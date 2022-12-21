Dr Brinton provides insights regarding prognosis for patients with HoFH. Eliot Brinton, MD: There is a huge impact in terms of cardiovascular disease with FH [familial hypercholesterolemia] in general, and with homozygous FH in particular. That really is the story behind homozygous FH. In simple garden variety hypercholesterolemia, people will get their heart attack or stroke, age 50, 60, 70, 80 [years old], something like that. If they have heterozygous FH, then they're going to get it maybe as early as in their 30s, or 40s, or 50s. Possibly not until they're 60. If someone has homozygous FH, they can have severe cardiovascular outcomes including heart attack, stroke, etc. not only in adolescence, but even in childhood. There are kids that have heart attacks at age 5 or 10 [years old].

