Dollar General stores introduce new sticker that all shoppers should make note of to save cash

By Skyler Gausney-Jones
The US Sun
 5 days ago
DOLLAR General Stores have reportedly been overcharging customers - and now shoppers have a new way to confirm they're paying the right amount.

Officials have ordered stickers to be placed on registers at affected stores, telling customers to double check their receipts.

Dollar General stores introduce new sticker that all shoppers should make note of to save cash. Credit: Franklin County Auditor’s Office

At least 28 Dollar General stores have been fined $80,000 in penalties as a result of price scanner errors, according to the North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services.

Several counties in Ohio have been found to be overcharging customers, forcing the Ohio Attorney General's Office to sue Dollar General.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost told Bestlife: "Everything we buy these days costs more - Ohioans can ill-afford businesses that draw people in with the promise of low prices only to deceive them at the checkout counter."

What better way to combat overcharging than with a blatant warning sign for customers?

"WARNING NON-SEALED SCANNER SYSTEM" the sign states, "Verify you have been charged correctly."

QR codes on the signs can also be scanned if a customer seeks out more information regarding price scanner inspections.

Such stickers are solely put in Dollar General stores that fail several inspections.

Franklin County Auditor Michael Stinziano told Bestlife that follow-up inspections are in the works and that although the current sticker system is at a 70% failure rate, officials are still working to alleviate the issue as the trend spans across the state and country.

