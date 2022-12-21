Damaged seawall permit still in limbo 5 years after Hurricane Irma

PUNTA GORDA — Grant funding and permitting still won’t be issued in 2022 for a seawall restoration project because of the smalltooth sawfish.

According to Punta Gorda Mayor Lynne Matthews, the city applied to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and NOAA Fisheries for permits to fix seawalls damaged by Hurricane Irma in 2017.

In 2022, there were 44 seawall replacement projects. One of the permits is still being held up because smalltooth sawfish live in the waterway near the damaged stretch of seawalls in Punta Gorda.

“There were 10 miles of seawalls that had to be replaced that are still in limbo,” Matthews said.

At a recent Charlotte County Metropolitan Planning Organization meeting, Matthews explained what happened after the city applied for funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to fix the damaged seawalls.

“FEMA and the state of Florida reimbursed the city for most of the expenses we incurred, and also gave us money to put riprap in front of the new seawalls to further strengthen them from future storms,” she said, referring to chunks of rock used to protect against erosion.

They had to apply for federal permits for installing riprap, she said.

“But the permit from the Department of Fisheries has never been approved.”

Matthews said without a permit, the city hasn’t moved forward with that part of the project.

“They have told city staff that the reason they have not approved the permit is due to the smalltooth sawfish, as the riprap could jeopardize the fish if they get into the riprap and cannot get back out of it,” Matthews said.

Sawfish are on the critically protected endangered species list. The fish are found in shallow tropical and subtropical waters in Florida. According to NOAA Fisheries, the smalltooth sawfish populations declined dramatically due to habitat loss associated with coastal development and accidental capture in fisheries.

In response, the species was listed under the Endangered Species Act in 2003 — making it the first marine fish to receive federal protection. Therefore, it’s illegal to “catch, harm, harass, or kill an endangered sawfish.”

Safe handling and release guidelines have been developed to guide fishermen how to respond when they incidentally capture sawfish or other protected species.

“We received the FEMA money and have it in an account while we wait for the permit,” Matthews said, adding the city risks FEMA not re-approving funding for the restoration if the permit is eventually approved.

NOAA Fisheries also reports the smalltooth sawfish is also listed as a migratory species threatened with extinction under the United Nations Environment Programme Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals. Participating countries strive to strictly protect these animals, conserving and restoring the places where they live, and mitigating obstacles to migration.

“We have gone to (U.S. Rep.) Greg Steube’s office to ask for help with this issue,” she said. “We haven’t gotten anywhere.”

Hearing this, Charlotte County Commissioner Chris Constance said the city should move forward with seawall restoration and not lose the FEMA funding. He said it was unacceptable that the government agencies — FEMA and NOAA — won’t work with Punta Gorda to mitigate the problem instead of having the seawalls in disrepair since 2017 and again in Hurricane Ian.

Prior to Hurricane Ian in September, the city conducted a seawall assessment during low tide periods through March. Staff inspected an estimated 303,868 lineal feet of seawalls in the southerly half of Punta Gorda Isles and all of Burnt Store Isles from the waterside.

There were seven projects under construction and five projects completed. Burnt Store Isles had eight seawall replacement projects scheduled for 2022. The city has been inspecting seawalls after the hurricane.

The city is also working on a volunteer program of fishermen to help identify underwater debris in Punta Gorda waterways after Hurricane Ian.