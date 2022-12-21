Read full article on original website
Related
Romney: Finishing the border wall and keeping Title 42 are the immigration solutions ‘sitting right in front of’ Biden
Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney said the Biden administration should finish the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border and keep Title 42 and the “Remain in Mexico” policy.
Poll: Do Utah voters want Mitt Romney to run for reelection in 2024?
Mitt Romney hasn’t revealed if he will run for a second term in the Senate. A new poll shows Utah voters are divided over whether the Republican senator should seek reelection in 2024.
How did Mitt Romney, Mike Lee vote on $1.7T government spending bill?
The Senate passed a $1.7 trillion spending bill. Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney voted for the bill. Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee voted against the bill.
Huge $1.7 trillion spending package passes in U.S. Senate, backed by both parties
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate passed a massive $1.7 trillion funding package Thursday that carries emergency aid for natural disaster recovery and the Ukrainian war effort, pushing past disputes over immigration policy and barely meeting a Friday deadline when current funding runs out. The bill, supported by both Democrats and Republicans, now goes to the […] The post Huge $1.7 trillion spending package passes in U.S. Senate, backed by both parties appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
ems1.com
Congress passes act to extend Medicare add-ons; bill goes to Biden
WASHINGTON — Congress passed this week the Consolidated Appropriations Act, which includes an extension of the 2% urban, 3% rural and 22.6% super rural Medicare add-ons for ground ambulance services. An 8.7% 2023 ambulance inflation factor was announced in October. The add-ons are set to expire at the end...
Democrats’ lead in U.S. Senate ends as Arizona lawmaker registers as independent
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona announced Friday that she has registered as an independent, but she does not plan to caucus with Republicans, ensuring Democrats will retain their narrow majority in the Senate. Sinema, who has modeled her political approach on the renegade style...
Click2Houston.com
U.S. Rep. Kevin Brady leaves Washington after 26 years of placing policymaking over headline-making
WASHINGTON — Republican U.S. Rep. Kevin Brady, of The Woodlands, has seen his party transform itself time and again over his 26 years serving in Congress. Brady was elected in 1996, the same year President Bill Clinton was reelected. Republicans had taken over the House and Senate in the 1994 midterm elections, and under Speaker Newt Gingrich, bipartisanship was beginning to erode. Now, Brady, 67, is preparing to retire at the beginning of January with Congress more polarized than ever, and with his party at a crossroads as it considers whether to follow former President Donald Trump into another election cycle.
Incoming Gen Z congressman can't rent an apartment in Washington, D.C.
When he's sworn into office next month, Florida Democrat Maxwell Frost will become the first member of Generation Z to become a member of Congress in U.S. history; an auspicious milestone for the 25-year-old and the House of Representatives at large. For now, though, the onetime progressive activist-turned-legislator has more immediate concerns on his mind — one shared by millions of his generational peers, as well: finding an affordable place to live amidst skyrocketing house and rental prices. "Just applied to an apartment in DC where I told the guy that my credit was really bad. He said I'd be fine," Frost tweeted...
Big cat bill unanimously approved by Senate, heads to Biden's desk
The Big Cat Public Safety Act, which seeks to expand protections for big cats and other species, is headed to President Biden's desk after receiving unanimous approval by the Senate.
Romney considering 2024 Senate run: ‘I’m convinced that if I run, I win’
Despite Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes reportedly planning a Senate run, Utah Sen. Mitt Romney is confident he’ll win the Senate primary in 2024. But he told Politico he is still considering whether to run. If he does, he has support from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Alaska centrist Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski.
KUTV
Senate passes Lee amendment keeping pay, benefits flowing to family of Lt. Ridge Alkonis
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KUTV) — An amendment proposed by Utah Sen. Mike Lee ordering the Secretary of the Navy to continue paying salary and benefits to the family of an imprisoned Navy lieutenant has passed the Senate. The amendment to a federal spending bill, which keeps financial support flowing to...
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema Says She Is No Longer a Democrat
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema on Friday revealed she’s changed her party affiliation from Democrat to independent, a blow for Democrats celebrating their recently secured clear Senate majority.In an interview with Politico, Sinema indicated that she would continue to vote the same way she has over her previous four years in the Senate and said that she did not intend to caucus with Republicans. “Nothing will change about my values or my behavior,” she said.In a natural extension of my service since I was first elected to Congress, I have joined the growing numbers of Arizonans who reject party politics by...
Bill inspired by former Billings police officer set to pass U.S. Congress
A nearly 20-year fight for a former Billings police officer is set to come to an end this week with the passing of the First Responders First Act as part of the U.S. Congress' latest spending bill.
Is a carbon tax possible in a divided Congress? Sen. Mitt Romney is hopeful
Utah Sen. Mitt Romney talked about a carbon tax, the Great Salt Lake, renewable energy and climate change at a Washington Post webinar. Read more.
Congressman Moore’s Great Salt Lake legislation passes in Senate, heads to Biden’s desk
WASHINGTON D.C. – Utah Congressman Blake Moore’s Saline Lake Ecosystems in the Great Basin States Program Act passed the Senate on Monday, December 19, and now heads to President Biden’s […]
Elon Musk engages with Utah Sen. Mike Lee on Twitter over border security
Elon Musk engaged with Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee and other senators over border security. Musk questioned why there isn’t money in the Senate spending bill to secure the U.S. border.
Sen. Tester helps bring $25M in infrastructure funding to Kalispell
$25 million in infrastructure development funding is heading to Kalispell thanks to bipartisan legislation being signed into law.
NBCMontana
Sen. Tester helps pass federal budget bill, including aid for Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — Sen. Jon Tester helped pass the the full federal budget bill for 2023, also known as the Fiscal Year 2023 Omnibus Appropriations Package, which funds the government through September 2023, and will include money for Montana and Department of Defense. “I am always going to stand...
10 things to know about Oregon Congressman Peter DeFazio as he leaves office
After 36 years, Oregon is saying goodbye to its longest-serving House member, Rep. Peter DeFazio. The congressman, who represents Oregon’s Fourth Congressional District, announced last year that he would not seek reelection after his current term ends. “It’s time for me to pass the baton to the next generation...
Comments / 0