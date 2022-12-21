ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dukebasketballreport.com

ACC Roundup - NC State Runs By Louisville In The Second Half, 76-64

In Thursday night ACC Action, 2-10 Louisville traveled to Raleigh to play the Wolfpack and left 2-11. On the bright side though, the Cards did compete in the first half although NC State didn't play well before the break. The second was the problem. Kevin Keatts convinced his team to...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy