Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boise Breweries: Best Places For Good Tasting Beer and Great AtmospheresIdaho UncoveredBoise, ID
4 Great Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoise, ID
11 Crazy Idaho Airbnb Rentals - Stay In A Giant PotatoIdaho UncoveredIdaho State
Frisco Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanFrisco, TX
Related
Nampa Police Arrest California Man for Allegedly Kidnapping Woman
NAMPA, ID - On Friday, December 23 at approximately 8:30 a.m., dispatchers in Nampa, ID received a text-to-911 message from a person reporting they had been kidnapped and that they were being held against their will. According to a press release from the Nampa Police Department, dispatchers were able to...
Case prolonged for woman arrested in connection to Michael Vaughan's death
PAYETTE COUNTY, Idaho — Sarah Wondra, the woman arrested for failure to report the death of then 5-year-old Michael Vaughan, will have her case set back another month while she is residing in a state hospital in Blackfoot. A Payette County judge prolonged her case further on Friday by...
Two stabbed at Caldwell gas station, police arrest four suspects
CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell Police have arrested four people in connection with a stabbing that left two people injured Thursday night at a gas station on Freeport Street near North 10th Avenue. The police department said Friday morning that investigators believe it was gang-related. The Caldwell Police Department said...
Post Register
Multiple vehicle vandalism incidents in North End Boise
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Police are investigating a series of vehicle vandalism cases that appear to be related in the North End of Boise. The damage has been to the tires and sometimes the body of multiple vehicles. The vandalism has occurred over the last several days in the North End near 13th St. and W. Resseguie St., Bannock, and 24th and Main st.
Post Register
Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit make two arrests in eastern Idaho
CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — According to a recent release from the Caldwell Police Department, Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has announced investigators with his Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit made two arrests last week in eastern Idaho. On Dec. 13, investigators arrested an Idaho Falls man for alleged...
Idahoan Wins Huge Payday Ahead of $510 Million Mega Millions Drawing
If you have an old Mega Millions ticket floating around your wallet, you may want to take it out and double-check those numbers!. Friday night's Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $510 million, the second-largest jackpot for the game in 2022. While no one has won the jackpot since mid-October, there have been 33 tickets worth $1 million or more sold in 18 states since then. Idaho happens to be one of those states!
Bundy, Rodriguez uncooperative in St. Luke's lawsuit regarding March protests, new court filings show
BOISE - When the phones rang at St. Luke’s in mid-March, the slew of callers on the other end were on a mission. They told hospital employees they would be coming, that there would be hell to pay, and that they would be killed if an infant was not returned to his parents, according to a recent court filing in a lawsuit St. Luke’s filed against Ammon Bundy and Diego Rodriguez.
Free House On Boise’s Craigslist Just Needs Land {PICTURES}
Finding affordable housing in Boise has been difficult for the last several years. Everyone is looking for that diamond in the rough meant for them. Maybe you still need to find it. Maybe there's no such thing as a house destined just for you. Or you may be running across it right now.
4 Great Burger Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never visited, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
It’s Illegal to Throw Away These 23 Things in Idaho [PICS ☠️]
The City of Boise's Public Works commission classifies hazardous household waste products as those "that can harm human health and the environment." This is why properly disposing of hazardous materials is such serious business. It's common knowledge that chemicals such as solvents, paint, stain, and varnish are among the most...
KTVB
Two earthquakes rattle Idaho's West-Central mountains
SMITHS FERRY, Idaho — Two relatively minor earthquakes shook parts of Gem and Valley counties Sunday evening. The U.S. Geological Survey detected one quake at 6:22 p.m. MST about 5.6 miles west-southwest of Smiths Ferry, with a magnitude of 2.9. The USGS reports a depth of about 9 miles.
centraloregondaily.com
I-84 remains closed due to weather and road conditions
ODOT: East. Ore.: I-84 remains closed eastbound and westbound in eastern Oregon between Exit 216 (6 miles east of Pendleton) and Exit 302 in Baker City. The closures are due to high winds, blowing snow and near zero visibility. I-84 westbound is also closed to commercial truck traffic between Exit...
Big Country News
Lewiston, ID
17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/
Comments / 0