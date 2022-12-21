ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
mynews13.com

Try your hand at curling with the Orlando Curling Club

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Finding your balance on the ice to make the perfect shot is key during any game of curling, and no one knows that better than a seasoned player like Bill Morrison. What You Need To Know. Try your hand at curling with the Orlando Curling...
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Experience the music and holiday traditions at Bok Tower

LAKE WALES, Fla. — In the quaint town of Lake Wales, the nature is abundant and there is no shortage of beauty to see, especially at the town’s center and their claim to fame, Bok Tower. The towering structure comes in at 250 feet and has been enchanting...
LAKE WALES, FL
mynews13.com

Hundreds of Surfing Santas hit the waves despite grueling temps

COCOA BEACH, Fla. — Brutally cold temps didn't scare off hundreds of Santas from hitting the waves at Cocoa Beach. Every year, thousands come out to watch surfers in costume go surfing. This year, however, might be one of the chilliest in the event's 14-year history. What You Need...
COCOA BEACH, FL
mynews13.com

Orlando homeless couple braces for cold temps on the street

ORLANDO, Fla. — While many people will be able to warm up in those shelters tonight, some people still have nowhere to go. This means some will be sleeping on the streets in freezing temperatures around Central Florida. What You Need To Know. Although there are shelters that people...
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

New attractions opening to Florida theme parks in 2023

ORLANDO, Fla. — In 2022, Florida theme parks were busy opening new attractions. SeaWorld Orlando debuted its Ice Breaker coaster, while its sibling park Busch Gardens Tampa Bay opened Iron Gwazi. Disney also opened a new coaster at EPCOT: Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. And 2023 promises to...
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

One year after fire, iconic Parramore barbershop to rebuild

ORLANDO, Fla. – A year after a fire tore through an iconic Parramore barbershop, the rebuilding process is getting underway. Henry hopes to have barbershop up and running by next summer. J. Henry, who ran J. Henry’s Barbershop on Church Street, said the interior demolition process has begun at...
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Dozens of Florida flights canceled for holiday travel amid inclement weather

ORLANDO, Fla. — During what's estimated to be the busiest day of flights before Christmas, there were dozens of cancellations and delays at Orlando International Airport (MCO). Two days before the holiday, inclement winter weather is likely a factor. Amanda Coffman traveled into Orlando on a flight earlier than...
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Officials: Sanford airport still working back to pre-pandemic passenger volume

SANFORD, Fla. — Like other airports, Orlando Sanford International Airport took a major hit during the pandemic when passenger volume hit record lows. Since then, the airport has recovered all but about 10-15% percent of its passenger volume. And while airport officials say 2022 is on track to have almost 2.8 million passengers by years end, that’s still down from the more than 3 million passengers the airport had back in 2019.
SANFORD, FL
mynews13.com

Cold weekend weather offers first resiliency test for manatees

SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. — People and pets aren’t the only creatures huddling for warmth this cold holiday weekend. On Friday, manatees from across the state of Florida started seeking shelter in warm water spots, like DeSoto Park in Satellite Beach. What You Need To Know. The cold holiday...
FLORIDA STATE
mynews13.com

Crews in Daytona Beach Shores work to repair vandalized Tiger Dams

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla-- Crews in Daytona Beach Shores said they are working to repair damaged Tiger Dams on the beach that were vandalized overnight Wednesday. These dams protect residential homes, condos and businesses — the project is handled by the state and officials said these dams which prevent flooding had been working up until they were vandalized.
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, FL
mynews13.com

Firefighter's death investigation prompts emotional city council debate

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The investigation into the death of an Apopka firefighter, safety measures put in place and the response from the community took center stage at a city council meeting Wednesday. Austin Duran died in early July. He was severely injured while moving heavy equipment at the...
APOPKA, FL
mynews13.com

Officials say the city of Astor is back in business after flooding

ASTOR, Fla. — Good news in the city of Astor: More than a month after Hurricane Nicole hit, flooding is no longer a concern. And while water levels remain high, boating is open and snowbirds are flocking to the area as things slowly get back to normal. What You...
ASTOR, FL

