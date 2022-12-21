Read full article on original website
Related
datafloq.com
Database Backup Security: A Beginner’s Guide
With more companies collecting customer data than ever, database backups are key. Running a backup is only the first step to protecting data, requiring a secure area to keep and store information. While it sounds simple enough, the area chosen to store database backups is a big deal, making a secure and reliable environment accessible when data is needed. If you or your company is in the habit of creating backups often and searching for safe storage practices, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got a few tips and tricks that will help you secure your database backups no matter what the size.
Business Tips from SCORE: Here's what Gen Z employees want in their workplace
If you are managing a team of baby boomers, according to Fusion Risk Management, they are seeking a loyal employer with a hierarchical culture that includes respect in their value inventory. But if you are principally managing Generation Z employees (born after 1996) they want a culturally competent employer that pays a competitive wage, affords mentorship and is stable. The in-between generations want a trustworthy and empathetic employer who provides meaningful work, training, autonomy and flexibility....
datafloq.com
How AI Can Boost Your Email Marketing ROI
How many marketers’ weapon of choice for distributing branded content to their customers is email marketing?. A whopping 87%. And when they employ AI for email marketing, it takes their game to a whole new level. Image Source – CMI. Email is a versatile marketing tool: brands can...
Comments / 0