Incoming Nebraska DL via 2023 class puts entire B1G on notice

Vincent Carroll-Jackson is sending out Christmas joy to Nebraska fans, and a warning to the rest of the B1G. The Husker defensive lineman posted to Twitter a photo of the newest recruits set to terrorize B1G offensive linemen. Those listed included Riley Van Poppel, Princewill Umanmielen, and former Florida linebacker Chief Borders.
DePaul vs. Creighton Game Preview

We preview the non-conference battle between the Blue Demons and the Creighton Bluejays on Sunday afternoon at CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska in this report. DePaul Blue Demons (6-6, 0-1) vs. Creighton Bluejays (7-6, 1-1) Sunday, December 25th, 3:30 p.m. Central – CHI Health, Omaha, Nebraska. How to...
Paul Bryant Manipulated Nebraska In Bowls

Former Alabama Coach Paul Bryant had a well-deserved reputation for manipulating bowl games for the benefit of the Crimson Tide, particularly when the national championship was involved. With all the problems in Nebraska football these days, it’s hard to imagine what a power the Cornhuskers were in the 1960s and...
Nebraska adds offensive tackle Ben Scott from transfer portal

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska got another transfer just two days after 31 new Huskers signed to play for the university. Ben Scott, an offensive tackle who spent four seasons at Arizona State, signed with Nebraska on Friday. The Hawaii native played in 11 games last season for the...
Huskers add transfer Merritt Beason

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska volleyball program announced the addition of Florida transfer Merritt Beason on Friday. Beason, a 6-3 opposite hitter, will join the Huskers in January after playing the last two seasons at Florida, where she was an All-SEC and AVCA All-Southeast Region honoree in 2022, as well as an All-SEC Freshman Team selection in 2021.
Husker History Highlights - December 22

What are the most memorable Husker touchdowns for every yard on the field, from 1 to 100? HuskerExtra revisits the Lincoln Journal-Star's 2016 series on the 100 greatest touchdowns in Nebraska football history. The distance: 61 yards. The star: Ricky Simmons. The date: Sept. 18, 1982. The outcome: Huskers 68,...
Former Nebraska DC Chinander hired by Boise State

(KMAland) -- Iowa alum and former Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander has been hired by Boise State as its defensive line coach and defensive run game coordinator. Chinander was with Nebraska from 2018-22 as the defensive coordinator, joining head coach Scott Frost after leaving UCF. Chinander has also worked at Oregon, Northern Iowa and Ellsworth Community College in college and with the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL.
Where did Nebraska's Top 10 football prospects sign?

The activity and suspense from early signing day has wrapped up and Nebraska can lay claim to 13 recruits who signed an FBS National Letter of Intent to play football at the next level. Four other Cornhusker State athletes signed the paperwork to walk-on at the University of Nebraska. In all, 12 of Nebraska's finest prep football players have officially joined Husker Nation as players.
Nebraska OC Marcus Satterfield reveals what made him want to reunite with Matt Rhule

Marcus Satterfield is part of the big changes coming to Nebraska this offseason. After a hugely disappointing 4-8 season, head coach Scott Frost was relieved of his position. The team spent much of the season under the direction of interim head coach Mickey Joseph. At the conclusion of the season, Nebraska brought on Matt Rhule as head coach.
Brandt signs LOI Concordia University

Syracuse High School Senior, Barret Brandt, has accepted an academic and wrestling scholarship from Concordia University in Seward. In the past 12 months, Barret visited a number of colleges deciding on Concordia which he feels will be a good fit for him. Impressed by the campus, staff and wrestling coaches and teammates, Brandt made the decision Dec. 13, 2022.
More cancellations reported at Nebraska's airports Thursday morning

OMAHA, Neb. -- Delays and cancellations are starting to stack up in some of Nebraska's airports. In Nebraska's largest airport, Omaha's Eppley Airfield, a total of 11 flights over the next 24 hours have already been cancelled, all of which are on either Southwest or Delta Airlines. Four arriving flights have been canceled for Thursday, all of which are Southwest flights from either Chicago or Denver.
Mega Millions Jackpot climbs to over half a billion dollars

Lincoln – The Mega Millions jackpot has been growing since October. Because of the high jackpot, the Nebraska Lottery reminds customers to play responsibly. The Mega Millions jackpot starts at $20 million and continues to grow each drawing until it is won. There have been 19 consecutive drawings since October 18 without a jackpot winner. This run has grown the estimated jackpot for the Friday, December 23 drawing to $510 million or $266.8 million with the cash option selected.
Fairbury student's frozen shirt video heating up on social media

FAIRBURY, NE — A Fairbury student's social media video showing just how cold it's been in southeast Nebraska is quickly going viral. Brendon Runge, a senior at Fairbury High School, posted the video Friday. It shows him holding a wet shirt out in the wind, freezing the red tee to have it stand up on its own.
