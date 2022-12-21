Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
HGTV Dream Home Giveaway, with grand prize valued at $2.7 million, now open for entriesInna DMorrison, CO
Opinion: Are you happy for just the roof over your head this holiday?David HeitzDenver, CO
Furry, Four-Legged Volunteers Help Airport Travelers Manage StressColorado JillDenver, CO
Denver Public Schools Security Guard Arrested with Sexual Exploitation Charges on a Child: Hearing on 11th JanuaryRiley BlueDenver, CO
Planned Lone Tree grocery store could get DougCo tax breakMike McKibbinLone Tree, CO
The Best Neighborhood In Denver, Colorado
Denver has plenty of beautiful neighborhoods to choose from so it can get confusing for anyone new to this destination. Here are a few, ending with the best.
Did You Know This Colorado Dive Bar Once Appeared in a TV Series?
For years, a vintage neon sign has illuminated the recessed entryway of the Candlelight Tavern at 383 South Pearl Street in Denver. From the outside, the commercial-style brick building with the glowing sign looks like any other dive bar around downtown Denver. Having been around for more than 70 years,...
denverite.com
East Side Kosher Deli has a bit of everything for anyone from the Orthodox to the curious
Tucked away in the backroads behind the fancy Target in Glendale, you’ll find a random night club, an above-average looking King Soopers, a Goodwill and an inconspicuous building blocked and surrounded by trees. At first glance, especially at night, it looks like an abandoned building or maybe an old...
Westword
First Look: The World's Largest Banh Mi Chain Debuts in Denver
What we saw: Denver's first outpost of Lee's Sandwiches opened on December 18 at the corner of Alameda and Federal. It's also the city's first banh mi spot with a drive-thru. The brand's history goes back to 1980, when founder Chieu Le launched a catering truck in San Jose, California. That venture morphed into "the largest industrial catering company in Northern California," according to the Lee's Sandwiches website. The Le family began serving banh mi sandwiches in 1983 and opened a permanent location for Lee's Sandwiches in San Jose that same year. European-style sandwiches with toppings like ham, turkey, bacon and roast beef on croissants and baguettes were added in 2001 by Chieu and his oldest son, Minh.
boulderreportinglab.org
‘I owe so much to that family’: The story behind the name change of Boulder’s Pizzeria Locale to Pizzeria Alberico
Bobby Stuckey, one of Frasca Food and Wine’s founding partners and a master sommelier, largely credits his career in Boulder to his wife Danette’s family, the Albericos. So much so, Stuckey is changing the name of his Boulder branch of Pizzeria Locale to Pizzeria Alberico, which will open in February 2023.
Where You Can Find Colorado's Best Mac And Cheese
Tasting Table has the scoop on the most delicious macaroni and cheese dishes in the country.
Here's where they filmed 'Christmas Vacation' scenes in Colorado
SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado's favorite Christmas movie has deep roots in the Centennial State. The 1989 movie classic "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" — which tells the story of Clark Griswold trying to put on the perfect Christmas for his family — filmed many of its scenes in Colorado.
The Unsolved Murders that Haunt the Lumber Baron Inn in Denver
A large mansion built in the late 1800s still stands proudly in Denver, Colorado, and is said to hold a few dark secrets. The Lumber Baron Inn, a bed and breakfast in Colorado recently came into the spotlight once more after being featured on Netflix's new series, 28 Days Haunted.
This Colorado Town Is One of the Best Coffee Cities in America
You'd be hard-pressed (pun intended) to find someone who doesn't like coffee. Some prefer it black, while others like it loaded with sugary syrups — regardless, most people can't get enough. Thursday (Sept. 29) is National Coffee Day, and Saturday (Oct. 1) is International Coffee Day, so it's the...
Casa Bonita reopening date announced by 'South Park' creators
DENVER — One of Colorado's most iconic restaurants known for food and fun in a festive atmosphere, Casa Bonita, will be reopening in May 2023. More snow, a winning Denver Broncos season and the reopening of the Lakewood fixture famous for its cliff divers, lagoon and sopapillas: That's what "South Park" creators and restaurant owners Matt Parker and Trey Stone said Coloradans want the most for Christmas.
Westword
Temple Night Club Is Operated by Its Youngest and First Female Manager
A typical workday for Alexis Antelmi starts at 9 p.m. on a Friday night, when she gets to Temple Night Club at 1136 Broadway to manage the staff and make sure the night runs smoothly. It's a job Antelmi has been doing since July, but four years in the entertainment, festival and music industry brought her to this position. At 28, she's the youngest manager Temple has ever had, and the first female manager since it opened in 2017.
HGTV giving away $2.7 million package including Colorado mountain home
Here's your chance to win your Colorado dream home. On Friday, HGTV announced that their 2023 'Dream Home Giveaway' has launched and this year, the featured home is located in Morrison, Colorado. The full prize package is valued at more than $2.7 million, including a furnished home (valued at $2,550,092), a 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe (valued at $75,120), and $100,000 in the form of a check. Eligible fans are able to enter the giveaway twice per day from December 23, 2022 to February 16, 2023.
coaster101.com
My First and Maybe Last Elitch Gardens Visit
Today I’m diving deep into the archives to revisit a trip I took to Elitch Gardens last year. I found myself in Denver for work and of course had to make a stop at the medium-sized amusement and water park located on the fringe of Downtown Denver, the skyline of which creates a unique backdrop for the park.
Colorado’s Casa Bonita Finally Set To Re-Open after 3 Years. So Exciting
After what feels like forever without Colorado's famous Casa Bonita, we finally know when to expect its grand re-opening. We can't wait. Formerly part of an entertainment restaurant chain, which began in Oklahoma City in 1968, the now famous Casa Bonita opened its doors in Denver, Colorado, in 1973. Through various ownership changes over the years, the Denver restaurant continued to operate until the coronavirus pandemic of 2020 forced the restaurant to close its doors. From there, Casa Bonita eventually filed for bankruptcy in April of 2021, and the future of this historic landmark looked extremely bleak. Until two fellas from "South Park, Colorado," came along to save the day.
denverite.com
Remembering Tattered Cover’s longtime owner Joyce Meskis
On Thursday, longtime Tattered Cover owner Joyce Meskis passed away at her home, surrounded by family, according to a social media post from the independent bookstore chain. Meskis was the shop’s second and longest-standing owner, running Tattered Cover from 1974 until she sold it in 2015. At the shop’s...
highlandsranchherald.net
Refurbished Broadway bar takes it up a notch
With decades of bartending and management experience between the two of them, the proprietors of Taaz Tavern have set out to bring a better bar experience to bustling South Broadway. “We’re not just another bar,” Tom Charlson told Colorado Community Media. The new Englewood establishment belongs to him and his...
Southwest Airlines Has Meltdown In Denver, Declares Emergency
It’s a really rough travel period in the United States at the moment. Not only are we seeing record numbers of travelers around the holidays, but we’re also witnessing some of the worst winter storms we’ve seen in a long time. While thousands of flights have been canceled, nothing seems to be going quite as bad as Southwest Airlines’ situation in Denver.
Hotel bar in Colorado ranks high on worldwide 'best whiskey collections' list
Big fan of whiskey? There are several places in Colorado you've got to visit – one of which is located in an iconic hotel. According to an article recently published by Men's Journal, the Stanley Hotel, in Estes Park, is home to one of the best hotel whiskey collections in the world. Ranking 9th on a list of 10 worldwide destinations, the publication notes that more than 1,200 different expressions of whiskey are stocked at the on-site bar, simply called 'The Whiskey Bar.'
Tenants across Denver metro face deep freeze without heat
Households across the Denver metro are facing record, sub-zero temperatures. The bitterly cold reality is tenfold for those left without heat via frozen pipes, which wreaked havoc on boiling systems.
