Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Video of Seattle Driver Struggling on Icy Roads goes ViralIngram AtkinsonSeattle, WA
Healing and Joy With Holiday LightsMaria Shimizu ChristensenPuyallup, WA
Chiefs Defeat Seahawks In Christmas Eve ShowdownChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Big Chicken Opens its Newest Location In RentonMadocRenton, WA
The Sinister Story Behind Black Diamond Cemetery - WashingtonWestloadedBlack Diamond, WA
Related
NHL
2023 World Junior Championship predictions
NHL.com writers pick winner, best player, top Draft prospect other than Bedard. The winner of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship will be from North America, according to three NHL.com writers. NHL.com deputy managing editor Adam Kimelman, LNH.com staff writer Guillaume Lepage and NHL.com staff writer Mike G. Morreale each...
NHL
Wright 'C' for the Country
Kraken's 2022 top draft choice leads favored host nation Team Canada at IIHF World Junior Championship beginning Monday. Two Kraken 2022 second-rounders on Finland roster. When Kraken forward Shane Wright and Team Canada take the ice Monday for a post-Christmas Day date with Czechia, the 2023 International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championship will officially kick into high gear. All of Canada will be tracking the tournament that will be played this holiday season in Halifax, NS, and Moncton, NB.
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ DUCKS
FLAMES (15-12-7) @ DUCKS (9-22-3) 8:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (32) Goals - Tyler Toffoli (14) Ducks:. Points - Troy Terry (28) Goals - Troy Terry...
NHL
Post-Game Instant Analysis: Seattle at Vancouver
Kraken create a lot of positives, but pushed to a shootout, fall 6-5 to Canucks. In the final Kraken game before the holiday's pause play, Seattle traveled to Vancouver in search of their first win over their neighbors to the north. The visitors built a multi-goal lead, but their opponent pushed play to extra innings and in the end, a shootout would decide the outcome with the Kraken falling 6-5.
NHL
LA Kings @ Arizona Coyotes: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Arizona Coyotes:. Where: Mullett Arena (Tempe, AZ) Coyotes: 10 - 16 - 5 (25 pts) Kings: 19 - 12 - 5 (43 pts) The LA Kings have won their last seven consecutive games against the Coyotes in Arizona, dating back to Jan. 30, 2020. During that time, the Kings have scored 24 goals against the Coyotes, the most by any one team. The Kings' seven game winning streak against the Coyotes in Arizona is the longest active such streak and tied for the third-longest in league history.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Hurricanes
Playing their final game before the NHL's leaguewide holiday break, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (11-16-7) are in Raleigh on Friday evening to take on Rod Brind'Amour's Carolina Hurricanes (20-6-6). Game time at the PNC Center is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP+. The radio broadcast is...
NHL
LA Kings vs. Calgary Flames: How to Watch
The Kings seek revenge after a loss to Calgary in the season's first meeting. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Calgary Flames:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports +. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Tickets: Kings...
NHL
Morning Skate Report: Dec. 23, 2022
Golden Knights try to get second home win in a row against Blues before holiday break. The Vegas Golden Knights (23-11-1) go for two consecutive home wins as they host the St. Louis Blues (16-16-1) on Friday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. BROADCAST INFORMATION. TV: AT&T SportsNet. Radio: FOX...
NHL
Women in Hockey: Lisa McDowell
Red Wings director of sports nutrition helping improve health, performance of those she serves. The NHL is celebrating women in hockey, and every week through April, NHL.com will highlight a woman from each of the 32 teams. Today, a look at Detroit Red Wings directors of sports nutrition Lisa McDowell:
NHL
Ovechkin's march to 802 goals surreal, Backstrom writes for NHL.com
Capitals forward has had front-row seat to teammate's historic career. Nicklas Backstrom has been teammates, and often linemates, with Alex Ovechkin for 16 seasons with the Washington Capitals. Ovechkin passed Gordie Howe for second on the NHL goals list when he scored his 801st and 802nd against the Winnipeg Jets on Friday.
NHL
Three Wins = Seven Mustaches
Back when the Penguins were still struggling to consistently win hockey games coming out of their 0-6-1 funk that lasted from the end of October until early November, the coaches made them a deal. Heading into their three-game trip to Minnesota, Winnipeg, and Chicago from November 17-20, they told the...
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for December 23
* Alex Ovechkin's pursuit of Gordie Howe will have to wait, but he was still able to pass another player who skated with a New England-based team during the 1979-80 season on an all-time NHL list Thursday. * The Maple Leafs edged the Flyers in another Next Gen game at...
NHL
Stone has 3 points for Golden Knights in win against Coyotes
LAS VEGAS -- Mark Stone became the first player in Vegas Golden Knights history to score a power-play and short-handed goal in the same game in a 5-2 win against the Arizona Coyotes at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday. Each came in the third period, when the Golden Knights scored four...
NHL
Jets head into three-day break with a loss to Washington
"We have a lot to be proud of going into this break and ready to build off it after Christmas." The holiday break may only be three days, but the Winnipeg Jets need every single one of them. With six regulars out of the line-up, and playing their 13th game...
NHL
Official Stars Podcast: Holiday greetings from the Podman Rush!
This week Razor and Mike reflect on past teams, celebrate achievements, recognize Wyatt Johnston, and much more. Tis the season for reflection, giving gifts, and the celebration of youth. Reflecting on late December records of past Stars teams. What gift would Razor and Mike ask for to make this current team better? And a celebration of the youngest Dallas Star, Wyatt Johnston. Also, a special message to you the fans, from Mike (and eventually, Razor).
NHL
Luke Hughes, Devils prospect, set to lead U.S. at World Juniors
Defenseman trying to become first of three siblings to win tournament. The 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship is scheduled in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Moncton, New Brunswick, from Dec. 26-Jan. 5. Today, we feature United States captain, and New Jersey Devils defenseman prospect Luke Hughes. Luke Hughes has one last...
NHL
Wochy reflects on NHL career on 100th birthday
Editor's note: Ty Dilello is the best-selling author of several hockey books including, "Mosienko: The Man Who Caught Lightning In A Bottle." He runs a weekly NHL history newsletter (nhlhistory.substack.com) and is a professional curler on the World Curling Tour. Steve Wochy turned 100 years old Sunday. He is believed...
NHL
Red Wings sign Amadeus Lombardi to entry-level contract
DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today signed center Amadeus Lombardi to a three-year entry-level contract. Lombardi, 19, is currently in his second season with the Ontario Hockey League's Flint Firebirds, where he ranks among the team leaders with 21 goals (1st), 23 assists (1st), 44 points (1st), a plus-10 rating (4th), five power play goals (T1st), one shorthanded goal (T3rd), three game-winning goals (T1st) and 80 shots (T4th) in 31 games. The 5-foot-10, 165-pound center made his major junior debut with the Firebirds in 2021-22, recording 59 points (18-41-59), 24 penalty minutes and a plus-nine rating in 74 appearances. He also tallied 15 points (7-8-15) and six penalty minutes in 19 postseason contests to help the Firebirds reach the Western Conference Final for the first time since the franchise relocated from Plymouth. Lombardi did not see game action in 2020-21 due to the cancelation of the OHL season.
NHL
Janmark has 2 goals, assist to lift Oilers past Stars, end 3-game skid
DALLAS -- Mattias Janmark had two goals and an assist, and the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Dallas Stars 6-3 at American Airlines Center on Wednesday. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a goal and two assists, Connor McDavid scored to extend his point streak to 14 games, and Stuart Skinner made 24 saves for the Oilers (18-14-2), who ended a three-game skid.
NHL
Game Preview: 12.22.22 vs. CAR
PIT: 19-9-4 (42 points) | CAR: 20-6-6 (46 points) WATCH: ATTSN (LOCAL), ESPN+ (NATIONAL) | LISTEN: 105.9 The X, Penguins Radio Network. The Penguins take on the Carolina Hurricanes at PPG Paints Arena for their third of four matchups (TV: AT&T SportsNet; Radio 105.9 The X). The Penguins are 12-6-3 in their last 21 games against the Hurricanes overall dating back to Jan. 17, 2016. Pittsburgh is 7-4-1 in its last 12 home games versus Carolina. The last time the Penguins played the Hurricanes on December 22 was in 2018 when they defeated them 3-0 heading into Christmas break. Jake Guentzel scored two goals and Sidney Crosby had three assists. The Penguins are in the midst of a four-game stretch versus divisional opponents. Pittsburgh is 4-1-1 against Metropolitan Division foes this year, outscoring their opponents by a combined 21-13 margin.
Comments / 0