CROOKSTON HOCKEY ALUMNI SCRIMMAGES WILL BE THIS FRIDAY AT THE CROOKSTON SPORTS CENTER
The annual Crookston Hockey Alumni scrimmages are back for another year of games with the Crookston High School, Central High School, Crookston Cathedral School, and the Mount hockey students and alums this Friday, December 23, at the Crookston Sports Center. Four games will be played between 2:30 and 8:15 p.m., and the event is free for all who wish to spectate.
SPORTS FEEVER – December 22, 2022
— — — Speaking of breaking records. Crookston Boys Basketball’s Hunter Nicholas broke the boys program rebounds in a game record. Hunter had 23 rebounds, breaking Caden Osborne’s 22. Coach Garmen looked at the game film to get the official numbers and said he had 23 and the new record! Nicholas is only a sophomore and has a great chance to break every Pirate boys rebounding record in the book.
CROOKSTON HIGH SCHOOL’S ELLIOT BARTRUM MAKES CVB LOGOS FOR BROCHURE HOLDERS
Crookston High School senior, Elliot Bartrum recently made the Crookston Visitors Bureau logo signs to perfectly match the visitor guide brochure holders. One is already at the Valley Technology Park building, and the other is headed to the Crookston Sports Center. “We so appreciate Travis Scott Irwin Oliver for allowing the Advanced Woodworking Class to take on this project for us, well done,” said CVB’s Nell DeBoer.
BULLETIN BOARD-DECEMBER 23, 2022
The Crookston Home Delivered Meals will be delivered by the Crookston Police & Reserves on the week of December 19-23. The Benedictine Living Community in Crookston is having a Holiday Spirit Week on the week of December 19-23, with a theme for each day. Today is Merry Sweater Friday, where everyone wears ugly Christmas sweaters.
BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT -NO TRAVEL ADVISED
The National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota has issued a Blizzard Warning from 9:00 PM tonight to 6:00 p.m. on Friday to go with the Windchill Warning in effect until Noon on Saturday for northwest and west central Minnesota and eastern North Dakota. The warnings include the Minnesota...
Athlete of the Week – Calleigh Fanfulik
This week’s Athlete of the Week is Crookston Pirate Dancer Calleigh Fanfulik. The junior is a team captain and has been dancing from a young age while improving year after year. “I’ve been able to watch her dance for a long time and her work ethic has been incredible,” said Pirates Dance coach Grace Espinoza. “She is a completely different kid from when she first started. She is in the weight room all the time, she is always motivating and getting everyone pumped up, and she treats every teammate equally which is something I really appreciate.”
CATHEDRAL SCHOOL STUDENTS PERFORM AT THE BENEDICTINE COMMUNITY
Cathedral School students in Crookston have been busy with caroling at the Benedictine Living Community in Crookston, and some of the students made gingerbread houses. Pictures are below –
James Noel Proulx – Obit
James Noel Proulx, age 78, of Mentor, MN, passed away on Tuesday, December 20, at the Veteran’s Home in Fergus Falls, MN. A memorial service and military honors will be held at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Gentilly, MN in the spring. Arrangements are with Carlin Family Funeral Service of Erskine, and messages of condolence may be shared at www.carlinfuneral.com.
BECOME A HYDRANT HERO TO HELP OUT THE CROOKSTON FIRE DEPARTMENT
The Crookston Fire Department is bringing back its Hydrant Hero (formerly known as Adopt-A-Hydrant) to ask residents to keep fire hydrants clear of snow and ice in the event of a fire. Crookston Firefighter Garrett Bengtson noted that firefighters must have clear and easy access to the fire hydrants as...
CROOKSTON COLLECTS $7,051 FOR TOYS FOR TOTS
The City of Crookston is holding the City Toys for Tots drive again this year. As in the past, The Crookston Firefighters and Auxiliary, along with the City of Crookston Employees, will be delivering toys to kids in Crookston who otherwise would not get anything for Christmas. This week was...
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-DECEMBER 22, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center reported the following arrest. Timothy Jay Sanchez, 40, of Crookston, for 5th-Degree Assault.
CROOKSTON MASONIC LODGE AND SHRINERS CLUB MAKE CHARTIABLE DONATIONS TO MULTIPLE ORGANIZATIONS
The Crookston Masonic Lodge and the Crookston Shriners made multiple donations this afternoon to various organizations around the community to help them in their services to the city. The Masonic Lodge made a $1,000 donation to the Golden Link Senior Center for its senior meals, a $500 donation to the...
CROOKSTON CITY HALL WILL BE CLOSED DECEMBER 26
The city of Crookston’s City Hall will be closed on Monday, December 26, 2022, in observance of the Christmas Holiday. Garbage Collection for Monday, December 26, 2022 (Christmas Holiday) will be collected on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Tuesday’s garbage collection will remain the same.
POLK COUNTY COMMISSIONERS APPROVE NEW WAGE CHANGES FOR 2023
The Polk County Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday morning at the Polk County Government Center. The board was first approached by County Assessor Mark Landsverk, who came forward with an Abatement request from Mabel Joan Mosher in Beltrami for $5,902 for a clerical error with a homestead incorrectly removed. The board approved the request unanimously.
POLK COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE ADVISE RESIDENTS ABOUT TRAVELING IN BLIZZARD CONDITIONS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office wants to advise travelers that with the current blizzard, visibility is reduced across most of West Polk County. Some of the Polk County roads are starting to drift and become impassable. Stay home if you do not need to travel. If you are traveling and come up to a drift that crosses the road do not go through it as there might be someone already stuck in the drift,
POLK COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFICE RESPONDS TO SCHOOL VIOLENCE THREAT AT FERTILE-BELTRAMI SCHOOL
On Wednesday, December 20, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a report of school violence made on social media by a student at the Fertile-Beltrami School. The juvenile student was arrested, and there is no immediate threat at this time. The investigation is ongoing, and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office is working closely with the Fertile-Beltrami School Administration. No further information is being released at this time.
POLK COUNTY COMMISSIONERS APPROVE POLK COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH APPOINTING NEW HIGH SCHOOL MEMBERS TO ITS YOUTH ADVISORY BOARD
The Polk County Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday morning at the Polk County Government Center. The board began the meeting by approving the minutes of their meetings on December 13 and their Commissioner Warrants and Sign Audit List. It also included approving several payments. The first was to the US Bank in St. Louis, MO, for $74,303.70 for procurement card purchases. The second was to Johnson Controls, Fire Protection LP, Palatine, IL, for $603 for panel alarm issues for the Facilities Management Department. It also included approving a resolution accepting Financial Donations on Behalf of Polk County Sheriff’s Association from Mary Filipski and a payment to Widseth, Smith, Nolting & Associates, Inc. in Crookston for $1,800 for a boundary survey of forfeited land. The board approved the items unanimously.
