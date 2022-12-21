Read full article on original website
California earthquake puts early warning system to the test
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As sensors picked up the first signs of a strong earthquake jolting the Northern California coast, an alert was blasted to 3 million smartphone users telling them to “drop, cover, hold on.” It was hailed as the biggest test yet of the warning system since its public launch.
Winter storm hits Pacific Northwest amid extreme cold
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Freezing rain, ice pellets and snow began falling on parts of the Pacific Northwest late Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service said, as a winter storm bolstered by strong winds arrived on the heels of a cold front that plunged temperatures below zero (minus 18 Celsius) with wind chill in some areas.
Oregon Psilocybin
Have a safe trip: Oregon trains magic mushroom facilitators. Oregon will begin allowing licensed, regulated use of psychedelic mushrooms in 2023. Ahead of the legal rollout, a Portland company is training facilitators who will be a reassuring presence for people on a trip. They will also create safe spaces in licensed service centers for dosing sessions. Some classes in the six-month, $7,900 course are online but others are in-person. They're held outside Portland in a building resembling a mountain lodge. Researchers believe psilocybin changes the way the brain organizes itself, permitting a user to adopt new attitudes more easily and help overcome depression, PTSD and other issues.
