Gardner Minshew's return to NFL prime time a high-scoring thriller

FORMER WASHINGTON STATE star quarterback Gardner Minshew, making his first NFL start in nearly a year, brought the Philadelphia Eagles within sniffing distance of clinching home field advantage in the playoffs on Sunday with a scrappy performance in a Dallas donnybrook against the Cowboys. Dallas won 40-34 in a game that went to the wire.
