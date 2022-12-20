This week’s Athlete of the Week is Crookston Pirate Dancer Calleigh Fanfulik. The junior is a team captain and has been dancing from a young age while improving year after year. “I’ve been able to watch her dance for a long time and her work ethic has been incredible,” said Pirates Dance coach Grace Espinoza. “She is a completely different kid from when she first started. She is in the weight room all the time, she is always motivating and getting everyone pumped up, and she treats every teammate equally which is something I really appreciate.”

