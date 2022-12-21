Read full article on original website
Related
Dolly Parton's Cornbread Recipe Needs Only 3 Main Ingredients and is Perfect For Holiday Gatherings
In addition to being one of the greatest singers and songwriters of all time, an accomplished author and a talented actor, she's also a darn good cook. Longtime Dolly fans know she's a pro in the kitchen, especially when it comes to whipping up southern specialties. She published her cookbook Dolly's Dixie Fixin's: Love, Laughter, and Lots of Good Food From My Tennessee Mountain Kitchen in 2006 and it's filled with delicious home cookin' recipes from her mom Avie Lee Parton, mother-in-law 'Mama' Ginnie Dean and her own favorites. But if you're looking for something to serve the family over the holidays, you can't go wrong with the Smoky Mountain Queen's cornbread.
How to keep pipes from freezing in the winter and what to do when your pipes are frozen
With temperatures dropping, pipes most susceptible to freezing include those in basements, garages, crawlspaces, and other rooms with outside walls.
Eater
The Saddest New Orleans Restaurant Closures of 2022
It was a pathbreaking year for restaurants in New Orleans, one that brought the arrival of genre-expanding renditions of Indian street food, Caribbean comfort food, Louisana-Creole classics, and more. As the year winds down, though, Eater New Orleans is taking a look back at the restaurants and bars that left the city’s culinary scene in 2022.
AOL Corp
How to set the table, according to an etiquette expert
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission. Setting a formal dining table isn’t something that is done only in holiday movies or for magazine spreads. In fact, it is a tradition that is often a focal point when hosting a holiday meal. But, from knowing where to set the utensils and holiday plates to understanding how to fold napkins, to selecting an appropriate centerpiece, knowing how to set the table might feel overwhelming if it’s something you’ve never done before.
How to cook the perfect turkey for Christmas
Originally from America – where turkey remains synonymous with Thanksgiving – early European settlers incorrectly identified this big bird as guineafowl. We now know differently, of course, and turkey is one of the most nutritious meats to grace our dinner plates.While turkey meat is arguably more flavourful and healthier than chicken, it hasn’t captured the British public’s taste buds in quite the same way as it has in America, where it’s very popular. But substitute turkey for chicken in any chook recipe and you won’t be disappointed: Kiev, curry, sweet and sour, escalopes, stir-fries, and burgers.What to look for when...
East Texas veteran feels ‘extremely happy’ after being surprised with service dog
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — On Wednesday, John Dunklin surprised Army veteran, Daniel Miller with his very own service dog. “I would love to save all of the veterans. We are going to start out with just one today,” said Dunklin, a service dog trainer and owner of C4 Gun Dogs. He said he felt blessed […]
Comments / 0