $33.16, moving +0.73% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.53%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.45%. Coming into today, shares of the airline had...
NASDAQ
Air FranceKLM SA (AFLYY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Air FranceKLM SA (AFLYY) closed at $1.37 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.36% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.53%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.45%. Heading into today, shares of the company...
NASDAQ
Wingstop (WING) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Wingstop (WING) closed at $145.67 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.22% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.53%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.45%. Coming into today, shares of the restaurant chain had...
NASDAQ
The Trade Desk (TTD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
The Trade Desk (TTD) closed the most recent trading day at $44.88, moving -0.04% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.53%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.45%. Heading into today, shares of the digital-advertising platform...
NASDAQ
Coca-Cola (KO) Stock Moves -0.72%: What You Should Know
Coca-Cola (KO) closed at $63.34 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.72% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.45%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.88%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Richardson Electronics (RELL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Richardson Electronics (RELL) closed at $21.50, marking a -0.56% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.53%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.45%. Coming into today, shares of the electronic...
NASDAQ
2 Outstanding Growth Stocks to Buy Ahead of the Next Bull Market
For investors with a focus on growth stocks, 2022 began full of promise, but inflation and rising interest rates let the air out of that balloon. Shares of the Vanguard Growth ETF have collapsed 34% from their peak in January. We don't know when the situation will improve, but there...
NASDAQ
What This Dividend Stock Could Learn From Devon Energy
Oil and gas prices can be volatile. Because of that, energy companies have had a difficult time maintaining their dividend payments over the years. Many have had to cut their payouts during pricing downturns to conserve cash, upsetting investors who relied on those fixed payments. Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) has...
NASDAQ
Is Enphase Energy (ENPH) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Enphase Energy (ENPH) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.
NASDAQ
The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now
Investing in the stock market can be a great way to grow your wealth over the long term, but the past year has presented challenges for investors. Major indices, such as the S&P 500, posted double-digit losses in 2022 due to macroeconomic challenges like rising interest rates and surging inflation.
NASDAQ
Is Belden (BDC) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Belden (BDC) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.
NASDAQ
This Safe Stock Has Raised Its Dividend for 13 Years. Will It Continue in 2023?
The stock market has been unpredictable in 2022, and it doesn't look like 2023 will be any better. Investors are still worried about how prevalent inflation will be in the new year. That's not to mention the fears about a recession impacting the U.S. economy. This unpredictability often translates into...
American Airlines Makes a Huge Customer-Friendly Move
Many frequent travelers know the frustration of trying to get information from a chatbot or being on hold for hours to reach a representative. Perhaps the worst of all is finding the perfect price for a popular flight, having the website freeze or crash and then finding that prices changed for a more expensive ticket. (It's never the other way around.)
NASDAQ
1 Beaten-Down Dow Stock to Buy Before It Pops
From a big-picture perspective, Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) is pretty easy to understand. It is a pharmacy. But there's a lot more to this story than meets the eye. Investors have soured on the stock in a big way given that it is down nearly 60% from its 2015 high-water mark. Here's a look at what's going on and why Walgreens might end up a long-term winner.
NASDAQ
Cheniere Partners (CQP) Stock Up 37.1% YTD: What's Driving It?
Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. CQP has gained 37.1% in the year-to-date period compared with 8.8% growth of the composite stocks belonging to the industry. The company, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2022 and 2023 in the past 30 days. Factors Favoring...
NASDAQ
Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 22, 2022 : TQQQ, ORIC, SQQQ, TSLA, XPEV, QQQ, KMX, CS, NIO, GOTU, MU, RENN
The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -81.66 to 11,154.22. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 65,206,755 shares traded. The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:. ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.2721 at $18.61, with 3,419,949 shares traded.TQQQ has a $0.39167600cash dividend with an Ex/Eff Date...
NASDAQ
2 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
With the year nearly over, it would be an understatement to say that 2022 wasn't a great year for growth stocks. Spurred by inflation, rising interest rates, and other macroeconomic pressures, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index remains in a bear market and has fallen roughly 32% in this year's trading. Many growth-dependent companies have seen even bigger pullbacks across the stretch.
NASDAQ
Why Veon Stock Popped Today
Shares of once-Russian-and-still-kind-of-Russian telecom giant Veon (NASDAQ: VEON) -- owner of the VimpelCom brand in Russia -- jumped as much as 32% in early trading on Friday after the company reported better-than-expected results for fiscal Q3 2022. The gains didn't hold, but Veon stock is still up a modest 1.8% as of 12:05 p.m. ET.
NASDAQ
Should Value Investors Buy Citi Trends (CTRN) Stock?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Comments / 0