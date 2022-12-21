Read full article on original website
Driver arrested following firearm assault incident
Riverside County Sheriff's investigators confirmed that deputies arrested a man following a firearm assault. They reported to News Channel 3 that on Saturday around 4:00 p.m., a deputy from the Palm Desert Station spotted the suspect vehicle traveling westbound on I-10 near Washington Street. The vehicle was reportedly believed to be connected to an assault The post Driver arrested following firearm assault incident appeared first on KESQ.
Fontana Herald News
Inmate at West Valley Detention Center dies after suffering medical emergency following court appearance
An inmate at West Valley Detention Center died after suffering a medical emergency following a court appearance at the Victorville Courthouse, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Dec. 21, Jose Luis Quesada, a 51-year-old Victorville resident, was transported from the courthouse to Victor Valley Global Medical...
Sheriff's K-9 killed in Gardena SWAT standoff
A K-9 Detail dog with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Dept. was shot and killed in the line of duty during a SWAT standoff early Thursday night.Gardena Police said a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting in the neighborhood had been isolated for about 33 hours in an apartment on the 1800 block of W. 145th St. Gardena Police requested assistance from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Dept. at 5:42 p.m. Thursday.L.A. County Sheriff's Special Enforcement Bureau and a K-9 unit responded. The sheriff's team reportedly forced their way into the apartment, and the suspect fired, killing the K-9....
Caught on video: Group of 5 women pull off heist at Orange County grocery store
Police in Orange are searching for a group of women who pulled off a wild heist captured on video at a grocery store.
Fontana Herald News
Teenager is arrested for allegedly shooting another teen on Interstate 10 Freeway
A teenager who allegedly shot and wounded another teen in an incident on the Interstate 10 Freeway has been arrested, according to the California Highway Patrol. The incident took place on Dec. 19 at about 11:15 p.m., the CHP said in a news release on Dec. 23. Officers assigned to...
Orange County inmate dies in custody
An inmate in Orange County has died two days after being booked into jail. Sean Conroy Whiting, 35, was booked into the Intake Release Center in Santa Ana on Wednesday for violating a domestic violence restraining order, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. On Friday, Whiting was taken to the Orange […]
Fontana Herald News
Man dies after being struck by vehicle in Colton; suspect is arrested
A man died after being struck by a vehicle in Colton, and a suspect was arrested in connection with the case, according to the Colton Police Department. On Dec. 24 at 1:25 a.m., police received a 911 call in reference to a subject lying in the roadway near the intersection of West “C” Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.
Man accused of attacking family in Murrieta
A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon for attacking several family members, police said today.
Alleged Knife Wielding Pursuit Suspect in Custody
Montebello, Los Angeles County, CA: A suspect allegedly armed with a knife led deputies on a chase from East Los Angeles into the city of Montebello where successful attempts to slow the vehicle brought the pursuit to an end late Wednesday night, Dec. 21. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s East Los...
Teen suspected of DUI in 100 mph Yorba Linda crash charged with vehicular manslaughter
A teen suspected of driving under the influence and speeding when he struck a tree in Yorba Linda is facing multiple charges, including vehicular manslaughter, officials said Friday. The driver, identified as 19-year-old Noah Watson of Yorba Linda, was traveling at speeds of 100 mph in his Ford F-350 pickup when he hit the center […]
knewsradio.com
Smash And Grab Suspects Nabbed In San Jacinto
Burglary suspect Embra Jordan of Hemet Photo from Riverside County Sheriffs Dept. A Hemet man and 2 teenagers have been arrested San Jacinto and will be charged in two smash and grab burglaries. The first one was on November 21st, 2022, at 5:41 PM. 26 year old Embra Jordan and...
Fontana Herald News
Two pedestrians die after being struck by vehicles in San Bernardino in separate incidents
Two pedestrians died in separate incidents in San Bernardino recently, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division. —— On Dec. 20 at about 5 p.m., officers from the San Bernardino Police Department responded to West Foothill Blvd and North Macy Street for a reported traffic collision. A pedestrian, 70-year-old David UIrey, a resident of San Bernardino, was transported to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased at 11:35 p.m.
Fontana Herald News
Police seek public's help in solving murder of man in Colton
Police are seeking the public’s help in solving the murder of a 24-year-old man in Colton earlier this year. Back on Oct. 2 at about 1 a.m., Colton Police Department officers responded to the 1400 block of North Bordwell Avenue regarding a homicide investigation. Officers arrived and found the...
animalpetitions.org
Justice for Dog Allegedly Punched and Kicked on Video
Target: Todd Spitzer, District Attorney of Orange County, CA. Goal: Seek full penalty against man accused of assaulting pet dog if he is found guilty. A dog named Steeler suffered serious trauma when he was allegedly assaulted by the person who should have been protecting and caring for him. The dog became the subject a viral video reportedly showing Steeler being repeatedly punched and kicked in a hallway. A video doorbell captured the apparent act of cruelty.
Lancaster standoff suspect dead, baby rescued
A man who barricaded himself for nearly 20 hours inside a Lancaster mobile home was fatally shot by deputies Wednesday night after they say he held a gun to the head of a baby while law enforcement personnel were trying to communicate with him. The shooting occurred around 9 p.m., several hours after the suspect […]
mynewsla.com
Young Man Suspected in DUI Wreck While Street Racing, Injuring Motorist
A 19-year-old man allegedly racing another motorist through the streets of Moreno Valley plowed into a pickup, severely injuring the other motorist, authorities said Thursday. Tyler Michael Hanna of Menifee was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside Wednesday night on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs resulting in great bodily injury and engaging in a speed contest, both felonies.
Orange County teen accused of killing mother, escaping custody, indicted for manufacturing weapon in jail
An Orange County teen accused of stabbing his mother to death and then escaping custody has been indicted Thursday on felony charges of manufacturing a weapon in jail. Ike Souzer, 19, from Garden Grove, was indicted by the Orange County Grand Jury on felony charges for “manufacturing a shank while being housed at the Orange […]
Homeless woman killed outside Pasadena 99-cent store
A 60-year-old Pasadena homeless woman died in the parking lot of a Pasadena 99-cent store after getting into a fistfight with another woman."It's very tragic, not only for the victim but for the suspect as well and the city as a whole," said Acting Deputy Chief Art Chute. "This is a time of peace and joy."The fight happened on the 400 block of North Robles Avenue on Thursday a little before 4:40 p.m., according to the Pasadena Police Department.Responding officers found an unresponsive woman, Corina Monroy, after she sustained head trauma during the fight. Authorities believe she fell to the...
2 arrested after underground drug lab discovered at Granada Hills home, LAPD says
Police discovered what they called an "elaborate underground illicit drug lab" at a home in Granada Hills, resulting in the arrest of two people.
