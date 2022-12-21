Read full article on original website
Related
247Sports
2023 QB Kasen Weisman talks commitment to Colorado: "We are about to change college football."
Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding quarterback Kasen Weisman announced he'll play his college football at Colorado early Christmas evening. A former Kansas commit, Weisman took an official visit to Boulder the weekend of Dec. 16. "Just felt like home," Weisman told 247Sports. New offensive coordinator Sean Lewis was a big factor...
CU lands another highly regarded transfer
One of the top 20 rated receiver transfers has joined the herd. Former USF pass catcher Jimmy Horn Jr. presented Colorado fans with a Christmas gift on Sunday, in the form of his announcement to play in Boulder. Penn State, Houston and Texas A&M were Horn's other finalists as a...
Five most interesting Bowl Games: #4 Orange Bowl
247Sports Brandon Marcello breaks down the Orange Bowl as one of his five interesting bowl games coming up.
Oregon makes cut for star wide receiver out of Vegas
The Oregon Ducks are on the hunt for more elite talent at the wide receiver position for its recruiting classes down the road. The Ducks cleared the latest hurdle in the process of landing one of the top wide receivers in the 2024 recruiting class. 2024 wide receiver David Washington...
The Washington offensive coaches and players talk ahead of the Alamo Bowl
Washington Offensive Coordinator Ryan Grubb was joined by quarterback Michael Penix, Jr., running back Wayne Taulapapa, and offensive lineman Jaxson Kirkland in San Antonio to take questions from the media on hand ahead of Thursday night's Alamo Bowl versus Texas. Here's what they had to say. RYAN GRUBB: I'm here...
Canzano: ASU paying WSU $450,000 for Brian Ward, who also gets a $300,000 raise
WASHINGTON STATE IS No. 7 in the Pac-12 in assistant coaches salary pool but you wouldn’t know it by the financials surrounding defensive coordinator Brian Ward's move from Washington State to this hometown Arizona State Sun Devils, per esteemed Pac-12 columnist John Canzano. “Ward was making $650,000 a year...
Liberty Bowl releases statement about status of Wednesday's game
The 2022 Liberty Bowl is still expected to be played on its original schedule, the bowl announced on Monday night. The statement comes as the city of Memphis faces water issues stemming from cold weather over Christmas. Temperatures were below freezing over the weekend and according to Memphis Light Gas and Electric 22 water main pipes burst as a result. As of Monday afternoon, the company had fixed 19 of those breaks. There was a boil water advisory in the city as a result of the water issues in the city.
Outgoing Tennessee RB announces transfer commitment
Another one of Tennessee’s outgoing transfers has determined where he will continue his playing career. Justin Williams-Thomas, who entered the transfer portal earlier this month following his freshman season for the Vols, announced via social media on Tuesday morning that he has committed to Stanford. The Cardinal have a new coach after hiring Sacramento State’s Troy Taylor to replace David Shaw, who stepped down after the 2022 season.
Iowa players to watch in the Music City Bowl against Kentucky
Bowl games outside of the College Football Playoff nowadays have become auditions for the future, and that's not necessarily a bad thing for the University of Iowa as the Hawkeyes look to carry on momentum into the 2023 season. The Hawkeyes finished the regular season with a 7-5 record and...
Georgia quarterback Kasen Weisman with Christmas announcement in favor of CU
Deion Sanders' new staff is quickly giving Colorado's quarterbacks room a much needed makeover. Shedeur Sanders is coming to Boulder as a blue-chip quarterback transfer, Ryan Staub signed with the Buffaloes this past Wednesday after helping Stevenson Ranch (Calif.) West Ranch to its first-ever league title, and now Kasen Weisman has decided to join the herd.
How to Watch: No. 15 Oregon vs. North Carolina in Holiday Bowl matchup
The No. 15 Oregon Ducks (9-3, 7-2) play its first football game in over a month, heading down to Petco Park in San Diego to take on the North Carolina Tar Heels (9-4, 6-2) in the San Diego Credit Union Holiday Bowl starting on FOX at 5 PM PST. For...
Watch: Trayanum just fine with move back to running back for Buckeyes
ATLANTA – After playing running back at Arizona State for the last couple of years, Ohio native Chip Trayanum transferred to Ohio State to do two things – play linebacker and compete for a national championship. Hey, one out of two ain’t bad. The 5-11, 230-pound Trayanum,...
Iowa's Tyler Barnes 'completely shocked' that WR Dayton Howard didn't have more offers
The Hawkeyes are looking for receiver help and 2023 signee Dayton Howard could be a hidden gem for Kirk Ferentz's squad. Iowa was the only offer for the big-bodied wide receiver, but that's all he needs to showcase his talent. After transferring from Savannah (Mo.) where he spent his first three years, he had 45 receptions for 760 yards and 13 touchdowns at Park Hill as a senior, which drew the attention of colleges including Iowa.
247Sports
College football recruiting: Where Georgia's top 10 prospects for 2023 signed
Nearly all of Georgia’s top players in the 2023 recruiting cycle made things official during the Early Signing Period, including the top 10 players in the state all putting ink to paper earlier last week. A pair of five-stars in Vic Burley and Caleb Downs headline the state's top prospects.
OL Armon Bethea to transfer after two years at ASU
Sophomore offensive lineman Armon Bethea announced he is entering the transfer portal with three more years of eligibility following two years as a backup at Arizona State. After entering his true freshman season in 2021 as ASU's lowest-rated offensive line recruit in its four-man class at the position, Bethea appeared in two games on offense and another on defense due to the Sun Devils' personnel shortage in its Las Vegas Bowl matchup versus Wisconsin.
Looking at what A&M's offensive coordinator targets have in common (VIP)
It's been confirmed that there have been at least two Power 5 offensive coordinators that have received offers to fill the vacant coordinator role at Texas A&M and here's what both of them have in common.
College basketball rankings: Miami soars in AP Top 25, Duke tumbles after ugly Wake Forest loss
The top of the AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll for Week 8 needed some reshuffling after Miami handed then-No. 6 Virginia its second loss in a row on Tuesday. Jim Larrañaga and the 'Canes proved they are for real, and a scuffling Virginia will head back to the drawing board.
Five-star wide receiver from Florida includes Tennessee in top five
One of the nation's top wide receivers celebrated Christmas by announcing his top college choices. Five-star Class of 2024 wide receiver/athlete Joshisa Trader of Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla., released his current top five Sunday night in posts on his social-media accounts, revealing that Tennessee is one of the top schools he's considering.
Excerpt: Kelly on the Pitt Defense, Bill McGovern's Status, Player Availability
In this excerpt, UCLA head coach Chip Kelly talked about the Bruins' offense going against the Pittsburgh defense, the status of Bill McGovern coaching in the Sun Bowl, and key players' availability.
Iowa's NIL Collective 'The Swarm' is 'growing frustrated' with Iowa Athletics
Name, Image and Likeness has taken over the college sports landscape and it's going to directly impact the future of several programs all across the country. And that includes the Hawkeyes. Iowa launched 'The Swarm' collective, which was set to give a stipend to every football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball player in exchange for required appearances and services to nonprofit organizations.
247Sports
68K+
Followers
412K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0