FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Winery, Bed-and-Breakfast Plan ExaminedGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
This Pennsylvania Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Brunch in the Country, According to SurveyTravel MavenLumberville, PA
Garden State Youth Correctional Facility Hosted Its First-Ever Winter ConcertMorristown MinuteChesterfield Township, NJ
A Decade After His Death, Holocaust Survivor's $40 Mill. Fortune Is Still UnclaimedTaxBuzzStaten Island, NY
Stop & Shop Permanently Closing LocationsJoel EisenbergBrooklyn, NY
Smaller N.J. adult legal weed businesses can soon get grants as state launches $10M equity program
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider, NJ.com’s B2B cannabis industry trade journal and events vertical, is hosting a business meetup Jan. 18 in Jersey City. Tickets are limited. New Jersey will launch a $10 million grant program to help financially strapped would-be cannabis operators. The New Jersey Economic Development...
Health Officer institutes new COVID-19 recommendations
Based on reporting by the state Department of Health for the week ending Dec. 23, Camden County has joined 18 other counties throughout New Jersey with a high community level for COVID-19. In addition, the state DOH has also reported that transmission of the virus, like the rest of New Jersey is high as well in the county.
More NJ schools impose mask mandates for 2023
School officials in Camden are citing a rise in COVID and other respiratory illnesses as the reason for imposing a district wide mask mandate when students and staff return to school following the Winter break. "Upon returning, CCSD will implement a two-week mandatory masking policy through January 17, 2023, for...
These 5 NJ hospitals ranked among the country’s best for 2022
Five of the state's more than 70 hospitals have ranked among America's 250 Best Hospitals for 2022, as compiled by Healthgrades. The medical centers in Union, Morris, Monmouth, Bergen and Essex counties ranked among the top 5% in the nation for overall clinical excellence for the current year, based on analysis of nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide.
jerseysbest.com
Husband and wife Kean University grads lead rival N.J. school districts
Roberta and Alvin Freeman have spent years in school together. The couple met as teachers in Long Branch, went to Kean University together to earn their master’s and doctorate degrees in education, and now both serve as school superintendents — in neighboring towns. Roberta Freeman, superintendent of schools...
Are You Legally Required to Shovel Your Sidewalks in New Jersey?
Make sure you're up to date with New Jersey's snow removal laws before the winter snow gets here. If you've been keeping up with the news, you've heard about the major Pre-Christmas storm hitting the country. Some parts of the US are getting buried under snow. While snow is on...
These schools are closed or changing schedules due to weather
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The following schools in our region are closed or dismissing early on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, due to inclement weather.PennsylvaniaBerks CountyOley Valley School District - closedBucks CountyBucks County Intermediate Schools - virtualCentennial School District - closedCouncil Rock School District - closedPalisades School District - closedPennridge School District - closedChester CountyAvon Grove Charter School - virtualAvon Grove School District - closedDowningtown Area School District - closedOctorara Area School District - transportation canceledPhoenixville Aera School District - ClosedTechnical College High School-Pickering - virtualTechnical College High School-Brandywine - virtualTredyffrin-Easttown School District - virtualTwin Valley School District - closedUnionville-Chadds Ford School...
Family entertainment center to open its 2nd N.J. location
Launch Entertainment, an indoor family entertainment franchise, will add another New Jersey location to its portfolio. The entertainment concept is planning to open in Edison. However, the company has not announced an opening date or an exact address yet. “With the support from the Launch corporate team, we are looking...
roi-nj.com
Jimenez, experienced hospital executive with roots in N.J., named new CEO of University Hospital
Ed Jimenez, a Florida hospital executive who previously held top positions at three northern New Jersey health systems, on Thursday was named CEO of University Hospital in Newark. Jimenez succeeds interim CEO Mary Maples, who was not a candidate for the position, and former CEO Shereef Elnahal, who announced in...
Developer nixes plan for Wawa in South Jersey after uproar from neighbors
The proposal for a Wawa in South Jersey that drew criticism from the community has been withdrawn by the developer. Hortense Associates decided to withdraw its pending application with the Cherry Hill Planning Board after consulting with Wawa, Richard J. Goldstein, the developer’s attorney, said in a letter to the township on Wednesday.
Police: 3 New Jersey Transit bus drivers attacked in past week
The latest incident was an attack against a 37-year-old Jersey City bus driver on Wednesday
The Best Apartments for Rent in Morristown, NJ
Available rental units in Morristown, NJ.Photo byMorristown Minute. An overview of available rental apartments in Morristown, NJ – figures by price, rating, and address. There are currently over 600 apartments available for rent in the greater Morristown, NJ area. Below is a list of apartments with available units (as of 12/22/2022), sorted by resident rating (high to low) and price (prices are rounded estimates based on current advertisements on company and affiliate websites):
Fantastic Family Fun Center Opening Another New Jersey Location
There's a new family entertainment center coming to New Jersey that has something for everyone, and it looks awesome. It seems like more and more often we are seeing massive indoor entertainment facilities open around New Jersey. Just the other month it was announced that a go-kart track was opening...
Police Address Alleged Attempted Abductions At Ocean County Target
STAFFORD – The Stafford Township Police Department have published a statement regarding the viral Facebook posts that describe alleged attempted abductions at the Target Shopping Center in the Stafford Park Plaza this week. “We would like to assure the public that we take these incidents seriously, and always investigate...
Any new leads? 5 years since Newark, NJ mother went missing
NEWARK — Dec. 22 marks five years since the disappearance of Venika Williams. The Newark mother was last seen in the area of Dewey Street in 2017, and police believe she was headed to Jersey City. Authorities say Venika, 30, is 5 feet 3 inches and 140 pounds. According...
Experts Say This Is New Jersey’s Best County To Live In
There are so many great places to live in New Jersey, and now, a website has named one particular area the best to live in in the Garden State. Is it where you live?. There are so many great parts of New Jersey, and they are so awesome for many different reasons. From the southern tip of our state to the northern towns, we have a little something for everyone.
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Trenton Police Investigating Early Thursday Morning Stabbing
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police and Trenton emergency medical services responded to the area of Hamilton Ave and Anderson Street just before 3:00 Am for a report of a male stabbed in the stomach. Trenton emergency medical services and Capital Health paramedics rushed the male to Capital Health trauma center. The motive for the stabbing is unknown at this time.
Best Places to Live in Atlantic County
Atlantic County is known for many things. Mention Atlantic County to someone and the first thought they'll conjure up are the casinos, or perhaps the boardwalk or beach in Atlantic City. Atlantic County has much to offer beyond Atlantic City. Great entertainment, restaurants to suit all tastes, diverse backgrounds of...
Popular New Jersey Wedding Venue Changes Appearance Before Couples’ Big Day
Wedding planning is stressful. So much time and detail go into your big day, and most of the time, that big day is only a handful of hours. One of the biggest investments in the entire celebration is the venue. For many couples, the venue, whether it is just for the reception, or wedding and reception, is the most memorable part of the entire event. It's where the true party starts.
NBC Philadelphia
2 Teens Charged in NJ School Fight That Left Student Unconscious
Two teenagers are facing charges following two caught on cam fights at a New Jersey high school that left a student unconscious and two teachers injured. On Wednesday, around 11:15 a.m., police responded to Collingswood High School on 424 West Collings Avenue in Collingswood for a report of an unconscious student in need of medical aid.
