Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Video of Seattle Driver Struggling on Icy Roads goes ViralIngram AtkinsonSeattle, WA
Healing and Joy With Holiday LightsMaria Shimizu ChristensenPuyallup, WA
Chiefs Defeat Seahawks In Christmas Eve ShowdownChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Big Chicken Opens its Newest Location In RentonMadocRenton, WA
The Sinister Story Behind Black Diamond Cemetery - WashingtonWestloadedBlack Diamond, WA
Related
redmond-reporter.com
Yule in the PNW: How witches, pagans, Wiccans celebrate winter holidays
You know the usual winter holidays — Christmas, Chanukah, Kwanzaa, New Year’s Eve. There’s also Saint Lucia Day, Boxing Day, and a little something called the Winter Solstice. For the Northern Hemisphere, the Winter Solstice is the shortest day of the year, usually Dec. 21, which harkens...
Where You Can Find Washington's Best Mac And Cheese
Tasting Table has the scoop on the most delicious macaroni and cheese dishes in the country.
Vigil honors those who died while homeless, calls for awareness as frigid temperatures continue
SEATTLE — As the sun set on the winter solstice, the longest night of the year, dozens of people gathered outside Seattle City Hall to honor those who died while experiencing homelessness. Each name of the at least 269 unhoused people who died in King County so far this...
Some Washingtonians choosing between food and heat amid rising utility prices
SEATTLE — Puget Sound Energy and Seattle City Light have already announced increases for this winter and current freezing temperatures are compounding the problem for many in our area. As the temperature dips outside, the decision to turn on the heat can be complicated. “It’s something that you definitely...
q13fox.com
Puppy mills ordinance takes effect in Renton in January
The ordinance bans businesses from selling puppies from puppy mills. The goal of the ordinance is to promote humane breeding.
KUOW
'Tis the season ... for king tides around Puget Sound
‘Tis the season for king tides: The highest tides of the year. Extreme high tides are headed to Puget Sound Saturday, Sunday, and Monday morning of the last week of December. King tides last January washed up nearly two feet higher than expected, breaking records and flooding some coastal buildings...
The Stranger
Slog AM: More Snow Is Inbound, 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Northern California, Washingtonians Aren't Buying as Much Weed
All you people ever want to talk about is the weather: And, honestly, same. Seattle didn't get any snow overnight, but—oh boy!—is it on its way. In a couple of hours winds will bring in cold air to the Seattle area, also bringing in the possibility of "an inch or two of snow" at most, reports the Seattle Times. And in Everett, over 1,000 customers lost power after a winter storm blasted the area last night. If you're flying somewhere, make sure your flight hasn't been delayed or canceled. Commute safe, everyone. The Times has a live blog on the weather situation if you're into that kind of thing.
Ice storm brings power outage, flooding risk to Western Washington
First it was snow, then dangerously cold temperatures — and now an ice storm is the next weather hurdle to hit the Puget Sound region. The heavy freezing rain will occur as temperatures start to rise and melt the snow; this combination could see tree limbs toppling onto power lines. That has local governments and emergency management agencies preparing for widespread power outages.
The Suburban Times
Freezing Rain in the forecast
Here’s the latest freezing rain ice accumulation animation for this evening thru SUN AM. We’re very concerned about the FRI AM commute across the Puget Sound & pass travel. That said, ice accumulation will be possible anywhere in western WA.
Timeline: Freezing rain falls across western Washington. Here's what to expect
SEATTLE — A winter storm lingering through late this morning is expected to bring additional freezing rain to western Washington. All of western Washington is under a Winter Storm Warning until 7 p.m. this evening for Puget Sound, including Seattle and Everett, and until 10 p.m. for Skagit, Whatcom and San Juan counties.
Freezing rain is different from rain and snow. Here’s what it is and how it happens
SEATTLE — The next winter storm to hit western Washington is expected to bring snow, sleet, and freezing rain, which will cause travel disruptions and potentially lead to at least isolated power outages. But what exactly is freezing rain? How does it happen? And why can it be so...
redmond-reporter.com
Ice storm coming? National Weather Service says it is
It’s reportedly time for renditions of “Ice Ice Baby,” “Cold as Ice” and “Baby It’s Cold Outside” as the National Weather Service predicts ice accumulations in the next 24 hours or so for portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington. Or...
The Suburban Times
COVID relief funding awarded to PSE clears more than $20 million in unpaid customer bills
Puget Sound Energy announcement. Puget Sound Energy (PSE) helped thousands of customers this holiday season pay off millions in past due bills. The Washington State Department of Commerce (Commerce) awarded PSE $20.4 million in COVID relief funding authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act, passed in 2021. The money went toward paying off or reducing unpaid electric and natural gas utility bills for nearly 36,000 current and former customers.
Now ‘freezing rain’ until Friday afternoon
Weather conditions in western Washington are serious and continue to worsen as the ice storm moves in. A Winter Storm Advisory has been issued for the entire area through late Friday. Temperatures will dip into the teens and single digits tonight. Wind chills will be below zero in some pockets. Freezing rain is moving in.
Prepare for dangerously low temps, ice storm across Puget Sound
The snow blanketing the region creates images worthy of a Christmas card, but it will make for some hazardous conditions over the next few days — besides the numerous road troubles that drivers have already seen. Temperatures will not get above freezing today and tomorrow for Western Washington. Snow...
itinyhouses.com
30′ Tiny Cabin Is Fully Furnished, Ready To Move Into
Spacious, well-built and furnished to perfection, this 30’ tiny cabin can be an excellent tiny space to move into full time or rent out as an Airbnb. If that’s something you were looking for, and you don’t have a tiny budget to stick to, you’ve got to give this a look.
thejoltnews.com
Pandemic, Tripledemic, Epidemic Oh My! Part 2
My intent in this column is to keep our community current with the local infectious state of affairs in the hope that this will help individuals and families make the best decisions for themselves at this unusual time. Here is what is happening in our county:. MultiCare runs Capital Medical...
MyNorthwest.com
Honking car horn illegal in Washington despite rising road rage trends
By law, it is illegal to use your horn in Washington state outside of emergency use — and local residents are blaming transplants for the increased aggression on the roads. “Drivers of ‘old Seattle’ tend to be law-abiding and polite, but also slow and passive-aggressive,” Mark Hallenbeck, director of the Washington State Transportation Center, told Axios. “They do not appreciate flippant horn use. Newcomers to Seattle, by contrast, often drive faster and use their horns more frequently.”
Comments / 0