Neoadjuvant Immunotherapy Promising in CRC, but Long-term Data Needed, Says Dr Kristen Ciombor
Kristen K Ciombor, MD, MSCI, associate professor at Vanderbilt University, explains that results of neoadjuvant immunotherapy in colorectal cancer are promising, but long-term data is still needed. While not yet standard of care, neoadjuvant immunotherapy is showing positive responses in patients with colorectal cancer when using this type of experiemental...
Large Genome-Wide Association Study Finds Possible New Colorectal Cancer Targets
A recent genome-wide association study found hundreds of genes linked to risk for colorectal cancer among a diverse worldwide population. The largest genome-wide association study to date in colorectal cancer (CRC) discovered hundreds of genes linked to CRC risk among a diverse population of both European and Asian ancestry. Findings were published in Nature Genetics.
Conquering SCD by Confronting Treatment Barriers, Investigating PROs
A pair of abstracts presented during this year’s 64th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition explored barriers to treatment for sickle cell disease (SCD). A pair of abstracts presented during this year’s 64th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition explored barriers to treatment for sickle...
Top Articles From Evidence-Based Oncology™ in 2022
In 2022, the most-read articles published in Evidence-Based Oncology™ included the latest updates in cancer treatments, the promises and challenges of technology, and a look at the shifting landscape of care delivery. The latest updates in cancer treatments, the promises and challenges of technology, and a look at the...
Medication Management Considerations in Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) places substantial clinical, social, and economic burdens on patients and their families, and patients with frequent exacerbations and substantial activity-limiting symptoms may benefit from multiple-agent therapy. Maximizing therapeutic outcomes for patients will require optimizing delivery of therapy by combining multiple medications in a single device, providing regular patient counseling on device technique, and improving provider-payer communication, according to panelists who participated in a recent AJMC® Peer ExchangeTM, moderated by Jeffrey Dunn, PharmD, MBA, chief clinical officer at Cooperative Benefits Group in Salt Lake City, Utah.
FDA Approves Bispecific Antibody Mosunetuzumab for R/R Follicular Lymphoma
The approval makes mosunetuzumab the first in its class approved to treat follicular lymphoma and comes shortly after data from a phase 2 trial was presented at the annual meeting of the American Society of Hematology. The FDA has approved mosunetuzumab-axgb (Lunsumio; Genentech), a bispecific antibody for the treatment of...
Pregnancy-Related Risks May Be Lower With Buprenorphine for OUD vs Methadone
New research may indicate a potential advantage of buprenorphine use for opioid-use disorder (OUD) during pregnancy instead of methadone. New Brunswick, New Jersey — Led by Elizabeth A. Suarez, PhD, MPH, from the Rutgers Institute for Health, Health Care Policy and Aging Research, new research may indicate a potential advantage of buprenorphine use for opioid-use disorder (OUD) during pregnancy instead of methadone. Maternal and neonatal outcomes were investigated among a cohort of pregnant women, with lower infant-related risks seen in connection with buprenorphine use.
Top 5 Most-Read Skin Cancer Articles of 2022
BRAF mutations were addressed in depth this year, having been mentioned in 3 of this year’s top 5 articles. Also discussed were a first-in-its-class combination treatment approval and potential indicators of increased skin cancer risk. BRAF mutations were addressed in depth this year on AJMC.com’s skin cancer page, having...
Researchers Find Genetic Variant Linked With Earlier-Onset Childhood Epilepsy
A specific genetic variant of SCN1A may be associated with earlier-onset epilepsy. Researchers at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) recently discovered a gain-function genetic variant in the SCN1A gene that may be associated with earlier-onset childhood epilepsy. Findings were published in Epilepsia. SCN1A variants are most commonly associated...
Repeated SMA Treatment With Nusinersen Does Not Result in Consistent Increase in Immune Responses
The findings, say the researchers, confirm that repeated intrathecal injections of the gene-targeting therapy are safe, adding to the limited data on the long-term effect and safety of the treatment approach in neurological diseases. Results of a new study published in the European Journal of Paediatric Neurology show that continuous...
Top 5 Most-Read Multiple Myeloma News of 2022
The most-read multiple myeloma (MM) articles of the year included the topics of novel treatments, the role of gene expression influence on MM, and more. The top 5 most-read articles on multiple myeloma (MM) on AJMC.com explored the emergence of new treatment options for MM such as autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT) and teclistamab, as well as possible changes in diagnostic measurement terminology and potential future treatments.
Kidney Tubular Secretion Associated With Faster eGFR Decline
Lower estimated tubular secretion was found to be associated with a faster decline of estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) but wasn’t associated with progression of chronic kidney disease or cardiovascular disease. Faster decline in estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) was found to be associated with lower estimated tubular secretion...
Top 5 Most-Read Rare Disease Articles of 2022
The most-read rare disease articles of the year included the topics of new pediatric central nervous system tumor guidelines, graft versus host disease, the contribution of gene variants to pediatric neuropsychiatric conditions, and hope for patients with blast-phase chronic myeloid leukemia. The top 5 most-read articles about rare diseases on...
Top 5 Most-Read Hemophilia Articles of 2022
The most-read hemophilia articles of the year highlighted new drug developments for hemophilia, the impact of carrier status, and opportunities for better patient education. The top 5 most-read articles on hemophilia in 2022 explored a case study involving hemophilia A development after allogenic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (allo-HSCT), the use of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), and more.
Dr Hossein Kazemi on Identifying Eligible Patients With MM for De-escalation
M. Hossein Kazemi, MD, medical oncologist and hematologist, Astera Cancer Care, discusses emerging tools to use to identify patients with multiple myeloma for de-escalating treatment. M. Hossein Kazemi, MD, medical oncologist and hematologist, Astera Cancer Care, speaks about emerging tools in patient assessment for de-escalation treatment for individuals with multiple...
Top 5 Most-Read COVID-19 News of 2022
2022's most-read news about the pandemic included the impact of COVID-19 on patients with asthma, the Biden administration's plans to advance vaccination and other initiatives, information about when SARS-CoV-2 is at its most infectious, and more. The year's most-read news about the pandemic included the impact of COVID-19 on patients...
ICYMI: Top Content From Kidney Week 2022
Kidney Week 2022 focused on effectiveness of treatment for chronic kidney disease, health misinformation, and outcomes in chronic kidney disease, among other topics. Kidney Week 2022, which took place in Orlando, Florida, from November 1 to November 6, focused on multiple topics within nephrology care. Chronic kidney disease (CKD) outcomes and treatment were 2 of the topics covered during the conference, and experts in the field also touched on the role of the medical community in disproving health misinformation.
Top 5 Most-Read SAP Content of 2022
The most-read articles related to our Strategic Alliance Partnership (SAP) program focused on behavioral health, oncology care, and partner news. The top 5 most-read articles and interviews articles related to our Strategic Alliance Partnership (SAP) program on AJMC.com this year included information on cost-effective oncology with genomic profiling, interviews with leaders in cancer care and behavioral health, and covering news about pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs).
PASI Score Benefits and Limitations
Maria Lopes, MD, MS, provides an overview on the PASI scoring system. Ryan Haumschild, PharmD, MS, MBA: Let's transition into the discussion around treatment considerations. Let's discuss the importance of treatment considerations and patients' perspectives when we're selecting in sequencing treatments. Dr. Lopes, I have a question for you. How does the PASI score measure the level of severity for psoriasis and what limitations exist with using this scoring system in darker skin phototypes that maybe have less diagnosis or clinicians have been less trained around?
Patient Outcomes Impacted by HoFH
Dr Brinton provides insights regarding prognosis for patients with HoFH. Eliot Brinton, MD: There is a huge impact in terms of cardiovascular disease with FH [familial hypercholesterolemia] in general, and with homozygous FH in particular. That really is the story behind homozygous FH. In simple garden variety hypercholesterolemia, people will get their heart attack or stroke, age 50, 60, 70, 80 [years old], something like that. If they have heterozygous FH, then they're going to get it maybe as early as in their 30s, or 40s, or 50s. Possibly not until they're 60. If someone has homozygous FH, they can have severe cardiovascular outcomes including heart attack, stroke, etc. not only in adolescence, but even in childhood. There are kids that have heart attacks at age 5 or 10 [years old].
