8th-grade student, 4 educators hailed as heroes for their role in protecting lives when Fuquay-Varina Middle School student fired gun in school

25,000 without power in Wake County as arctic blast moves in Friday afternoon
RALEIGH, N.C. — More than 200,000 customers were without power in North Carolina at one point on Friday morning as wind speeds picked up in excess of 40 miles per hour in some parts of the state. The Christmas weekend got off to a bumpy start for many in...
Holiday roadtrip: These 8 enchanting NC Christmas Towns are like a storybook
With so many charming small towns and rich holiday traditions around North Carolina, there are plenty of enchanting Christmas towns to visit in December. Whether you're looking for thousands of twinkle-lights, horse-drawn carriage rides or visits with Santa, here are some of the most magical North Carolina towns to visit during the holidays.
Affidavit: NC still $677.8M short of Leandro education plan
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina is $677.8 million short of its funding obligations for the long-running Leandro education adequacy lawsuit, according to an affidavit filed this week. The affidavit suggests far greater bipartisan political favor for educator salary increases than for most other education endeavors; what has been funded...
Storm damage: Downed trees, dark clouds, falling ice and a double rainbow
Viewers from across central NC sent photos of wind damage, ominous clouds and even a double rainbow from today's cold front, bringing bitterly cold temperatures to the Triangle. Viewers from across central NC sent photos of wind damage, ominous clouds and even a double rainbow from today's cold front, bringing...
Weather Updates | Blizzard warning in effect in Montana
GREAT FALLS, Mont. -- A blizzard warning was in effect until the middle of Christmas Day in western Montana along the eastern side of the Rocky Mountains. The National Weather Service warned that the eastern slope of Glacier National Park and the adjacent foothills and plains could see up to 8 inches (20.3 centimeters) of snow and winds up to 90 mph (145 kilometers per hour). The weather service advised traveling only in emergencies.
Duke: 'Difficult decision' of rolling blackouts came as temps dropped, usage soared
RALEIGH, N.C. — A Duke Energy spokesman said the danger from power outages across the Carolinas has not passed, even as another night of frigid cold sets in. "Tonight, we should see actual temperatures again in the low to mid-teens," said WRAL meteorologist Anthony Baglione. "A few select spots to the north could be in the upper single digits. So, will still be very cold but not quite as frigid as last night."
Winter weather live updates | Travel chaos, bitter cold
NEW YORK — Calling it a “kitchen sink storm,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency Friday as wintry weather heads into the state. "It is throwing everything at us but the kitchen sink. We’ve had ice, flooding, snow, freezing temperatures, and everything that Mother Nature could wallop at us this weekend,” Hochul said during a press briefing.
US maritime liability rules changed after 2019 boat fire
LOS ANGELES — Federal lawmakers have changed 19th-century maritime liability rules for accident victims and their families in response to the 2019 boat fire off the coast of Southern California that killed 34 people. The Small Passenger Vessel Liability Fairness Act was included in the $858 billion defense spending...
Arizona Republican loses lawsuit over attorney general race
PHOENIX — A judge has thrown out Republican Abraham Hamadeh’s challenge of election results in his race against Democrat Kris Mayes for Arizona attorney general, concluding that Hamadeh didn’t prove the errors in vote counting that he had alleged. The ruling on Friday by Mohave County Superior...
Abortion ban changes split Wisconsin GOP under veto threat
MADISON, WIS. — Wisconsin Republicans who control the Legislature are divided over whether to push for rape and incest abortion exceptions in the face of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' pledge to veto any bill that keeps the state's 173-year-old ban in place. Evers and Democrats are suing to overturn...
Shapiro's big win is a high note amid antisemitism surge
PITTSBURGH — Josh Shapiro will be taking office as Pennsylvania's next governor in January after running a campaign in which he spoke early and often about his Jewish religious heritage. At a time of rising concern about overt expressions of antisemitism, some observers are seeing a bright spot in...
