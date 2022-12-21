A new baler used to crush paper and cardboard for recycling is being installed this week at the city of Hays recycling center. "We bale it, compress it, and then put it on trucks and send it down [to Stutzman Recycling Services in Hutchinson] to be recycled," City Manager Toby Dougherty told city commissioners at their Thursday meeting.

HAYS, KS ・ 21 HOURS AGO