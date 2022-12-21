Read full article on original website
The Killer Donned a Santa Suit to Brutally Murder His Ex's Family on Christmas Eve in the Horrifying Covina MassacreYana BostongirlCovina, CA
Christmas Lights Map Plus Everything You Can Still Do Around Concord And Walnut Creek On Christmas EveVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
Hesperia Quick Quack Car Wash net lease selling for $3.4 MillionThe HD PostHesperia, CA
Trustee Donates $5M to Support College of Health and Community Well-Being at University of La VerneUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Hesperia inventor develops new hair styling device for childrenThe HD PostHesperia, CA
California gives up to $1,200 a month in guaranteed income to these residents
Governor Gavin Newsom announced a public-private partnership with philanthropic organizations that will help them fund their guaranteed income pilot programs using state-provided grants. The initiative—called the Guaranteed Income Pooled Fund—will provide over $25 million in funding to various state nonprofits.
Santa Barbara County pot grow in line to be largest in California
A Santa Barbara County cannabis farm could become the largest contiguous outdoor cultivation site in California. [Pacific Coast Business Times]. Farming First Holdings obtained permitting for a 134-acre outdoor cannabis farm located near Los Alamos. Previously, Glass House Brands’ 125-acre operation in Camarillo had the potential to be the largest marijuana farm in the state.
The high cost of ‘doing business’ in California is causing companies to flee, survey shows
The high cost of doing business in California is costing the state businesses, according to a survey from Claremont McKenna College. The 2022 Kosmont-Rose Institute Cost of Doing Business Survey found that 64-percent of businesses have left California over the past 30 years and relocated to lower-cost states, namely Nevada, Arizona, Texas and Oregon. Las […]
California Businesses Prepare For End Of ‘Pink Tax’ January 1st
Throughout the week, business across California are preparing for the end of charging differently for men’s and women’s items that are priced similarly. Earlier this year, the Legislature passed and Gov. Gavin Newsom signed AB 1287 into law. According to the bill’s author Assemblywoman Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (D-Orinda), AB 1287 will “Prohibit a person, firm, partnership, company, corporation, or business from charging a different price for any 2 goods that are substantially similar, as defined, if those goods are priced differently based on the gender of the individuals for whom the goods are marketed and intended. The bill will authorize the Attorney General to seek an injunction to enjoin and restrain the continuance of those violations, and would authorize the court, in addition to granting the injunction, to impose a civil penalty, as specified.”
New California Laws (part 10)
NEW CALIFORNIA LAWS 2023 – PART 10. AB-1954Physicians and surgeons: treatment and medication of patients using cannabis. AB-1957Disparities within the developmental services system. AB-1958The Community College Student Access, Retention, and Debt Cancellation Program. AB-1959Food and agriculture: omnibus bill. AB-1963California State University and University of California: gene synthesis providers. AB-1968Public...
California tried to ban gay teachers in 1978. Educators and activists who fought back fear history may be repeating itself.
The people who helped defeat the Briggs Initiative told Insider they fear a recent rise in anti-gay rhetoric means history may be repeating itself.
Thousands of California residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuit
In a new lawsuit over student loan debt relief, thousands of people in California are eligible for restitution. Los Angeles City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto announced Wednesday that her office will distribute a portion of $95 million in payments to clients across the nation who claimed that Premier Student Loan Center deceived consumers.
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in California
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in California. Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices relating to diet, smoking, and alcohol consumption.
Some of the country's neediest cities are in the Inland Empire
A survey done by the website WalletHub ranked 180 of the United States’ neediest cities. The survey used 28 metrics to determine where Americans are most economically-disadvantaged. The data set included factors like the child poverty rate, food-insecurity and the uninsured rate. San Bernardino was ranked 27. Ontario, Moreno...
CALEXIT: What pushed one of California’s biggest Counties to consider leaving the state
California has seen more than 220 secession efforts, all of which have failed. But San Bernardino County hopes that studying the possibility will help it get a fair deal
California Lawmakers Disagree With Tesla And Ban FSD
Yesterday something big happened relating to Tesla in California, which largely went unnoticed. New California law effectively bans Tesla from advertising FSD. California passed a new law banning Tesla from calling its software Full Self-Driving (FSD). Although Tesla has never claimed that its Full-Self Driving feature was fully autonomous, the electric–car maker is developing the technology for fully autonomous vehicles. Until Tesla cars are fully autonomous, drivers must be alert and ready to take over at all times when engaging FSD or Autopilot.
Flavored Tobacco Ban Begins In California
The statewide flavored tobacco and e-cigarette ban went into effect on Wednesday, impacting retailers and consumers alike less than a week after a final attempt to stop it in the Supreme Court failed. The battle over flavored tobacco in California dates back to January 2020, when then-Senator Jerry Hill introduced...
California set to enforce recycled content mandates for plastic bottles
Each year, beverage companies in the U.S. produce 100 billion plastic bottles, and the vast majority go unrecycled. In response, California recently passed a slew of laws that target plastic waste. One law — which the state is scheduled to start enforcing in January — requires beverage makers to use...
Could Northern California earthquakes lead to next ‘big one?’ Here’s what experts say
They’re a good reminder “that we should be prepared for the next big earthquake.”
California Governor Newsom Announces Executive Clemency Actions of Granting 10 Pardons
December 24, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that he has granted 10 pardons. The California Constitution gives the Governor the authority to grant pardons. The Governor regards clemency as an important part of the criminal justice system that can incentivize accountability and. rehabilitation and...
Here’s what you need to know about California’s new pay transparency law
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This story was originally published by CalMatters. In less than two weeks, job seekers in California will finally know how much a job pays when they apply for it — if companies don’t figure out a way around a new law. Starting on Jan....
70-Unit Townhome Community in San Bernardino Trades in $13MM Deal
While the Inland Empire is largely known as the home to one of the largest industrial markets in the nation, the region has also seen a number of multifamily deals take place over the last several months. In one recent deal that closed on Dec. 6, a 70-unit community in San Bernardino traded for $13.05 million, or about $186,428 per unit. According to public records, the property was sold by an entity linked to Bernardo Diaz to an entity affiliated with Neil Doshi.
California Quake Puts Early Alert System to the Test
(TNS) — When a fierce 6.4 magnitude earthquake convulsed coastal Northern California on Tuesday morning, china flew from cabinets near the epicenter, and residents woke to find their power out and their floors blanketed in glass. Hundreds of miles south in the Bay Area, bleary-eyed people were startled out...
Buried treasure: California politicians stash $35 million in leftover campaign cash
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This story was originally published by CalMatters. It has been nearly eight years since Bill Lockyer held elected office in California. For more than four decades, he climbed the ranks of state politics — Assembly member, Senate leader, attorney general, treasurer — before ending a campaign for controller amid turmoil in his marriage and retiring at the start of 2015.
A dozen Californians overdose on this holiday spice every year
A poison control doctor told SFGATE that "the few people who do it are very sorry and just don't want to do it again."
