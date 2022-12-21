ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

informnny.com

New York State laws taking effect in 2023

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With 2022 coming to a close, we’ll be ringing in the new year with some new laws in New York State. Here are some of the notable laws going into effect in 2023. Minimum wage increase. Minimum wage in upstate New York is set...
NewsChannel 36

Part Two: New York State's progress combatting period poverty

ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- When a person or a family comes to St. Paul's Center, a homeless shelter in Rensselaer, they often have next to nothing. Tracy Pitcher, Executive Director for St. Paul's said being able to provide period products is significant for their members. “They’re surprised and relieved because especially...
ALBANY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Can You Legally Live In A Storage Unit In New York State?

As many people around New York face rent and housing crises due to rising costs, creative solutions may arise. Storage units offer secure, dry, well-lit spaces, sometimes climate-controlled and with electricity. And people have turned shipping containers into livable, sometimes luxurious dwellings, right? But, is it legal to live in a storage unit temporarily or long-term?
wwnytv.com

NYS looks at next steps for closed prisons

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A pleasant surprise for local lawmakers: Recommendations from the state’s Prison Redevelopment Committee. Watertown Correctional Facility, closed since March of 2021, seems to be one of the state’s priorities. New York will be seeking requests for proposal, or RFP’s, as early as this...
WATERTOWN, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

New York's plan for aiding older people takes step forward

A 28-member committee will provide input for policies meant to improve the lives of older people as they age in New York as a "master plan" takes shape, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday announced. The policies to be developed by the panel are meant to draw in a variety of...
NEW YORK STATE
wnypapers.com

Hochul signs Buy American Salt Act into law to support jobs, state economy

Legislation allows public agencies & authorities in New York to purchase salt used for deicing from mines in US. √ Supports good-paying jobs at New York salt mines in upstate communities. Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed the Buy American Salt Act (S.9441/A.7919-A) to allow New York public agencies and authorities...
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces $21 Million Awarded to Help Low and Moderate Income New Yorkers Repair or Replace Their Homes

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced $20.7 million in grants that are expected to support critical repairs and modifications for more than 800 homes across the state. Funding is designed to help homeowners and renters, including seniors, veterans, and those with disabilities, live safely and independently in their homes, revitalize neighborhoods, and strengthen local economies.
104.5 The Team

Gov. Hochul Vetoes Seaweed Bill To Help New York Oyster Farms

Oysters are delicacy enjoyed by people around the world. Whether it's on raw on the half-shell with some lemon, fried to perfection with Old Bay seasoning or sautéed over pasta with wine and garlic, the pearl generating shellfish are loved globally. Oyster farming is nearly a $70 million agriculture industry in New York State. The tasty mollusks also happen to be environmental clean-up dynamos. Currently, tens of millions of the shellfish, not to be consumed by humans, are being used as a natural filter for the polluted waters off of New York City. However, an expansion of a project that has shown to increase the growth of consumable oysters in New York waters has been shelved by Governor Kathy Hochul.
The Staten Island Advance

Here are 5 new laws in New York aimed at preventing, treating substance use disorder

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Gov. Kathy Hochul signed five pieces of legislation into law on Friday that continues the state’s effort to prevent and treat substance use disorder. “My Administration is committed to working every day to fight substance use disorder and providing New Yorkers with further access to lifesaving resources, services, and care,” Hochul said. “I am proud to sign this legislative package into law, which will support countless New Yorkers struggling with addiction and save lives.”
NEW YORK STATE
therealdeal.com

Hochul signs bill to raise fines for construction companies

Construction companies found criminally responsible for the death or injury of a worker will now face steeper fines, though not as high as previously planned. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday signed Carlos’ Law, a measure inspired by the death of 22-year-old construction worker Carlos Moncayo, who was crushed in a 2015 trench collapse near the High Line.
WKTV

Hochul signs Buy American Salt Act Thursday

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Governor Hochul signed the Buy American Salt Act on Thursday which will allow New York public agencies and authorities that use rock salt or sodium chloride to make their purchases from salt mines that are here in the United States. "With the Buy American Salt Act, we...

