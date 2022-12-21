Read full article on original website
Indiana State Police, Louisville Metro Police report few accidents, as drivers avoided roads
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Roadways in southern Indiana were covered in a layer of ice and snow Friday morning, and officials said with the sub-zero temperatures, it's a challenge for drivers. But Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls said there haven't been a lot of accidents reported. He told WDRB...
State moves to permanently remove children from Brooklawn facility following child's death
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Kentucky will permanently remove children from the Uspiritus-Brooklawn facility in Louisville amid an investigation into the death of a 7-year-old boy. Ja'Ceon Terry died July 17 while in the care of the Child and Family Services center, which serves as a psychiatric residential...
Some Clarksville and New Albany residents wake to 'dangerous carbon monoxide issue' on Saturday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Christmas Eve started with a "dangerous carbon monoxide issue affecting southern Indiana." The Clarksville Fire Department said at least four people were taken to the hospital Saturday morning after experiencing the effects of carbon monoxide in Clarksville. Officials in New Albany said it had also responded...
Jefferson County Coroner's Office reports 516 overdose deaths in 2022, expects more
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County has recorded 516 drug overdose deaths this year. With a week left in 2022, the Jefferson County Coroner's Office released the numbers Thursday. The office said there are still about 100 pending lab tests, and the number of deaths is expected to rise. In...
LMPD: 1 dead after early morning shooting near Valley Station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One man was shot and killed early Friday morning near Valley Station. Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said 3rd Division officers were called just before 1 a.m. to the 6800 block of John Adams Way, which is in a neighborhood off Watson Lane and Dixie Highway.
UPDATE: LMPD investigating after man found dead outside in Hazelwood neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was found dead outside in the city's Hazelwood neighborhood. A spokesperson for LMPD said officers found the man's body outside around 9 p.m. in the 4000 block of Parthenia Avenue, near the Watterson. That's off Bicknell Avenue and Taylor Boulevard.
At least 4 Clarksville residents hospitalized for experiencing 'dangerous carbon monoxide issue'
Frigid temperatures aren't really going anywhere through Christmas Day. Yes, it will technic…
City officials in Kentuckiana advise anyone to stay home as road conditions remain hazardous
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With frigid temperatures across the area, the main thing most officials said Friday was to just stay home for the next few days, make some Christmas cookies with the family and snuggle up with your loved ones. "Our drivers are having to be extremely careful and...
Shelters and warming centers opening in Louisville, Kentucky and southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bitter cold weather brings dangerous temperatures to Kentucky and southern Indiana for Christmas weekend. Gov. Andy Beshear has asked all counties to open at least one warming center, but many areas will have multiple resources. Kentucky Emergency Management said to find the nearest warming center, contact...
City of Louisville looking for company to deal with contamination issues at old plant in Park Hill
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville is looking for a company to deal with contamination issues at the site of an old plant in the Park Hill neighborhood. The lot on South 11th Street is where Rhodia used to be. The chemical company left in 1994 and the space has been vacant ever since.
NAMI Louisville hopes more teens will join Youth Advisory Council to increase mental health awareness
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville group focused on mental health hopes more teens will step up to speak their mind. Abby Pearce started to struggle with her mental health a couple of years ago when the pandemic led to virtual school and a lot of isolation. "It cased a...
Louisville nonprofit puts together essential kits for homeless outreach organizations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Workers at Louisville nonprofit SOS spent their Thursday morning putting together care kits for the homeless. There was everything from socks to toothpaste as they worked to make sure those on the street have the essentials. Louisville and the surrounding area is expected to get hit...
Operation White Flag in effect at Louisville homeless shelters during dangerous cold
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dangerously cold temperatures make Louisville's homeless population vulnerable. Operation White Flag goes into effect when the temperature or the wind chill is below 35 degrees. That means anyone needing shelter can stay at the participating shelters while weather conditions persist. At a city news conference Thursday,...
Kentucky National Guard patrols interstates as snow, sub-zero temperatures blanket the state
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On one of the coldest days in Kentucky history, the interstates kept national guard members pretty busy. As the winter storm pounded the state with snow, ice, dangerously cold temperatures and high winds, the national guard was deployed after part of Interstate 71 shut down in both directions Friday morning in Gallatin County.
Black Market KY closes after car crashes into building, leaving hole that needs repaired
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Black Market KY in Louisville's Russell neighborhood is closed after a car slid off the road and crashed into it. The store said it happened during the winter storm Thursday night and left a hole in the side of the building with the mural, at 23rd and West Market streets.
Emergency shelter at Broadbent Arena brings 'heartwarming' reprieve amid dangerous cold
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Scattered throughout Broadbent Arena at the Kentucky Exposition Center, homeless people are using the emergency shelter to keep out of the cold weather. The arena has become a safe haven in the frigid air for those who don't have a home of their own. "It's heartwarming....
UPDATE: TARC resumes regular service after suspending buses Friday night due to cold weather
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After halting service on Friday evening due to extreme cold weather, TARC resumed regular service on Saturday morning. TARC suspended service at 8 p.m. Friday due to buses breaking down from the cold weather in the Louisville area. On demand rides will not be available and...
Wayside Christian Mission hosts holiday party with help of 2 local nurses
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Christmas celebration was held at Wayside Christian Mission on Thursday, including special gifts from two local nurses. Stacy Burks and Cristal Pollak helped with the holiday party. Throughout the year, they collected coats, hats, gloves and more to give to people in need. On top...
Zoneton firefighters battle single digit temps fighting 3 early morning fires near Okolona
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Zoneton Firefighters spent hours in single digital temperatures battling three different fires early Christmas Eve. “No sooner than we got to the mop up stage with one fire, we’d be dispatched to another working fire. And the same happened again with a third fire.” said Deputy Chief/Fire Marshal Tracey Key.
Louisville gets nearly $40M from state to help with eviction relief
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly $40 million will be used to help people facing eviction in Louisville stay in their homes. Mayor Greg Fischer and Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg were at Kentucky's Capitol on Thursday to pick up the check from Gov. Andy Beshear. Those who qualify can get up to...
