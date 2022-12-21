Read full article on original website
LLCHD urges residents to protect themselves from carbon monoxide poisoning during the looming winter stormEdy ZooLancaster County, NE
Nebraska Football: Oklahoma linebacker Eric Fields commenced a programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football lands former Baylor speedster Josh FleeksThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Malachi Coleman commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Jason Maciejczak commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
klkntv.com
Nebraska adds offensive tackle Ben Scott from transfer portal
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska got another transfer just two days after 31 new Huskers signed to play for the university. Ben Scott, an offensive tackle who spent four seasons at Arizona State, signed with Nebraska on Friday. The Hawaii native played in 11 games last season for the...
knopnews2.com
Huskers add transfer Merritt Beason
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska volleyball program announced the addition of Florida transfer Merritt Beason on Friday. Beason, a 6-3 opposite hitter, will join the Huskers in January after playing the last two seasons at Florida, where she was an All-SEC and AVCA All-Southeast Region honoree in 2022, as well as an All-SEC Freshman Team selection in 2021.
HuskerExtra.com
Husker History Highlights - December 22
What are the most memorable Husker touchdowns for every yard on the field, from 1 to 100? HuskerExtra revisits the Lincoln Journal-Star's 2016 series on the 100 greatest touchdowns in Nebraska football history. The distance: 61 yards. The star: Ricky Simmons. The date: Sept. 18, 1982. The outcome: Huskers 68,...
kmaland.com
Former Nebraska DC Chinander hired by Boise State
(KMAland) -- Iowa alum and former Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander has been hired by Boise State as its defensive line coach and defensive run game coordinator. Chinander was with Nebraska from 2018-22 as the defensive coordinator, joining head coach Scott Frost after leaving UCF. Chinander has also worked at Oregon, Northern Iowa and Ellsworth Community College in college and with the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL.
MaxPreps
Where did Nebraska's Top 10 football prospects sign?
The activity and suspense from early signing day has wrapped up and Nebraska can lay claim to 13 recruits who signed an FBS National Letter of Intent to play football at the next level. Four other Cornhusker State athletes signed the paperwork to walk-on at the University of Nebraska. In all, 12 of Nebraska's finest prep football players have officially joined Husker Nation as players.
Nebraska Football: Grading the Cornhuskers' Early National Signing Day Haul
Here's a breakdown of all the players new Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule signed for his first recruiting class as the Cornhuskers' head coach.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska OC Marcus Satterfield reveals what made him want to reunite with Matt Rhule
Marcus Satterfield is part of the big changes coming to Nebraska this offseason. After a hugely disappointing 4-8 season, head coach Scott Frost was relieved of his position. The team spent much of the season under the direction of interim head coach Mickey Joseph. At the conclusion of the season, Nebraska brought on Matt Rhule as head coach.
journaldemocrat.com
Brandt signs LOI Concordia University
Syracuse High School Senior, Barret Brandt, has accepted an academic and wrestling scholarship from Concordia University in Seward. In the past 12 months, Barret visited a number of colleges deciding on Concordia which he feels will be a good fit for him. Impressed by the campus, staff and wrestling coaches and teammates, Brandt made the decision Dec. 13, 2022.
News Channel Nebraska
More cancellations reported at Nebraska's airports Thursday morning
OMAHA, Neb. -- Delays and cancellations are starting to stack up in some of Nebraska's airports. In Nebraska's largest airport, Omaha's Eppley Airfield, a total of 11 flights over the next 24 hours have already been cancelled, all of which are on either Southwest or Delta Airlines. Four arriving flights have been canceled for Thursday, all of which are Southwest flights from either Chicago or Denver.
klkntv.com
Nebraska man drives snowmobile 12 miles to deliver penicillin to sick girl
LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) — With snow drifts blocking local highways, residents of the Sandhills village of Cody were forced to use a snowmobile Friday to deliver penicillin to a sick child stuck at a local ranch. After John Witt, the husband of a local doctor, was able to...
This Is The Biggest House In Nebraska
It features a resort-style swimming pool and 31 rooms.
Mega Millions Jackpot climbs to over half a billion dollars
Lincoln – The Mega Millions jackpot has been growing since October. Because of the high jackpot, the Nebraska Lottery reminds customers to play responsibly. The Mega Millions jackpot starts at $20 million and continues to grow each drawing until it is won. There have been 19 consecutive drawings since October 18 without a jackpot winner. This run has grown the estimated jackpot for the Friday, December 23 drawing to $510 million or $266.8 million with the cash option selected.
WOWT
Displaced residents given unexpected bills at condemned Omaha apartment
Omaha experts share advice on dealing with holiday depression. It can often be a struggle to deal with the holidays. Experts share advice on dealing with seasonal depression. The body found in Topeka, Kan., earlier this week has been identified as missing Omaha woman Cari Allen.
News Channel Nebraska
Fairbury student's frozen shirt video heating up on social media
FAIRBURY, NE — A Fairbury student's social media video showing just how cold it's been in southeast Nebraska is quickly going viral. Brendon Runge, a senior at Fairbury High School, posted the video Friday. It shows him holding a wet shirt out in the wind, freezing the red tee to have it stand up on its own.
