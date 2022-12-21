ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fontana, CA

calcoastnews.com

Santa Barbara County pot grow in line to be largest in California

A Santa Barbara County cannabis farm could become the largest contiguous outdoor cultivation site in California. [Pacific Coast Business Times]. Farming First Holdings obtained permitting for a 134-acre outdoor cannabis farm located near Los Alamos. Previously, Glass House Brands’ 125-acre operation in Camarillo had the potential to be the largest marijuana farm in the state.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
californiaglobe.com

California Businesses Prepare For End Of ‘Pink Tax’ January 1st

Throughout the week, business across California are preparing for the end of charging differently for men’s and women’s items that are priced similarly. Earlier this year, the Legislature passed and Gov. Gavin Newsom signed AB 1287 into law. According to the bill’s author Assemblywoman Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (D-Orinda), AB 1287 will “Prohibit a person, firm, partnership, company, corporation, or business from charging a different price for any 2 goods that are substantially similar, as defined, if those goods are priced differently based on the gender of the individuals for whom the goods are marketed and intended. The bill will authorize the Attorney General to seek an injunction to enjoin and restrain the continuance of those violations, and would authorize the court, in addition to granting the injunction, to impose a civil penalty, as specified.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
rosevilletoday.com

New California Laws (part 10)

NEW CALIFORNIA LAWS 2023 – PART 10. AB-1954Physicians and surgeons: treatment and medication of patients using cannabis. AB-1957Disparities within the developmental services system. AB-1958The Community College Student Access, Retention, and Debt Cancellation Program. AB-1959Food and agriculture: omnibus bill. AB-1963California State University and University of California: gene synthesis providers. AB-1968Public...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KEYT

Counties with the shortest life expectancy in California

Counties with the shortest life expectancy in California. Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices relating to diet, smoking, and alcohol consumption.
CALIFORNIA STATE
torquenews.com

California Lawmakers Disagree With Tesla And Ban FSD

Yesterday something big happened relating to Tesla in California, which largely went unnoticed. New California law effectively bans Tesla from advertising FSD. California passed a new law banning Tesla from calling its software Full Self-Driving (FSD). Although Tesla has never claimed that its Full-Self Driving feature was fully autonomous, the electric–car maker is developing the technology for fully autonomous vehicles. Until Tesla cars are fully autonomous, drivers must be alert and ready to take over at all times when engaging FSD or Autopilot.
californiaglobe.com

Flavored Tobacco Ban Begins In California

The statewide flavored tobacco and e-cigarette ban went into effect on Wednesday, impacting retailers and consumers alike less than a week after a final attempt to stop it in the Supreme Court failed. The battle over flavored tobacco in California dates back to January 2020, when then-Senator Jerry Hill introduced...
CALIFORNIA STATE
theregistrysocal.com

70-Unit Townhome Community in San Bernardino Trades in $13MM Deal

While the Inland Empire is largely known as the home to one of the largest industrial markets in the nation, the region has also seen a number of multifamily deals take place over the last several months. In one recent deal that closed on Dec. 6, a 70-unit community in San Bernardino traded for $13.05 million, or about $186,428 per unit. According to public records, the property was sold by an entity linked to Bernardo Diaz to an entity affiliated with Neil Doshi.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Government Technology

California Quake Puts Early Alert System to the Test

(TNS) — When a fierce 6.4 magnitude earthquake convulsed coastal Northern California on Tuesday morning, china flew from cabinets near the epicenter, and residents woke to find their power out and their floors blanketed in glass. Hundreds of miles south in the Bay Area, bleary-eyed people were startled out...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

Buried treasure: California politicians stash $35 million in leftover campaign cash

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This story was originally published by CalMatters. It has been nearly eight years since Bill Lockyer held elected office in California. For more than four decades, he climbed the ranks of state politics — Assembly member, Senate leader, attorney general, treasurer — before ending a campaign for controller amid turmoil in his marriage and retiring at the start of 2015.
CALIFORNIA STATE

