Black Diamond, WA

redmond-reporter.com

Yule in the PNW: How witches, pagans, Wiccans celebrate winter holidays

You know the usual winter holidays — Christmas, Chanukah, Kwanzaa, New Year’s Eve. There’s also Saint Lucia Day, Boxing Day, and a little something called the Winter Solstice. For the Northern Hemisphere, the Winter Solstice is the shortest day of the year, usually Dec. 21, which harkens...
RENTON, WA
KUOW

'Tis the season ... for king tides around Puget Sound

‘Tis the season for king tides: The highest tides of the year. Extreme high tides are headed to Puget Sound Saturday, Sunday, and Monday morning of the last week of December. King tides last January washed up nearly two feet higher than expected, breaking records and flooding some coastal buildings...
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Slog AM: More Snow Is Inbound, 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Northern California, Washingtonians Aren't Buying as Much Weed

All you people ever want to talk about is the weather: And, honestly, same. Seattle didn't get any snow overnight, but—oh boy!—is it on its way. In a couple of hours winds will bring in cold air to the Seattle area, also bringing in the possibility of "an inch or two of snow" at most, reports the Seattle Times. And in Everett, over 1,000 customers lost power after a winter storm blasted the area last night. If you're flying somewhere, make sure your flight hasn't been delayed or canceled. Commute safe, everyone. The Times has a live blog on the weather situation if you're into that kind of thing.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Ice storm brings power outage, flooding risk to Western Washington

First it was snow, then dangerously cold temperatures — and now an ice storm is the next weather hurdle to hit the Puget Sound region. The heavy freezing rain will occur as temperatures start to rise and melt the snow; this combination could see tree limbs toppling onto power lines. That has local governments and emergency management agencies preparing for widespread power outages.
KING COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Freezing Rain in the forecast

Here’s the latest freezing rain ice accumulation animation for this evening thru SUN AM. We’re very concerned about the FRI AM commute across the Puget Sound & pass travel. That said, ice accumulation will be possible anywhere in western WA.
WASHINGTON STATE
redmond-reporter.com

Ice storm coming? National Weather Service says it is

It’s reportedly time for renditions of “Ice Ice Baby,” “Cold as Ice” and “Baby It’s Cold Outside” as the National Weather Service predicts ice accumulations in the next 24 hours or so for portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington. Or...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Suburban Times

COVID relief funding awarded to PSE clears more than $20 million in unpaid customer bills

Puget Sound Energy announcement. Puget Sound Energy (PSE) helped thousands of customers this holiday season pay off millions in past due bills. The Washington State Department of Commerce (Commerce) awarded PSE $20.4 million in COVID relief funding authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act, passed in 2021. The money went toward paying off or reducing unpaid electric and natural gas utility bills for nearly 36,000 current and former customers.
KING COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

Now ‘freezing rain’ until Friday afternoon

Weather conditions in western Washington are serious and continue to worsen as the ice storm moves in. A Winter Storm Advisory has been issued for the entire area through late Friday. Temperatures will dip into the teens and single digits tonight. Wind chills will be below zero in some pockets. Freezing rain is moving in.
SEATTLE, WA
itinyhouses.com

30′ Tiny Cabin Is Fully Furnished, Ready To Move Into

Spacious, well-built and furnished to perfection, this 30’ tiny cabin can be an excellent tiny space to move into full time or rent out as an Airbnb. If that’s something you were looking for, and you don’t have a tiny budget to stick to, you’ve got to give this a look.
MARYSVILLE, WA
thejoltnews.com

Pandemic, Tripledemic, Epidemic Oh My! Part 2

My intent in this column is to keep our community current with the local infectious state of affairs in the hope that this will help individuals and families make the best decisions for themselves at this unusual time. Here is what is happening in our county:. MultiCare runs Capital Medical...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Honking car horn illegal in Washington despite rising road rage trends

By law, it is illegal to use your horn in Washington state outside of emergency use — and local residents are blaming transplants for the increased aggression on the roads. “Drivers of ‘old Seattle’ tend to be law-abiding and polite, but also slow and passive-aggressive,” Mark Hallenbeck, director of the Washington State Transportation Center, told Axios. “They do not appreciate flippant horn use. Newcomers to Seattle, by contrast, often drive faster and use their horns more frequently.”
WASHINGTON STATE

