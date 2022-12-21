ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reuters

Putin says Russia wants end to war in Ukraine

Dec 22 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia wants an end to the war in Ukraine and that this would inevitably involve a diplomatic solution. Putin made the comments a day after U.S. President Joe Biden hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in the White House and promised him continued and unwavering U.S. support.
The Jewish Press

Zelensky Meets Biden to Keep the War Going but Netanyahu Could Offer a Way Out

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced on Tuesday: “President Biden has invited President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine to visit Washington DC to underscore the United States’ enduring commitment to Ukraine. President Biden looks forward to welcoming President Zelenskyy tomorrow, December 21, at the White House, after which President Zelenskyy will address a joint session of Congress, demonstrating the strong, bipartisan support for Ukraine.”
AFP

'Changed radically': How women fight in Ukrainian city

The very day Russia launched its attack on her country, Svitlana Taranova enlisted in the Ukrainian army in the southern city of Mykolaiv, her birthplace. While an AFP team was in Mykolaiv in September and October, the city was bombarded almost every night.
Washington Examiner

Russian troop movements prove John Mearsheimer wrong

Despite realist scholar John Mearsheimer’s efforts to justify Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, first in 2014 after Moscow’s seizure of Crimea and now with Moscow's current onslaught, by blaming the West and NATO, Putin’s shifting of Russian troops away from NATO’s borders and into Ukraine proves Russia hardly felt threatened.
BBC

Ukraine war: Russian mother not invited to meet Putin speaks out

Russia's President Vladimir Putin has been meeting with a group of Russian mothers whose sons are fighting in Ukraine. However, the founder of Russia's Council of Wives and Mothers - Olga Tsukanova - has accused the Kremlin of handpicking attendees and criticised Putin for not inviting her group. Critics say...
brytfmonline.com

Putin promised the “heroes of Russia”: we will not surrender

On Thursday, Vladimir Putin invited him to a party and ceremony at the Kremlin headquarters in Moscow. With a glass of fizz in his hand, the president made a promise to the “Heroes of Russia”; Millions of Ukrainians will face a dark, icy winter, and he will make sure of that.
The Independent

‘High risk of clash’ between Russia and US, says ambassador – with diplomatic relations in ‘ice age’

There is a “high” risk of a clash between the US and Russia, Moscow’s ambassador to Washington has said, with relations between the two countries in an “ice age”.Russian state-owned news agency TASS cited Anatoly Antonov as saying that it was hard to say when talks on strategic dialogue between the two sides could resume, although it is unclear if the ambassador meant a clash militarily or politically. US-Russia ties have fallen to their lowest point in decades, thanks to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – which has led Western nations to impose sanctions.Follow our live blog for the latest hereHowever,...
WASHINGTON STATE
KEYT

Putin says Russia could adopt US preemptive strike concept

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared that Moscow might think about adopting what he described as a U.S. concept of a preemptive military strike, noting that it has the weapons to do the job. Putin’s blunt statement comes amid soaring Russia-NATO tensions over Ukraine. He said Russia is “thinking about it,” adding that the U.S. wasn’t shy to talk about the policy openly in the past. For years, the Kremlin has expressed concern about U.S. efforts to develop the so-called Conventional Prompt Global Strike capability that envisions hitting an adversary’s strategic targets with precision-guided conventional weapons anywhere in the world within one hour.
The Independent

“We haven’t gone mad”: Putin warns risk of nuclear war ‘growing’ but insists Russia won’t strike first

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the threat of nuclear war over Ukraine is growing - but insists Russia will not strike first.Mr Putin made the comments during a televised meeting of the Human Rights Council on Wednesday, stating that Russians would “defend ourselves with all the means at our disposal.”Claiming Russia is regarded in the West as “a second-class country that has no right to exist at all”, he claimed its nuclear arsenal would only be used for retaliation.“We haven’t gone mad, we realise what nuclear weapons are”, Mr Putin stated. “We have these means in more advanced...

