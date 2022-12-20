ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Urgent warning as common childhood bugs can ‘increase your child’s risk of cancer’

By Isabel Shaw
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V7sD4_0jpduTNP00

CHILDHOOD leukaemia could be triggered by common bugs, experts have found.

UK scientists have discovered some babies develop pre-cancerous cells in the womb.

Leukaemia could be preventable if children’s immune systems are “primed” when young, experts said. Credit: Getty

But, only children who come into contact with a second 'hit' from common illnesses like flu - which triggers the disease - will go on to develop cancer.

The research, published in the journal Leukemia shows acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL) could be preventable if children’s immune systems are “primed” when very young, experts said.

This can be done by exposing them to germs through breastfeeding, vaginal birth, or playing with dirty toys and other kids.

Scientists from the Institute of Cancer Research, London discovered the link between cancer, the womb and viruses by studying twins in cases where only one initially developed ALL.

Identical twins are around 15-25 per cent more likely to develop ALL if one sibling already has the disease, while less than one per cent of non-identical twins or other siblings go on to develop the disease.

Researchers followed twins for 15 years and discovered the higher risk only applied to sets who shared the same placenta.

It suggests babies develop risk of cancer in womb, through blood passed down through the placenta, but will not go on to develop the disease without second ‘hit’ from an infection.

Prof Sir Mel Greaves, the founding director of the Centre for Evolution and Cancer and Professor of Cell Biology at The Institute of Cancer Research, London, said: “Our study provides new insights into the origins of childhood acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.

“These new findings confirm that the disease can be traced back to the womb when pre-leukaemia cells spread via the twins’ shared blood supply,"

He added: "What remained a mystery until now was why sometimes only one twin is diagnosed with leukaemia.

Common leukaemia signs and symptoms include:

Leukaemia a type of blood cancer that affects cells in bone marrow and attacks the immune system.

The most common symptoms are:

  • fatigue
  • bruising
  • unusual bleeding
  • repeated infection

Other symptoms of leukaemia include:

  • fever or night sweats
  • bone or joint pain
  • swollen lymph nodes

Source: Leukaemia UK

“We still do not know for certain what leads to the first ‘hit’ of genetic changes in the womb, but we think that the second ‘hit’ of genetic changes is probably triggered by common childhood infections – opening up the possibility of ‘priming’ the immune system in infancy to avoid the development of the disease later on in life," he said.

Meanwhile, common childhood viruses are currently on the rise in the UK.

The UKHSA said hospital admissions for flu are also highest among children under five.

Chief nursing officer Dame Ruth May said hospital cases of the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) winter bug are at a five-year high.

Separate research has suggested raising kids in ultra-clean homes increases their risk of developing ALL.

Around 500 children in the UK are diagnosed with ALL each year, according to the NHS.

Medical advances mean 90 per cent are now cured but they still suffer lifelong harm from toxic chemotherapy.

ALL accounts for four-fifths of leukaemia cases in children.

It is most common in wealthy societies, where children have fewer siblings, socialise less with other youngsters and have clean homes.

Cases of ALL are increasing by around one per cent a year in developed countries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ADxBi_0jpduTNP00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ii6n6_0jpduTNP00

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

14 symptoms of pancreatic cancer you’re most likely to ignore

If you’ve got indigestion and stomach ache, and maybe you’re off your food and feeling a bit sick, you might think you’ve just got a tummy bug. And while that’s by far the most likely cause, always be aware that they’re the symptoms of something far worse too – the UK’s fifth biggest cancer killer, pancreatic cancer.Symptoms of the disease, which is diagnosed in around 10,500 people in the UK every year, can often be mistaken for other, far more benign, conditions, and that’s why many people don’t seek medical help until the cancer is in its later stages...
The Independent

Five early signs of pancreatic cancer as man battles disease for a second time

A pancreatic cancer survivor battling the disease for a second time has shared the early signs people of all ages should know.Charles Czajkowski, 63, a business development manager for a geotechnical company from Surbiton, Kingston, has “declared war on pancreatic cancer” after a five-year ordeal with two rounds of the disease – which also caused the death of his mother Romaulda, aged 78, in 1999.Czajkowski, who is hoping treatment he received through his wife’s private healthcare package will save his life, has urged the government to provide greater funding for the condition.After his health began to decline in 2017,...
MedicalXpress

Activated vitamin D3 treatment may reduce the risk of arsenic-mediated skin cancer

According to recent estimates, over 140 million people from 50 countries regularly get exposed to arsenic through drinking water. The exposure level significantly exceeds the guideline value (10 μg/L) stipulated by the World Health Organization. It is an established fact that chronic arsenic exposure from drinking water causes a variety of cancers including skin cancer.
The Independent

Student rushed to hospital after two bites of Christmas dinner diagnosed with incurable condition

A musical theatre student who took two bites of her Christmas dinner before doubling over in pain and being rushed to hospital, where she was told her organs were failing, is now helping other people seek medical help by posting TikTok videos, with one viewer saying she had “saved his life”.Lucy Harman, 20, from Chichester, West Sussex, was in her first year of university in September 2020 when she noticed herself rapidly losing weight – however, scared that it could be a serious illness, Lucy kept quiet about her symptoms despite losing 4st in 30 days.Determined to be well...
The Independent

Woman diagnosed with dementia aged 57 reveals early signs everyone should know

A mother-of-two who was given the “devastating” news that she has Alzheimer’s at the age of 57 wants to encourage others who have similar symptoms to push for a diagnosis, as she has since realised that “life can be rich” despite the new challenges she now faces.Jude Thorp, 59, who lives in Oxford, said she first started noticing changes in her cognitive abilities when she was working at The National Theatre in 2016.Jude had extensive experience and loved her job, but she was struggling to complete easy tasks.“I was not really playing my best game the last time I...
MedicalXpress

Study shows vitamin D deficiency could increase older people's risk of losing muscle strength by as much as 78%

Vitamin D plays an important role in the regulation of calcium and phosphorus absorption by an organism. It also helps keep the brain and immune system working. Researchers at the Federal University of São Carlos (UFSCar) in Brazil and University College London (UCL) in the United Kingdom have now shown that vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of dynapenia in older people by 78%.
scitechdaily.com

New Research: Your Choice of COVID Vaccine Can Increase Your Risk of Myocarditis

The study found that Moderna had greater rates of heart inflammation than Pfizer, although the overall risk remained extremely low. In comparison to the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, the Moderna Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine has a two- to three-fold greater incidence of myocarditis, pericarditis, or myopericarditis following a second dose; nonetheless, overall cases of heart inflammation with either vaccine are very rare. Males under 40 who got the Moderna vaccine had the greatest incidence of myocarditis, according to the research, which, according to the scientists, may have consequences for choosing certain vaccines for particular populations.
Futurism

Doctors Fascinated by Man Who Took 40,000 Ecstasy Pills and Experienced Years of Terrible Symptoms

There's illicit drug use, and then there's the case of a patient known only as "Mr. A," who doctors say took more than 40,000 ecstasy tablets over the course of nine years. This cautionary tale has become something of an underground legend for culture vultures since his story came out in the Psychosomatics journal in 2006. Now, in a new interview with the iconic British style magazine The Face, Dr. Christos Kouimtsidis, a psychiatrist who coauthored the case study, explains why Mr. A's tale of epic drug use is still so compelling after all these years.
The Independent

Strep A: Parents warned to look out for these symptoms as scarlet fever cases rise

Health officials are urging parents to look out for symptoms of scarlet fever in their children following a surge in cases driven by a recent increase in Strep A infections.According to the most recent data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), the number of scarlet fever cases remains higher than would typically be expected at this time of year. There were 851 cases reported in week 46 compared with an average of 186 in the preceding years, the agency said.The illness is caused by a species of bacteria called Group A Streptococcus. These bacteria also cause other respiratory...
Tyla

Woman shows how her lip fillers went badly wrong and people are shocked

Lip filler is one of the most popular cosmetic procedures around at the moment, but that doesn't mean it's not without its risks. Now, one woman has shared on TikTok the horrifying reality of what can happen when the procedure doesn't go to plan, and people are floored. In the...
New York Post

Potatoes could hold a ‘powerful’ new treatment for cancer: study

Scientists claim a potentially “powerful” treatment for cancer might lie in potatoes, according to new research published Wednesday. Academic researchers from Poland report that glycoalkaloids — naturally occurring chemicals found in potatoes — have some cancer-fighting properties and could also help patients with the devastating side effects of treatments.  A new peer-reviewed study published in Frontiers in Pharmacology reexamined the properties of medicinal plants — including the evidence on glycoalkaloids, which are also prominent in foods like tomatoes, peppers, goji berries and huckleberries. While chemotherapy is largely a success at killing cancer cells, it comes with a wide array of harsh side effects...
The Independent

Voices: I couldn’t afford to live, so I asked doctors to help me die – and they said yes

My name is Amir. I am 55 years old and live in Canada. I suffer from a number of physical and emotional ailments. I have 24/7 pain due to severe spinal stenosis, degenerative disc disease, osteoarthritis, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), panic anxiety disorder, depression, pretty severe asthma (I need three different inhalers to breathe) and early stages of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). I can’t work due to disability, and for the last decade or so, I have been relying on the Ontario Disability Support Program (or ODSP) as my primary source of income.This past July, I was informed...
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
923K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy