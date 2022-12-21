Read full article on original website
Putin says Russia wants end to war in Ukraine
Dec 22 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia wants an end to the war in Ukraine and that this would inevitably involve a diplomatic solution. Putin made the comments a day after U.S. President Joe Biden hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in the White House and promised him continued and unwavering U.S. support.
Ukrainians react to Zelenskyy's U.S. trip as Putin plans for next phase of war
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's surprise visit to the U.S. comes as Russian leader Vladimir Putin begins planning for the next phase of the gruesome war. CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee joins Lana Zak and Jim Axelrod with more from Kyiv.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Putin says ‘agreement will have to be reached’ to end conflict
Russian president says negotiations to end war likely to be necessary but he is wary following Minsk agreements
Putin says Russia could be fighting in Ukraine for a long time
LONDON/KYIV, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday his army could be fighting in Ukraine for a long time, but he saw no sense in expanding a call-up of 300,000 reservists from September and October after serious Russian battlefield setbacks.
Retired general predicts how Russia's war will change in the winter months
Retired Maj. General James "Spider" Marks and former US Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor join CNN's Alex Marquardt to discuss how Russia's war will change in the winter months, and Vladimir Putin's recent meeting with mothers of soldiers killed in Ukraine.
U.S. Colonel Says Troops Watching Outside Ukraine 'Ready if the Call Comes'
The U.S. has provided Ukraine with $21 billion in military assistance since the war with Russian began, including $1.85 billion in aid this week.
The Jewish Press
Zelensky Meets Biden to Keep the War Going but Netanyahu Could Offer a Way Out
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced on Tuesday: “President Biden has invited President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine to visit Washington DC to underscore the United States’ enduring commitment to Ukraine. President Biden looks forward to welcoming President Zelenskyy tomorrow, December 21, at the White House, after which President Zelenskyy will address a joint session of Congress, demonstrating the strong, bipartisan support for Ukraine.”
'Changed radically': How women fight in Ukrainian city
The very day Russia launched its attack on her country, Svitlana Taranova enlisted in the Ukrainian army in the southern city of Mykolaiv, her birthplace. While an AFP team was in Mykolaiv in September and October, the city was bombarded almost every night.
Lukashenko Details Reason Belarusian Troops Will Not Join Putin's War
The Belarusian leader called claims that his country's forces would join Putin's as "total nonsense."
Russian TV Pundit Warns Colleagues Not to 'Laugh' at Ukraine's Capabilities
The TV host said Ukraine could implement more drone attacks in the near future, but this time, the strikes could occur on major Russian cities, he said.
Washington Examiner
Russian troop movements prove John Mearsheimer wrong
Despite realist scholar John Mearsheimer’s efforts to justify Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, first in 2014 after Moscow’s seizure of Crimea and now with Moscow's current onslaught, by blaming the West and NATO, Putin’s shifting of Russian troops away from NATO’s borders and into Ukraine proves Russia hardly felt threatened.
BBC
Ukraine war: Russian mother not invited to meet Putin speaks out
Russia's President Vladimir Putin has been meeting with a group of Russian mothers whose sons are fighting in Ukraine. However, the founder of Russia's Council of Wives and Mothers - Olga Tsukanova - has accused the Kremlin of handpicking attendees and criticised Putin for not inviting her group. Critics say...
US says Russia's Wagner Group bought North Korean weapons for Ukraine war
WASHINGTON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The private Russian military company, the Wagner Group, took delivery of an arms shipment from North Korea to help bolster Russian forces in Ukraine, a sign of the group's expanding role in that conflict, the White House said on Thursday.
'Fatal mistake': Top Russian official warns Zelensky after surprise US trip
A Russian legislator issued a stark warning that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's faith in the United States was a "fatal mistake," following his speech to Congress on Wednesday.
brytfmonline.com
Putin promised the “heroes of Russia”: we will not surrender
On Thursday, Vladimir Putin invited him to a party and ceremony at the Kremlin headquarters in Moscow. With a glass of fizz in his hand, the president made a promise to the “Heroes of Russia”; Millions of Ukrainians will face a dark, icy winter, and he will make sure of that.
Putin dismisses nuclear weapons concerns, says 'we haven't gone mad,' denies another draft is coming: Ukraine updates
Russian President Vladimir Putin hailed the disputed annexation of Ukrainian territories but rejected concerns over nuclear weapons. Updates.
‘High risk of clash’ between Russia and US, says ambassador – with diplomatic relations in ‘ice age’
There is a “high” risk of a clash between the US and Russia, Moscow’s ambassador to Washington has said, with relations between the two countries in an “ice age”.Russian state-owned news agency TASS cited Anatoly Antonov as saying that it was hard to say when talks on strategic dialogue between the two sides could resume, although it is unclear if the ambassador meant a clash militarily or politically. US-Russia ties have fallen to their lowest point in decades, thanks to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – which has led Western nations to impose sanctions.Follow our live blog for the latest hereHowever,...
KEYT
Putin says Russia could adopt US preemptive strike concept
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared that Moscow might think about adopting what he described as a U.S. concept of a preemptive military strike, noting that it has the weapons to do the job. Putin’s blunt statement comes amid soaring Russia-NATO tensions over Ukraine. He said Russia is “thinking about it,” adding that the U.S. wasn’t shy to talk about the policy openly in the past. For years, the Kremlin has expressed concern about U.S. efforts to develop the so-called Conventional Prompt Global Strike capability that envisions hitting an adversary’s strategic targets with precision-guided conventional weapons anywhere in the world within one hour.
Biden open to talks with Putin about ending Ukraine war as US, France show united front
President Joe Biden signals willingness to talk with Vladimir Putin about ending war in Ukraine during French president Emmanuel Macron's U.S. visit.
“We haven’t gone mad”: Putin warns risk of nuclear war ‘growing’ but insists Russia won’t strike first
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the threat of nuclear war over Ukraine is growing - but insists Russia will not strike first.Mr Putin made the comments during a televised meeting of the Human Rights Council on Wednesday, stating that Russians would “defend ourselves with all the means at our disposal.”Claiming Russia is regarded in the West as “a second-class country that has no right to exist at all”, he claimed its nuclear arsenal would only be used for retaliation.“We haven’t gone mad, we realise what nuclear weapons are”, Mr Putin stated. “We have these means in more advanced...
