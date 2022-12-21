Read full article on original website
WVNews
Lady Falcons take out Miller, 56-38
MASON, W.Va. (WV News) — In a battle of Lady Falcons, it was the White and Red who stood tall. The Wahama girls basketball team scored a 56-38 home victory over the Miller Lady Falcons in the first round of the Mothman Tournament Thursday evening.
WVNews
Panthers run past Lions 37-23, maintain division title hopes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — D’Onta Foreman knew the Carolina Panthers' offensive linemen meant business when they walked into a meeting room following Friday's walkthrough practice. They were silent, and wearing full-length black ski masks. To Foreman, it meant the linemen were focused — and ready to bounce back...
