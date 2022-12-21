Read full article on original website
evanstonroundtable.com
Jean Cunningham: Why do I pay for the RoundTable, our free local newspaper?
I very much appreciate the value the Evanston RoundTable, a nonprofit newsroom, provides by making its online newspaper free and available regardless of one’s capability to pay. I read the RoundTable to see what is happening: today, this weekend and upcoming. It helps me learn about the people that...
evanstonroundtable.com
Latest news from Evanston: Your Friday daily digest
Good Friday morning, Evanston. Hope you’re keeping warm. Photographer Michael Kellams strolled through Evanston with camera in hand on Thursday to capture black and white images as stark and stunning as a Frank Capra movie. His pictures of cold are silent, haunting, dramatic and deceptive – in making a life-threatening storm look so beautiful.
And then there were 10 Chicago mayoral candidates
The Chicago Electoral Board agreed with multiple challenges to Johnny Logalbo’s petitions, and he was bounced this week. WBBM Newsradio’s Brandon Ison reports.
blockclubchicago.org
Mayoral Candidate Knocked Off The Ballot After Petition Challenge Sustained
CHICAGO — The Chicago Electoral Board on Thursday adopted the recommendation that mayoral candidate Johnny Logalbo’s nominating petitions are not “legally valid” for the reasons detailed in the two separate cases that were filed challenging his petitions. The decision shrinks the mayoral candidate pool for the...
evanstonroundtable.com
Covid update Dec. 22: Evanston and Cook County stay at medium risk level
“Illinois continues to see a dramatic rise in communities at elevated risk levels for COVID-19,” said Dr. Sameer Vohra, the Director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, in a recent statement issued by IDPH. “As we prepare for holiday gatherings with our loved ones, I want to remind...
Chicago mayoral candidates Ja'Mal Green, Willie Wilson drop challenges against each other
Petition challenges can be time consuming and costly to bring, as well as for candidates to defend against. For Ja'Mal Green and Willie Wilson, those concerns are now over.
Chicago Winter Storm: snow totals from Thursday and Friday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- While Chicagoland will remain in a deep freeze through the Christmas weekend, the snow has stopped falling, with most of the city and suburbs getting only 1 to 3 inches of snow. As expected, the highest snow totals are in northwest Indiana, where La Porte got more than 8 inches of snow, and other parts of the region got 4 to 5 inches of snow.Here are the snow totals reported to the National Weather Service as of Friday morning:11:58 pm CST - 12/22/20221 WNW LA PORTE, IN8.707:00 am CST - 12/23/2022PORTER, IN5.406:30 am CST - 12/23/20222 E CHESTERTON,...
proclaimerscv.com
$500 Monthly Cook County Income Pilot Program Application Closes on Friday
$500 Monthly Cook County Income Pilot Program Application Closes on Friday. The deadline is hovering guaranteed $500 monthly payments for two years for the Cook County residents to apply for the Income Pilot Program. Cook County promised that the program, which was filed earlier this month, will provide 3,250 qualified residents with a $500 monthly payment for 2 years according to a published post by NBC Chicago.
Chicago could issue mask advisory if COVID cases rise to high level, Mayor Lori Lightfoot says
Chicago could issue a mask advisory if COVID levels rise, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Thursday.
Residents Of This Illinois City Have The Worst Commute In The State
According to a recent study.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Bittersweet days on 63rd Street
For many in Clearing, Garfield Ridge and beyond, it was the worst news they had heard in a long time. After a 55-year run on the Southwest Side, La Petite Pastry Shop is closing at year’s end. Reaction was swift on the shop’s Facebook page. “I am devastated,”...
evanstonroundtable.com
Picturing Evanston
This old-fashioned neon sign lights up Mike’s Shoe Repair, 2905 Central St., in Christmas colors every day. (Photo by Joerg Metzner)
Man charged with voting multiple times in 2020 presidential election in Lake County
A Kildeer man has been charged with perjury after allegedly voting more than once in Lake County in the 2020 United States presidential election, court records show. James M. Kunik, 54, of Kildeer, was charged with one count of perjury in election code, a Class 3 felony, and one count of voting more than once, a Class 3 felony.
6 Free Holiday Light Shows in Chicago and Illinois Suburbs
Looking for a festive winter activity? Look no further! Let me share the 6 free holiday light shows in Chicago and Illinois suburbs your family and friends will enjoy watching during this time of the year.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago suburb proposal would give residents $150 to fight inflation
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - Local governments are looking for more ways to help families as high inflation continues to cripple household budgets. This week, village trustees in Schaumburg endorsed a proposal to give homeowners $150 rebates in the new year. The payments were proposed by Mayor Tom Dailly, and the funding...
thereporteronline.net
Christmas at Chicago’s Walnut Room marks traditions old and new
One of the most historic restaurants in the city has become beloved for more than its food. “The Walnut Room is best known for its holiday tradition,” says executive chef Brad Saylor, as a 45-foot Christmas tree towers in the middle of his dining room. “We just celebrated our 115th anniversary, so we go back as one of the oldest restaurants in Chicago. I call ourselves the protector of traditions.”
cwbchicago.com
13 people robbed in overnight spree on Chicago’s Near West Side, police say
Chicago — For the second night in a row, armed robbers swept through Chicago’s Near West Side neighborhoods overnight, leaving at least 13 victims in the wake of their crime wave. CWBChicago reported yesterday that at least nine victims had been targeted in a similar spree on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Another spike on Sunday claimed at least seven robbery victims.
evanstonroundtable.com
Ben Gaines is 100! His tip for a well-lived life: ‘I don’t hate people’
Evanston resident Ben Gaines turned 100 on Dec. 10. I have known Ben since I was a little girl and was ecstatic at the opportunity to interview him on his momentous birthday. When I went to talk with him on the eve of his party, I was prepared with many questions about his long life and his connections to Evanston. What I didn’t expect was for Ben to ask me the majority of questions and to have most of mine remain unanswered, or even unasked.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with robbing woman in South Austin
CHICAGO - A 28-year-old man is facing charges for robbing a woman on the West Side earlier this month. Police say Devonte Madge was identified as the offender that forcefully took property from a 39-year-old woman in the first block of North Lorel Avenue in Austin around 9:58 p.m. on Dec. 4.
cwbchicago.com
Fake ‘city inspector’ is scamming business owners, Chicago police say
Chicago police are warning about a scam artist who poses as a city worker to bilk North Side businesses out of cash. The man seen in these images entered a business in the 6400 block of North Sheridan around 11:15 a.m. on December 13 and claimed to be an inspector who was checking on a gas leak, according to a CPD community alert.
