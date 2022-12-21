DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today signed center Amadeus Lombardi to a three-year entry-level contract. Lombardi, 19, is currently in his second season with the Ontario Hockey League's Flint Firebirds, where he ranks among the team leaders with 21 goals (1st), 23 assists (1st), 44 points (1st), a plus-10 rating (4th), five power play goals (T1st), one shorthanded goal (T3rd), three game-winning goals (T1st) and 80 shots (T4th) in 31 games. The 5-foot-10, 165-pound center made his major junior debut with the Firebirds in 2021-22, recording 59 points (18-41-59), 24 penalty minutes and a plus-nine rating in 74 appearances. He also tallied 15 points (7-8-15) and six penalty minutes in 19 postseason contests to help the Firebirds reach the Western Conference Final for the first time since the franchise relocated from Plymouth. Lombardi did not see game action in 2020-21 due to the cancelation of the OHL season.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO