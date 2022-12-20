Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
82-Year-Old Alabama Grandmother Arrested Unpaid $77 Trash BillAMY KAPLANValley, AL
82-Year-Old Elderly Black Woman Arrested and Told 'Don't Cry' by Valley, AL Officer Because She Can't Afford $77.80 BillZack LoveValley, AL
2022 Iron Bowl: Will Carnell "Cadillac" Williams Become the Next Auburn Head Coach? Tommy Tuberville Thinks SoZack LoveAuburn, AL
Related
auburntigers.com
Alumni Spotlight: Stuart Moore
In the fall of 1947, Auburn announced the creation of its men's golf program. Throughout the 2022-23 season, we are remembering and honoring the milestone moments and outstanding alumni that make up the illustrious 75-year history of the program. A native of Gainesville, Georgia, Stuart Moore made his mark on...
auburntigers.com
Josh Aldridge named linebackers coach at Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. – Josh Aldridge has been named the linebackers coach at Auburn, head coach Hugh Freeze announced Friday. A William V. Campbell Trophy Award semifinalist during his playing days at Harding, Aldridge spent the previous four seasons at Liberty where he served as a defensive coach, including co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach in 2022.
auburntigers.com
Wesley McGriff named defensive backs coach at Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. – Returning to Auburn for his third stint on the Plains, Wesley McGriff, has been named defensive backs coach, Tigers' head coach Hugh Freeze announced Friday. McGriff, who served as an assistant coach at Auburn in 2016 and again in 2019-20, was the secondary coach at Louisville this past season.
auburntigers.com
Ben Aigamaua named tight ends coach at Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. – Ben Aigamaua has been named the tight ends coach at Auburn, head coach Hugh Freeze announced Thursday. Aigamaua comes to Auburn with 13 years of experience at the collegiate level, including seven years at Ole Miss, and spent the last four seasons as tight ends coach at Liberty.
auburntigers.com
Jake Thornton named offensive line coach at Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. – Jake Thornton has been named the offensive line coach at Auburn, head coach Hugh Freeze announced Thursday. Thornton comes to Auburn after two years in the same capacity at Ole Miss where he helped the Rebels rank in the top 10 nationally in total offense each year.
auburntigers.com
No. 23 Auburn responds with impressive 84-61 win at Washington
SEATTLE – Head coach Bruce Pearl has challenged his Auburn team to step up in recent weeks. The No. 23 Tigers responded to that challenge in a major way Wednesday night with an 84-61 road victory at Washington. It was one of the best performances of the season for...
auburntigers.com
Get To Know: Caroline Buchanan
It's time to meet the Auburn equestrian freshman class as we bring you Q&As with the newcomers. Today we're featuring Caroline Buchanan! Caroline comes to Auburn from Scottsdale, Arizona and has contributed in Reining already this year. Q: Why Auburn?. A: "I chose Auburn because I loved all of the...
auburntigers.com
Auburn's Freeze lands first recruiting class: 'Something special'
AUBURN, Ala. – Loading up on linemen, Auburn coach Hugh Freeze and his staff rocketed into the top 20 of the 2023 recruiting rankings by landing 19 future Tigers Wednesday in the early signing period. “A wild two weeks for us,” said Freeze, who was introduced as Auburn’s head...
auburntigers.com
Track & field announces 2023 signing class
AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn track & field head coach Leroy Burrell announced the signing of 22 new student-athletes slated to join the program in 2023. Headlining the class is a slew of state and national champions, record-holders and MVPs who have also racked up a hoard of accolades in the classroom.
auburntigers.com
Jeremy Garrett named defensive line coach at Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. – Jeremy Garrett has been named the defensive line coach at Auburn, head coach Hugh Freeze announced Friday. A former defensive lineman at Ole Miss, Garrett has over a decade of experience coaching in the National Football League, and the collegiate and high school levels, after most recently serving in the same capacity at Liberty.
