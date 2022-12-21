ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wdrb.com

LMPD: 1 dead after early morning shooting near Valley Station

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One man was shot and killed early Friday morning near Valley Station. Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said 3rd Division officers were called just before 1 a.m. to the 6800 block of John Adams Way, which is in a neighborhood off Watson Lane and Dixie Highway.
