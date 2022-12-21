Read full article on original website
Texas Bowl: Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss
Brady Quinn and Danny Kanell join Tommy Tran to share their picks for the Texas Bowl game between Texas Tech and Ole Miss.
There are signs Ohio State's quarterback recruiting could be shifting
Ohio State landed its quarterback in the 2023 class last week when Lincoln Kienholz flipped his commitment from Washington to the Buckeyes. On the first day of the early signing period, Kienholz signed his letter of intent, marking him as the next in the growing line of highly-ranked quarterbacks under head coach Ryan Day.
What Will It Cost The Cleveland Browns To Keep Pocic
The Cleveland Browns went into last season planning for Nick Harris to be their starter at center. He had only one career start at center and that came on Christmas Day against Green Bay, he had a great game with many people forgetting Tretter was even missing that day. Since he had so little experience they made the smart decision to have a veteran backup and managed to pick up Pocic on the cheap at $1.2m because no one around the league offered him a starting opportunity. Then when Harris went down in mid-August Pocic stepped up with Deaton being the other player competing for the role also going down.
Former Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei goes in-depth on his commitment to Oregon State
Former Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei has committed to Oregon State and broke down why he chose the Beavers. Uiagalelei went in to the portal on December 5 and was among the most coveted quarterbacks on the market. The former five-star signal caller said Oregon State was a school very high on his list.
Four 2023 Colorado Buffaloes recruits to watch post-early signing day
The Early Signing Period isn't quite over. It will run through Dec. 23 but it is clear that most recruits have already signed their Letters of Intent for their schools and are one step closer to enrolling. But there are still some recruits that have yet to sign and need...
Alabama offensive lineman Amari Kight announces transfer destination
Alabama offensive lineman Amari Kight has found a new home. Kight announced Friday he is transferring to UCF after entering the transfer portal on Dec. 5. He is the second Crimson Tide receiver to commit to play for former Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn in the past two years, joining wide receivers Javon Baker and Christian Leary. UCF, Oregon and TCU have now landed two Alabama transfers apiece this postseason.
Outgoing Tennessee D-lineman announces transfer destination
It didn’t take long for one of Tennessee’s outgoing transfers to announce a commitment to a new program. Defensive lineman Jordan Phillips, a freshman for the Vols this season who entered the NCAA transfer portal on Monday, announced via social media he had committed to Maryland during National Signing Day on Wednesday. The Terrapins were among the programs involved in his recruitment when he committed to Tennessee in July 2021, and Phillips now appears set to continue his career with them in the Big Ten.
Offensive lineman Ethan White to enter transfer portal
Florida offensive lineman Ethan White plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal after four seasons at Florida, he announced via Twitter on Saturday morning. "I want to thank Coach Mullen and Coach Hevesy for giving me the opportunity to represent my home state and The University of Florida for 4 years, as well as Coach Napier and his staff for continuing my development over the past year," he wrote. "I will be entering the transfer portal."
Former Jackson State safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig ready to run with the Buffs
After an impressive two year start to his college career at Jackson State, Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig is anxious to test his skills in the Pac-12. The 5-foot-11, 186-pound safety, originally from Birmingham, Ala., announced his intention to follow Deion Sanders to Boulder as a transfer on Wednesday evening...
Transferring Tennessee WR headed to ACC
One of Tennessee’s outgoing transfers will continue his career in the ACC. Wide receiver Jimmy Calloway, who entered the NCAA transfer portal when it opened earlier this month after three seasons with the Vols, was announced as part of the signing class at Louisville during National Signing Day on Wednesday. The first of Tennessee’s departing transfers to land at his new program, Calloway took an official visit to see the Cardinals over the weekend and now will play for former Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm, who takes over at Louisville after Scott Satterfield left for Cincinnati.
Ohio State's running back decision will impact Buckeyes going forward
Ohio State went into the 2022 preseason believing the team had plenty of depth in the running back room. By the end of the regular season, the Buckeyes had to scramble a bit, including moving a linebacker over from defense to play at the position in the biggest game of the year.
BREAKING: WVU gets a late signee
West Virginia added another piece to their 2023 recruiting class on Thursday morning, securing a signature from Aden Tagaloa-Nelson out of Versailles (KY) Woodford County. The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder was originally committed to Western Kentucky, but received a visit from defensive backs coach ShaDon Brown last week, and the Mountaineers were able to convince him to sign with WVU instead.
Where Tennessee closed Signing Day in 247Sports Composite team rankings
Early Signing Day was relatively quiet for Tennessee, with local running back DeSean Bishop being the only new addition to the Vols' 2023 recruiting class. But it was enough for Tennessee to finish the day with a top-10 class. After entering the first day of the Early Signing Period with...
Biggest remaining need for Nebraska?
Nebraska has hit the high school ranks, the junior colleges and ventured into the portal to add to its class overall. But there are still holes on the roster and areas where the Huskers might have to shore things up in the coming weeks with the portal period nearly halfway over.
Gamecocks in great position for next Sellers
Standing just behind four-star quarterback LaNorris Sellers as he signed his scholarship paperwork on Friday morning in a ceremony at his school was a younger brother who might one day follow in the elder’s footsteps.
10 things to know about immediate impact of Kansas State’s 2023 recruiting class
In the 20 days since the Big 12 Championship hardware collection at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium, Coach Chris Klieman and staff have put the finishing touches on a 2023 recruiting class that currently slots in at fifth among conference programs. Kansas State assembled a class with 26 commits to commandeer a top-30 registry in 247Sports’ rating system. Klieman has been aboard the Wildcat Express for 1,475 days and, in the last 20, has made a big mark on the present and future of the K-State football program.
Colorado football: Deion Sanders turns to social media in attempt to recruit defensive linemen to Buffaloes
The Early Signing Period kicked off on Wednesday as college football programs across the country fill their needs, and new Colorado football coach Deion Sanders made it clear where the Buffaloes need some help. Sanders took to social media Friday in an effort to plug some holes on the defensive line, tweeting that Colorado could use some defensive tackles who are ready to play to the NFL legend's standards in Boulder.
Gardner Minshew's return to NFL prime time a high-scoring thriller
FORMER WASHINGTON STATE star quarterback Gardner Minshew, making his first NFL start in nearly a year, brought the Philadelphia Eagles within sniffing distance of clinching home field advantage in the playoffs on Sunday with a scrappy performance in a Dallas donnybrook against the Cowboys. Dallas won 40-34 in a game that went to the wire.
Georgia football: Kirby Smart explains why the Bulldogs did not sign a quarterback
Following an unsuccessful pursuit of five-star quarterback Arch Manning in the summer, the Georgia Bulldogs stood pat when it came to recruiting QBs in the 2023 cycle and appear likely to go without signing a high school quarterback for the first time since 2015. While not adding another quarterback to the roster is unusual, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart seemed comfortable with how the situation has played out.
College football recruiting: Where Top 10 uncommitted Class of 2023 prospects are trending after Signing Day
Programs like Alabama, Georgia, Texas, Oregon and Oklahoma cleaned up in the first wave of Signing Day, but the Class of 2023 is far from complete. There is still a bunch of talent on the board. Uncommitted student-athletes now have to wait until Feb. 1 to sign on National Signing Day, and the jostling for the final spots is already underway.
