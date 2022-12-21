ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Democrats vote to release six years of Trump’s tax returns

By Tobias Burns
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tBN6N_0jpcwuwT00

Democrats on the main tax-writing committee in the House voted during a closed-door meeting on Tuesday to make six years of former President Trump’s tax returns public — the culmination of years of Democratic efforts to obtain Trump’s financial records and a move that Republicans view as a provocation as they assume control of the House.

The returns encompass years 2015 to 2020 and could be released within a few days, Ways and Means leader Richard Neal (D-Mass.), said after the vote. The returns will be attached to a package of two reports from the Ways and Means Committee to the broader Congress about the presidential audit system of the IRS.

The reports are expected to be released this evening. Trump’s tax returns are being redacted to remove information like bank account and social security numbers, and that process could take a few days, committee members said.

Democrats are remaining tight-lipped about the substance of the returns prior to their public release since private tax returns are protected documents and the IRS has yet to complete their audits. Republican committee leader Rep. Kevin Brady (Texas) said there wasn’t yet a final determination on what Trump may owe in taxes for those years.

“I think we need to leave that to the tax folks,” Neal said.

But some Democrats are speaking out about what they’ve seen in Trump’s returns.

“Trump claimed tens of millions of dollars in losses and credits without the type of substantiation an ordinary taxpayer would likely provide,” Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-Texas) said in a statement Tuesday. “Donald Trump had big deductions, big credits, and big losses—but seldom a big tax bill.”

“Many questions about foreign entanglements and conflicts remain unanswered and unknown,” he said, adding that “unquestioned aspects of Trump’s returns show the need both for new Presidential audit legislation and a fairer tax system.”

The committee voted along party lines, 24-16, to make the returns public, with Democrats voting in favor and Republicans voting against.

Republicans blasted the decision to release the returns, warning that the move will usher in a new era of disclosing personal financial documents as a “political weapon.”

“This meeting actually sets a terrible precedent that unleashes a dangerous new political weapon that reaches far beyond the former president,” Ways and Means Republican leader Kevin Brady (R-Texas) told reporters on Tuesday.

“I won’t speculate on what the next Congress and this committee will focus on related to tax returns, but I do know that a major focus will be on the IRS,” he said.

Progressive groups cheered on the Ways and Means Committee on Tuesday after the decision release the tax returns to the public.

“Tax fairness starts at the top: if the president is not paying his fair share or is otherwise abusing the tax laws, the American people have the right to know,” Frank Clemente, director of the Americans for Tax Fairness nonprofit, said in a statement.

“Chairman [Richard Neal [(D-Mass.)] and the Ways and Means Democrats are to be congratulated for their dogged pursuit of this important information. Now they must share the fruit of their labors with the American people, the final arbiters of what is acceptable behavior by our elected leaders,” he said.

Some legal commentators have said that Democrats would be abusing the oversight process by rushing to make private tax returns public without performing a substantial assessment of the presidential audit program that is the ostensible reason for obtaining Trump’s returns.

“Any review of the presidential audit program that starts now and ends when the GOP takes control of the House in January would be slapdash and superficial,” New York University Law School Professor Daniel Hemel wrote for the website Lawfare earlier this month.

“Neal and the House Ways and Means Committee would undermine their own credibility—and could be seen as hoodwinking the courts and the public—if they proceeded to release the returns outside the context of a comprehensive review of the presidential audit program,” he wrote.

Tax experts have expressed doubts about whether the documents obtained by the committee are enough to back up years of investigative reporting that also gained access to Trump’s financial records and painted a dismal picture of Trump as a businessman.

“It could be a case of too little too late,” Steve Rosenthal, an analyst with the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center, said in an interview. “I expect very little, without a fuller probe.”

In 2020, The New York Times reported that Trump paid “no income taxes at all in 10 of the previous 15 years – largely because he reported losing much more money than he made.” Trump reported a $916 million loss on his 1995 tax return, theoretically allowing him to avoid income tax for nearly 20 years, the paper reported in 2016.

Trump broke with a decades-long precedent in not releasing his tax returns during his presidential campaign, also declining to do so after he assumed office in 2017. While there is no federal law requiring presidents to make their tax returns public, there is a presidential audit policy at the IRS.

The refusal incensed Democrats, who blasted Trump frequently during his presidency over his lack of transparency and in light of his public image as a successful businessperson.

After Democrats won the House in 2018, Neal requested Trump’s individual returns and those of eight of his businesses as part of an oversight probe.

Neal told then-IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig in a 2019 letter that the committee needed information on the way the IRS audits U.S. presidents as part of its internal procedures and on how it takes their business dealings into account.

“It is necessary for the Committee to determine the scope of any such examination and whether it includes a review of underlying business activities required to be reported on the individual income tax return,” Neal wrote to Rettig.

Tax returns of private individuals are protected under federal law, but a section of the tax code allows the Ways and Means Committee to gain access to private returns for purposes of oversight. By issuing a report to Congress in the fulfillment of its oversight duties, those returns can legally become public.

In July of 2021, the Department of Justice signed off on Neal’s request to gain access to Trump’s returns, saying the committee “has invoked sufficient reasons for requesting the former President’s tax information.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Republicans denounce new House Dem leader Hakeem Jeffries as an ‘election denier’

Republicans blasted newly elected House Democratic Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries on Wednesday for repeatedly denying the legitimacy of former President Donald Trump’s 2016 election.  The social media offensive came from both GOP lawmakers and the Republican National Committee shortly after Jeffries was elevated as the leader of his party in the lower chamber. “Hakeem Jeffries called the 2016 election ILLEGITIMATE. Why are Democrats electing an ELECTION DENIER to lead their party? Where is the media outrage labeling Jeffries a THREAT to Democracy?” Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Tenn.) said in a tweet Wednesday.  RNC staffer Kyle Martinsen tweeted out a thread highlighting eight times...
The Hill

McCarthy: Democrats could pick Speaker if Republicans ‘play games’ on House floor

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) warned his skeptics in the House Republican Conference against opposing him for Speaker on the House floor. “We have to speak as one voice. We will only be successful if we work together, or we’ll lose individually. This is very fragile — that we are the only stopgap for this Biden administration,” McCarthy said on Newsmax Monday.
WWLP

How Democrats won the midterms

Democrats defied expectations up and down the ballot in 2022 despite facing historic headwinds and other challenges going into the midterms.  Throughout the year, Democrats braced for losses as Republicans worked to tie the party’s candidates over a plethora of issues including rising inflation, crime and the flow of migrants over the southern border. President […]
GEORGIA STATE
WHNT News 19

The eight most vulnerable Senate Democrats in 2024

Senate Democrats are gearing up for what’s expected to be a challenging reelection environment in 2024 even as they await the results of a Senate runoff in Georgia between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and Republican Herschel Walker next month. About two dozen Democrats or those who caucus with the party will be up for reelection, […]
GEORGIA STATE
POLITICO

Some Florida Republicans flip on gay marriage vote

Hello and welcome to Friday. Flashback— Nearly five months ago, Florida Republicans were split over a bill that would write same-sex marriage into federal law, and protect interracial marriages. Six GOP members from the state voted for the bill when it came up in July — just a few months before they were all on the 2022 ballot.
FLORIDA STATE
SheKnows

The House Committee Finally Has Donald Trump's Tax Returns After Massive Legal Battle — But There's a Pressing Catch

After a long court battle, the U.S. House of Representatives’ Ways and Means Committee has finally obtained Donald Trump’s tax returns. While that may seem like a green light for the investigation to continue, the timing couldn’t be worse for the Democrats. The committee now has access to six years of the former president’s tax returns, but they only have about a month to go over the paperwork. Come January, the Republicans will have a majority in the House and that could bring the entire investigation to a screeching halt. There may be a loophole, though, because the Democrats retained the...
WASHINGTON STATE
Daily Mail

Congress RECEIVES Trump's tax returns: Treasury Department announces Democrat-led House committee has six years of records

The House Ways and Means Committee is now in possession of six years of former President Trump's tax returns following a three-year legal fight. The IRS, under the Treasury Department, has handed over the documents after the Supreme Court rejected Trump's plea to prevent them from giving the Democrat-led committee access to tax returns from 2013-2018 for Trump and some of his businesses.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
KOLR10 News

Over 20 vehicles involved in Thursday crash on I-44 near Lebanon

UPDATE 12/23: The Missouri State Highway Patrol released a video of the semis that were involved in the crash: UPDATE 7:37 p.m.: Crashes in the area of MM 142 are cleared however several tractor trailer units have frozen brake lines and are stuck. Sleeper Fire Department is staged in the area giving fuel to motorists […]
LEBANON, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy