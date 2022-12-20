ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Poundshop World Cup lookalikes mocked after mingling with fans in Qatar… can you guess who they’re meant to be?

By Iona Cleave
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bkLlx_0jpdqgl800

As Argentina rides the wave of it's triumph at the World Cup, two revellers in particular were singled out by the crowd.

Could it be? Two integral members of the team that brought the golden trophy home after 36 years are out celebrating in the crowds?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Z8rY_0jpdqgl800
Seeing double? Messi and Di Maria celebrate during the World Cup final after Messi's goal Credit: Getty

Dressed similar, albeit more budget, what looks like the superstar forward and his feisty winger were caught within the ruckus as crazed fans excitedly snapped pictures.

Lookalikes of both Argentina's caption Lionel Messi and star player Angel Di Maria found themselves going viral on Tuesday after they were papped out partying.

Amongst all the utter joy of Argentine fans in the comments, a good-natured mocking was also taking place.

One user joked: "Messi and Di Maria but with life struggling and loans."

Another commented: "Messi and Di Maria from Walmart".

Specsavers even quipped: "Great to see them out celebrating with the public, so humble."

The real heroes of the game were welcomed home as royalty on Tuesday by crowds lining the streets and a national holiday devoted to the team's win.

Captain Messi departed the plane with the World Cup in hand before parading around on an open top bus for thousands to admire.

The crowds went wild as they screamed for the team that brought the South American champions their third win - a win they had waited 36 years for.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bOxMW_0jpdqgl800
The real Messi and Di Maria drink in the euphoria of the crowds as they travel through the capital Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WLUZb_0jpdqgl800
One million people were reported to have gathered around the Obelisk monument in Buenos Aires Credit: AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OQk2a_0jpdqgl800
From London to Brazil, fans all over the world rejoiced at the momentous victory Credit: AFP

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

France fans start petition to replay World Cup final vs. Lionel Messi, Argentina over 2 mistakes

While all of Argentina continues to celebrate Lionel Messi and co.’s World Cup win in Qatar, French fans still can’t move on from the bitter defeat. Now, a campaign on French website MesOpinions is gaining traction as it petitions for the World Cup final between Argentina and France to be replayed. It cited two reasons why the match should be started from scratch, highlighting that the first two goals of La Albiceleste shouldn’t have counted.
ClutchPoints

Lionel Messi’s potential money tribute from Argentina for World Cup win – and it’s not what you think

It’s no secret just how much Argentina loves Lionel Messi. After all, Messi is arguably the the greatest footballer of all time. This is so given his prolonged stretch of elite play for both club and country. For years, he has terrorized the opposition with his quick feet, pinpoint passing, and clinical finishing, claiming countless of accolades in the process. And recently, Messi finally achieved the only thing missing from his trophy cabinet: a World Cup victory.
Us Weekly

Victoria and David Beckham Get Competitive During Family’s Gingerbread House Decorating Contest: ‘It’s About Who Wins’

A Christmas competition! Victoria Beckham and David Beckham battled it out trying to make the best gingerbread house with their daughter, Harper. “It’s not about ‘taking part’, it’s about who wins,” the former Spice Girl, 48, wrote via her Instagram Story on Thursday, December 22. As Victoria filmed the family’s work in progress, David, 47, […]
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
923K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy