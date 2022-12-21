ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

stocktonsentinel.com

Stockton Fire Department called out just after noon on Friday

The Stockton Fire Department was called out just after 12:00 noon this Friday afternoon to a structure fire at 1630 Highway 183. If you are in the vicinity of this fire, please be sure to be on the alert for emergency vehicles. Update at 12:30: Stockton Ambulance was called for...
Hays Post

2 hospitalized in Hays after semi overturns on I-70

ELLIS COUNTY — Two people were injured in an accident just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Ellis County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2020 Peterbilt semi driven by Shane Slenning, 24, Post Falls, Idaho, was westbound on Interstate 70 five miles west of the U.S. 183 exit. The...
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Hays home damaged in early morning fire Thursday

At approximately 3:30 a.m. Thursday, the Hays Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a structure fire located at 309 W. 21st in Hays. One of the occupants of the home noticed smoke in the living room and smoke around the fireplace. Upon arrival, fire crews found the fireplace...
HAYS, KS

