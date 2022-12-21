Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Mistake by Metro Corrections employee could compromise personal information for over 70 people
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A mistake by a Metro Corrections employee may have compromised the personal information of 73 people. Officials with Louisville's jail said the employee accidentally put a "release log" online. The document was online for 12 hours and included names, addresses and social security numbers. The jail...
WKYT 27
State moves to permanently remove children from facility where Lexington boy died
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services announced its intent to permanently remove children from Uspiritus-Brooklawn, a Jefferson County psychiatric residential treatment facility, on Thursday. The decision was made following an investigation into the death of seven-year-old Ja’Ceon Terry on July 17 while at the...
wdrb.com
State moves to permanently remove children from Brooklawn facility following child's death
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Kentucky will permanently remove children from the Uspiritus-Brooklawn facility in Louisville amid an investigation into the death of a 7-year-old boy. Ja'Ceon Terry died July 17 while in the care of the Child and Family Services center, which serves as a psychiatric residential...
WLKY.com
Metro Corrections employee accidentally posted data log online, creating possible security threat
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Department of Corrections is warning about a potential data security incident. The jail says an employee inadvertently posted a release log online last month that contained the names, addresses, birth dates and social security numbers of 73 individuals. The information was on the...
Wave 3
LMPD remembers fallen officer Det. Deidre Mengedoht 4 years after her death
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department held a memorial Saturday to remember fallen officer Det. Deidre Mengedoht. On Christmas Eve in 2018, Mengedoht was conducting a traffic stop when a former Louisville Metro Sewer District worker slammed his work truck into her unmarked police car.
WLKY.com
Man found dead in southwest Louisville home; officials deciding whether charges are warranted
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a shooting overnight in southwest Louisville. The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. on John Adams Way, near Dixie Highway, police said. He was found dead inside a home. Police said, "All involved parties for the incident have been accounted for,...
WLKY.com
Family of southern Indiana murder victim eager for justice after mistrial
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — In a Clark County courtroom Wednesday evening, James Cochran was expecting to hear the word 'guilty.' Instead, he learned there had been a mistrial in the case against his former son-in-law. "Puts a big hole in your heart, knowing you don't get justice for your daughter,"...
Wave 3
Coroner updates totals on overdose deaths in Jefferson County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner has updated the number of deaths due to drug overdoses so far in 2022. Officials state there have been 516 people who have died from overdoses, but there are around 100 tests pending. The complete report of drug overdose deaths is scheduled...
wdrb.com
Agreement reached regarding legal challenge to Nelson County Schools buildings plan
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- A back and forth in Nelson County court ended in an agreement from both sides on Wednesday afternoon. Several people filled the courtroom seats inside the Nelson County Justice Center for the argument involving Nelson County Schools. According to court documents, Nelson County taxpayer Donald Thrasher...
wdrb.com
Indiana State Police, Louisville Metro Police report few accidents, as drivers avoided roads
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Roadways in southern Indiana were covered in a layer of ice and snow Friday morning, and officials said with the sub-zero temperatures, it's a challenge for drivers. But Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls said there haven't been a lot of accidents reported. He told WDRB...
wdrb.com
Interstate 71 reopens in Gallatin County, Ky. after 2 days of icy roads and stranded motorists
GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) – An icy stretch of Interstate 71 in Gallatin County, Kentucky has reopened after two days of icy conditions and stranded motorists. State officials made the announcement just before 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve. "At this time due to a collective effort by the Kentucky...
wdrb.com
Some Clarksville and New Albany residents wake to 'dangerous carbon monoxide issue' on Saturday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Christmas Eve started with a "dangerous carbon monoxide issue affecting southern Indiana." The Clarksville Fire Department said at least four people were taken to the hospital Saturday morning after experiencing the effects of carbon monoxide in Clarksville. Officials in New Albany said it had also responded...
WLKY.com
29-year-old Louisville man already in custody facing federal charges
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man, already in custody for a deadly shooting, is now facing federal charges. Dajuan Simonton was indicted on a weapons charge. Police say the 29-year-old was involved in the kidnapping of Jermaine Sprewer in September of last year. Spewer's body was found days after...
wdrb.com
City of Louisville looking for company to deal with contamination issues at old plant in Park Hill
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville is looking for a company to deal with contamination issues at the site of an old plant in the Park Hill neighborhood. The lot on South 11th Street is where Rhodia used to be. The chemical company left in 1994 and the space has been vacant ever since.
Wave 3
Man shot, killed near Valley Station; police investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man was shot and killed early Friday morning near Valley Station, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley confirmed calls came in just before 1 a.m. on Friday to the 6800 block of John Adams Way on reports of a shooting. When police...
wpsdlocal6.com
Beshear announces third Kentucky death in the wake of Arctic front
FRANKFORT, KY — Governor Beshear has announced three deaths in connection to the frigid arctic front sweeping through our area. In his Friday Team Kentucky meeting, Beshear explained one person was killed in a car accident in Western Kentucky. Another person, who Beshear described as "housing insecure," died in...
wdrb.com
Louisville nonprofit puts together essential kits for homeless outreach organizations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Workers at Louisville nonprofit SOS spent their Thursday morning putting together care kits for the homeless. There was everything from socks to toothpaste as they worked to make sure those on the street have the essentials. Louisville and the surrounding area is expected to get hit...
WLKY.com
Jefferson County coroner: More than 500 people dead in Metro from overdoses in 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner warns that 2022 was another deadly year for people experiencing addiction. At least 516 people died from overdoses this year, according to the coroner. While this number is down from the last two years, which saw more than 600 overdose deaths, there...
wpsdlocal6.com
Closures on Interstate 71 between Louisville, Cincinnati; state police, National Guard on scene
KYTC District 6 reports lanes are blocked on Interstate 71 north near mile marker 63 in Gallatin County due to multiple crashes. I71 south in the same area is reduced to one lane due to a crash. Vehicles, including commercial trucks, are having difficulty driving up the incline in the...
Wave 3
Louisville outreach groups battle bitter cold to help the homeless
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Local outreach groups braved the bone-chilling cold and wind to help the homeless population Friday morning. Carrie Dorton and her colleagues at the St. John Center canvassed the area near the intersection of Jefferson and Jackson Streets, offering the homeless population rides to local shelters. “We...
