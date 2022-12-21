Killswitch's Adam D says new Pantera music would be a step too far

Killswitch Engage guitarist Adam Dutkiewicz says the new-look Pantera lineup would be going too far if they recorded new music.

Surviving Pantera members Rex Brown and frontman Phil Anselmo are touring under the Pantera banner , with Black Label Society guitarist Zakk Wylde and Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante in place of the late Abbot brothers Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul.

Some fans have dismissed the shows as a tribute rather than a reunion.

Benante admitted last month that he wouldn't rule out recording new Pantera music with the new lineup.

But Pantera fan Dutkiewicz can't get behind that idea, and has urged the new lineup not to disrespect the legacy.

Dutkiewicz tells the RRBG Podcast: "I don't know about that. Yeah, you can do it but just don't call it Pantera. Pantera just put that stamp in metal music so hard, and its importance is so tremendous. You just make sure you do not disrespect that legacy, man. Don't do it, man. Don't do it. As long as it's done tastefully. Do everything the right way."

He adds that Dimebag and Vinnie Paul are "crucial" parts of the Pantera sound. He says: "I grew up with Pantera and I've always thought Dimebag was one of the greatest guitar players in metal ever. You just hear him play and you're, like, 'That's Dime.' You know exactly who's playing. Such personality."

He says that while new Pantera music wouldn't appeal to him, he does think it's a good thing the surviving members are back on the road and celebrating the band's history.

"I think as long as it's done tastefully and with respect to the two brothers, I feel like it's a good thing," he says. "Because it can be seen as a celebration of their music, and I think that's good."