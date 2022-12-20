Government Reports Surge in Firearms Linked to Crimes in Texas

Read full article on original website
john smith
3d ago
note they said it's an inquiry about the firearm, not that they have been used in a crime. using statistics is a misleading way to try and paint a different picture
localocnews.com
Governor Newsom issues statement after court strikes down provision of gun safety law
Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement after a U.S. District Court deemed the fee-shifting provisions of California’s SB 1327 unconstitutional:. “I want to thank Judge Benitez. We have been saying all along that Texas’ anti-abortion law is outrageous. Judge Benitez just confirmed it is also unconstitutional. The provision in California’s law that he struck down is a replica of what Texas did, and his explanation of why this part of SB 1327 unfairly blocks access to the courts applies equally to Texas’ SB 8. There is no longer any doubt that Texas’ cruel anti-abortion law should also be struck down,” said Governor Newsom.
fourstateshomepage.com
Oklahoma Federal Court indictments
TULSA, Okla. – Three northeast Oklahoma men were indicted in federal court on Friday. Giles, 23, of Afton is charged with sexual abuse of a minor in Indian Country, abusive sexual contact with a minor in Indian Country, coercion and enticement of a minor. Giles is accused of sex...
Harney County judge faces decision on firearms ballot
A Harney County Circuit judge will decide by Jan. 3 if Oregon will continue to have a loophole that allows purchasers to obtain firearms from dealers if their background checks aren’t finished within three days. Measure 114, a firearms law Oregon voters passed in November, would end that loophole and not allow purchasers to obtain […] The post Harney County judge faces decision on firearms ballot appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Measure 114′s background-check requirement that closes ‘Charleston loophole’ should take effect now, state argues
A state judge will decide by Jan. 3 whether to maintain or lift his temporary order blocking the Measure 114 provision requiring the completion of a criminal background check before a gun can be sold or transferred. During a hearing Friday, Harry B. Wilson, an Oregon special assistant attorney general,...
goldrushcam.com
During This Holiday Season Cal OES Reminds Californians About the State’s Gun Violence Restraining Order Law
December 23, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – While it’s normally the happiest time of the year for many Californians, the holiday season can turn into a tragedy as firearm violence is. more likely to occur than any other time of the year. As California continues to lead the way...
Minnesota man indicted in $1.6M romance scam involving crypto exchanges
DENVER -- A 37-year-old Minnesota man has been federally indicted in a $1.6 million cryptocurrency scam that targeted a Colorado woman who was looking for romance.According to the U.S. Attorney's Office of Colorado, Adetomiwa Seun Akindele has been indicted on 10 counts of wire fraud and 11 counts of money laundering.The indictment states that in early 2018 Akindele posed as an Italian-American businessman named Frank Labato while using a dating website. There, he allegedly made contact with a widow from Colorado.Online communications turned into phone calls, the indictment says, in which Akindele fed the woman phony details about his work...
live5news.com
SC senator asks state to probe gun range after lawsuit, Live 5 Investigation
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - As residents say their properties continue to be hit with bullets, a South Carolina senator is calling on the Hampton County Sheriff and the Yemassee Police Chief, as well as the state, to conduct a joint investigation into a Lowcountry gun range. In a letter...
KUOW
Another gun store fined for violating Washington's high-capacity magazine ban
A Lakewood gun shop will pay a $15,000 fine for violating Washington's ban on selling high-capacity magazines. State Attorney General Bob Ferguson says that WGS Guns intentionally broke the law for a couple of months after the ban went into effect last summer. The store eventually complied with the ban, however.
New Jersey governor signs new gun law, drawing lawsuit from the NRA
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed a new gun control law into place that puts limits on who can obtain concealed carry permits.
MyNorthwest.com
WA Gun Law organization refutes statewide assault weapon ban
Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced a bill to ban assault weapons at a news conference in Tukwila earlier this week, all while proposing for gun manufacturers to aid in firearm safety. “I’ve been predicting a lot of this, nothing really actually came as a shock to...
California man arrested in Oregon on suspicion of cocaine
A man driving on Interstate 5 was arrested on possession of suspected cocaine Monday afternoon, according to Oregon State Police.
WWEEK
The Governor Pardons Larry Muzzy, One of the First Teenagers Incarcerated Under Measure 11
Among the approximately 45,000 pardons Gov. Kate Brown has issued in the past month, one is of particular significance to WW readers. Brown has pardoned Larry Muzzy, the subject of a WW profile two years ago (“Larry Muzzy’s History,” Nov. 11, 2020). Muzzy, now 42 and living in Charleston, S.C., was one of the first teenagers in Oregon incarcerated under Measure 11 when he was convicted of first-degree robbery in 1997 at age 17.
Democrats prime statehouses to rewrite ‘red flag’ gun laws
Nineteen states and D.C. already have red flag laws, though many limit who can ask a court to impose gun restrictions on a person suspected of being a threat.
ktxs.com
Texas Department of Public Safety warns of bogus commercialized drivers licenses
Since the pandemic, the demand for commercialized drivers has risen. According to the American Trucking Associations, a shortage of 80,000 drivers last year lead to an all-time high that could reach 160,000 by 2030. The requirements to get that CDL can discourage applicants to become drivers or even skip steps.
CBS News
Inslee, Ferguson propose gun safety bills ahead of legislative session
TUKWILA, Wash, December 19,2022. - Two of Washington State's top leaders are proposing a series of bills aimed at curbing gun violence.
New Mexico man found guilty in disability benefit theft case
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico man has been found guilty of 33 counts of theft of government property for stealing disability benefits. Prosecutors say James Sandoval collected $83,000 in benefits from June 2017 even though he was working the entire time. A jury found him guilty last week. Nearly 20 other charges were dropped. […]
thecentersquare.com
Home Values in Texas Soared During the Pandemic
The housing market has been red hot during the pandemic, with home prices hitting record highs up until a few months ago. More recently, surging mortgage rates have put some pressure on the housing market, slowing the climb in housing prices. That could be good news for buyers, though home prices remain considerably higher than they were in 2019 after surging in the two years since.
KXII.com
Power outages across Texoma
(KXII) - Thousands of people were without power after freezing cold weather blew through Texoma Thursday. Here is the latest information. As of 10 p.m., hundreds of people remain without power. In Grayson County 925 people were without power around 10 p.m. Power has been restored there as of 8...
ijpr.org
Oregon, Washington join California in banning gas-powered new vehicles starting in 2035
New cars sold in Oregon and Washington will have to be emissions-free starting in 2035. The rules adopted Monday by both states will mean an end to the sale of new gas- and diesel-powered trucks, passenger cars and SUVs up and down the West Coast. The states are on track...
Massive Montana Drug Bust Puts 22 in Prison and Nets $3 Million
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - U.S. Attorney for the State of Montana, Jesse Laslovich, in an exclusive interview with KGVO News, said 22 individuals, many from Montana, with ties to the vicious Sinaloa Cartel in Mexico, were convicted of drug crimes and received lengthy prison sentences. Laslovich spoke to KGVO...
