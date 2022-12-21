Read full article on original website
KXLY
Idaho Transportation Department captures ‘snownado’ on film
POCATELLO, Idaho — You may have seen a dust devil before, but have you ever heard of a snow devil?. An employee with the Idaho Transportation Department captured a snow devil, or snownado on film near Pocatello on Wednesday. The video was taken on US-30 over Fish Creek Summit.
Hunters and anglers: Use caution this winter when using boats
Nearly every year, there is a boating accident in Idaho involving duck hunters or winter anglers. The post Hunters and anglers: Use caution this winter when using boats appeared first on Local News 8.
ksl.com
Idaho snowplow driver recognized for preventing what could have been a fatal crash
SODA SPRINGS, Idaho — An Idaho snowplow driver is being recognized after he prevented what could have been a tragedy. Gil Wright, a transportation supervisor with the Idaho Transportation Department, was plowing snow on U.S. Highway 30 west of Soda Springs on Nov. 27. He spotted a pickup pulling a car from a ditch.
Is It Illegal To Eat Fresh Roadkill In Idaho? [Resources & Pics]
Boise, Idaho. Are you new to conservationist living and salvaging? Salvaging is a subject and practice Idaho Fish and Game takes quite seriously. Whether you hunt or you're interest stops at safe salvaging, education is vitally important. KNOW BETTER do better. The gallery below is a resource for Idaho's newest...
It’s Time To Punish Idaho Drivers With Out-Of-State Plates
If there is one thing that Idaho loves, it's calling out people who aren't from Idaho. It's a tradition that is as prominent as fry sauce and it begs the question: what if Idahoans could make money by reporting people with out-of-state license plates?. How badly are "transplants" breaking the...
The Most Dangerous, Deadly Place in Idaho Isn’t What You Think
When you think about “the deadliest” or the “most dangerous places in Idaho,” and what they could be... I’m sure you’re thinking about the most dangerous cities (where there’s the most crime), the most dangerous hikes, or maybe... The Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls where people literally parachute off the bridge every single day? That was my guess!
LOL Idaho Truck Tailgates That Should Be Banned In Idaho
Sometimes when I see it, I think it should be illegal. I do a double take, and the drivers around me all do the same. They're all thinking, "Did I just see what I think I saw?" They did. I mean, they sort of did. It's an optical illusion, and it gets me every time.
I-90 crash blocks traffic on Sunset Hill
SPOKANE, Wash. – A crash is blocking traffic on eastbound I-90 on Sunset Hill. Law enforcement is one the scene. The Washington Department of Transportation says to use caution, drive for conditions, and allow for extra travel time. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Very cold conditions on Thursday morning
Wind chill temperatures reached below zero for all of Eastern Idaho on Thursday morning. The post Very cold conditions on Thursday morning appeared first on Local News 8.
State troopers respond to over 200 crashes across three counties during Friday's ice storm
SEATTLE — Several areas in western Washington are reporting temperatures above freezing which means the ice from Friday's storm will start to melt. For some areas, icy conditions will remain and melting ice and snow could cause some flooding on roads. Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Kelsey Harding joined...
5 Real Ways to Save Money This Winter from Idaho Power
Today is the first official day of winter and here in Southern Idaho, it looks almost like a spring day. But the cold is here and there will definitely be snow falling soon. Some days you can bundle up at home in a blanket and that’s enough to keep you warm without having the crank the heater up a level or light a flame in the fireplace. But there are other simple things you can do to save energy and money while staying comfortable this winter.
Golf.com
The 5 best golf courses in Idaho (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Idaho. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Idaho. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
FOX 28 Spokane
Multiple crashes on US-395 close down northbound lanes
SPOKANE, Wash. – Multiple crashes on US-395 have closed down northbound traffic on the highway between Hawthorne Rd. and Hastings Rd. The first crash involved multiple vehicles on the hill north of Hawthorne, and a second crash followed at the intersection of Hastings Rd. and US-395. Washington State Department...
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Idaho
Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Idaho using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. The post Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.
ABC 4
Damaged line kills power for nearly 5,300 in southern Utah
LA VERKIN, Utah (ABC4) – Nearly 5,300 residents in La Verkin, Rockville, and Springdale Utah are left without power after a power line was reportedly damaged on Thursday, Dec. 22. Rocky Mountain Power said it is aware of the damaged line and its widespread effects. Crews are reportedly working...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho in the path of Arctic cold front
The National Weather Service says frigid temperatures are heading directly toward the central and Pacific Northwest of the United States, and Idaho will be taking a hit. Idaho forecasters predict an Arctic front will sweep its way south through Idaho, bringing heavy snow, strong winds and severely cold temperatures. This will lead to dangerous travel conditions just before the holidays.
Idaho State Journal
Police: Driver who collided with snow plow has been located
Troopers have located the driver in question. Idaho State Police thank the public for their assistance.
KTVZ
OSU archaeologists, on Idaho dig, find oldest known projectile points in the Americas
CORVALLIS, Ore. (KTVZ) — Oregon State University archaeologists have uncovered projectile points in Idaho that are thousands of years older than any previously found in the Americas, helping to fill in the history of how early humans crafted and used stone weapons. The 13 full and fragmentary projectile points,...
KUOW
The sunken and watery treasures around the Northwest: Today So Far
There are treasures sunken below the surface of Northwest waters. These two old friends have a mission to find them. Oregon and Washington are aiming to become a "hydrogen hub." Washington's AG has fined another gun store for selling banned high-capacity magazines. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So...
Post Register
CONNELLY: Idaho Conservation League begins new wildlife program
Recently I’ve written about negative influences of politics and private organizations on state fish and wildlife agencies. To be fair, not all politicians or private groups are trying to undermine these agencies’ important work. A recent example of a positive effort has developed in Idaho involving the Idaho Conservation League (ICL).
