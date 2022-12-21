ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho Transportation Department captures ‘snownado’ on film

POCATELLO, Idaho — You may have seen a dust devil before, but have you ever heard of a snow devil?. An employee with the Idaho Transportation Department captured a snow devil, or snownado on film near Pocatello on Wednesday. The video was taken on US-30 over Fish Creek Summit.
Is It Illegal To Eat Fresh Roadkill In Idaho? [Resources & Pics]

Boise, Idaho. Are you new to conservationist living and salvaging? Salvaging is a subject and practice Idaho Fish and Game takes quite seriously. Whether you hunt or you're interest stops at safe salvaging, education is vitally important. KNOW BETTER do better. The gallery below is a resource for Idaho's newest...
It’s Time To Punish Idaho Drivers With Out-Of-State Plates

If there is one thing that Idaho loves, it's calling out people who aren't from Idaho. It's a tradition that is as prominent as fry sauce and it begs the question: what if Idahoans could make money by reporting people with out-of-state license plates?. How badly are "transplants" breaking the...
The Most Dangerous, Deadly Place in Idaho Isn’t What You Think

When you think about “the deadliest” or the “most dangerous places in Idaho,” and what they could be... I’m sure you’re thinking about the most dangerous cities (where there’s the most crime), the most dangerous hikes, or maybe... The Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls where people literally parachute off the bridge every single day? That was my guess!
I-90 crash blocks traffic on Sunset Hill

SPOKANE, Wash. – A crash is blocking traffic on eastbound I-90 on Sunset Hill. Law enforcement is one the scene. The Washington Department of Transportation says to use caution, drive for conditions, and allow for extra travel time. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
5 Real Ways to Save Money This Winter from Idaho Power

Today is the first official day of winter and here in Southern Idaho, it looks almost like a spring day. But the cold is here and there will definitely be snow falling soon. Some days you can bundle up at home in a blanket and that’s enough to keep you warm without having the crank the heater up a level or light a flame in the fireplace. But there are other simple things you can do to save energy and money while staying comfortable this winter.
The 5 best golf courses in Idaho (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Idaho. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Idaho. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
Multiple crashes on US-395 close down northbound lanes

SPOKANE, Wash. – Multiple crashes on US-395 have closed down northbound traffic on the highway between Hawthorne Rd. and Hastings Rd. The first crash involved multiple vehicles on the hill north of Hawthorne, and a second crash followed at the intersection of Hastings Rd. and US-395. Washington State Department...
Damaged line kills power for nearly 5,300 in southern Utah

LA VERKIN, Utah (ABC4) – Nearly 5,300 residents in La Verkin, Rockville, and Springdale Utah are left without power after a power line was reportedly damaged on Thursday, Dec. 22. Rocky Mountain Power said it is aware of the damaged line and its widespread effects. Crews are reportedly working...
Idaho in the path of Arctic cold front

The National Weather Service says frigid temperatures are heading directly toward the central and Pacific Northwest of the United States, and Idaho will be taking a hit. Idaho forecasters predict an Arctic front will sweep its way south through Idaho, bringing heavy snow, strong winds and severely cold temperatures. This will lead to dangerous travel conditions just before the holidays.
The sunken and watery treasures around the Northwest: Today So Far

There are treasures sunken below the surface of Northwest waters. These two old friends have a mission to find them. Oregon and Washington are aiming to become a "hydrogen hub." Washington's AG has fined another gun store for selling banned high-capacity magazines. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So...
CONNELLY: Idaho Conservation League begins new wildlife program

Recently I’ve written about negative influences of politics and private organizations on state fish and wildlife agencies. To be fair, not all politicians or private groups are trying to undermine these agencies’ important work. A recent example of a positive effort has developed in Idaho involving the Idaho Conservation League (ICL).
